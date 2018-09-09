Gold Continues To Bottom, Commodities Stabilize As The Dollar Tops Out

The long dollar ETF remains above its "reversion to the mean," but weekly momentum is declining below the overbought threshold.

The Commodities ETF continues to hold above its sliding "reversion to the mean" on its weekly chart.

The Gold Shares ETF remains below its "reversion to the mean" as a potential bottom forms.

Here are the weekly charts and key levels for the gold, commodities and dollar exchange-traded funds.

The gold trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Gold ETF ($113.23 on Sept. 7) is down 8.4% year to date and its weekly chart remains negative but oversold, with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $115.03 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $117.69. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 14.80 versus 11.48 on Aug. 31 with both readings below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my weekly and semiannual value levels of $110.68 and $103.62, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $118.08. My quarterly pivot remains at $113.60.

The commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Commodities ETF ($17.19 on Sept. 7) is up 5.6% year to date with a neutral weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $17.23 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $16.52. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 42.49, up from 36.52 on Aug. 31.

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my quarterly and annual pivots of $16.25 and $16.20, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $18.16.

The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Dollar ETF ($25.28 on Sept. 7) is up 5.2% year to date and has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $25.16 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" of $24.92. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 69.84 last week, down from 76.66 on Aug. 31.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly and annual value levels of $24.84 and $24.18, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly and semiannual risky levels of $25.54 and $28.65, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.