4 Dividend Increases: September 3-7, 2018

This past week, four companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I own.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

Last week, four companies passing these screens declared dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, RCL operates cruises under various brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises. RCL’s cruise itineraries range from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, personalized services, spa facilities, and shore excursions.

On Thursday, September 6, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 16.67% to 70¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 11 to shareholders of record on September 21. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 20.

EastGroup Properties (EGP)

EGP is an equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. The company’s properties are located mainly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. EGP was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi

On Friday, September 7, EGP increased its quarterly dividend to 72¢ per share, an increase of 12.50%. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on September 28. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 27.

American Tower (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Friday, September 7, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.60% to 79¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 17 to shareholders of record on September 28.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

VZ provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. Formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation, the company changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc in June 2000. VZ was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

VZ will pay a quarterly dividend of 60.25¢ per share, an increase of 2.12% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, RCL, AMT, and VZ.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E (or P/AFFO) multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

RCL's price line (black) is at the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in RCL in January 2009 would have returned 26.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AMT's price line is below the stock's normal P/AFFO ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AMT in January 2012 would have returned 18.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

VZ's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in VZ in January 2009 would have returned 10.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: September 11-24, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay-

able Date American Assets Trust AAT 2.81% $38.45 7 4.60% $1.08 09/12 09/27 Automatic Data Processing ADP 1.88% $146.73 43 10.60% $2.76 09/13 10/01 Federal Agricultural Mortgage AGM 2.97% $78.24 7 29.20% $2.32 09/13 09/28 Altra Industrial Motion AIMC 1.74% $39.05 6 45.00% $0.68 09/14 10/02 Albemarle ALB 1.38% $97.19 24 10.30% $1.34 09/13 10/01 Preferred Apartment Communities APTS 5.88% $17.36 8 12.40% $1.02 09/13 10/15 Broadcom Limited AVGO 3.01% $232.58 8 51.10% $7.00 09/18 09/28 Best Buy BBY 2.30% $78.19 15 14.90% $1.80 09/17 10/09 Briggs & Stratton BGG 2.77% $20.20 6 4.00% $0.56 09/17 10/03 Big Lots BIG 2.79% $43.03 5 N/A $1.20 09/13 09/28 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.42% $136.20 12 15.50% $1.94 09/17 10/03 BancorpSouth BXS 1.96% $34.65 6 66.70% $0.68 09/13 10/01 Chubb Limited CB 2.14% $136.61 25 7.80% $2.92 09/20 10/12 Community Bank System CBU 2.31% $65.94 26 4.20% $1.52 09/13 10/10 Chico's FAS CHS 4.00% $8.51 9 9.50% $0.34 09/14 10/01 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.75% $77.16 58 4.20% $2.12 09/18 10/15 Comerica CMA 2.47% $97.28 9 16.70% $2.40 09/13 10/01 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.69% $87.65 15 5.90% $1.48 09/13 10/05 CSG Systems International CSGS 2.22% $37.83 6 N/A $0.84 09/11 09/27 Community Trust Bancorp CTBI 2.93% $49.20 38 2.70% $1.44 09/13 10/01 Convergys CVG 1.79% $24.59 7 30.60% $0.44 09/20 10/02 Digital Realty Trust DLR 3.29% $122.65 14 5.00% $4.04 09/13 09/28 DTE Energy DTE 3.13% $112.96 9 6.70% $3.53 09/14 10/15 Ecolab ECL 1.07% $153.35 26 13.10% $1.64 09/17 10/15 El Paso Electric EE 2.32% $62.05 8 6.30% $1.44 09/13 09/28 Eastman Chemical EMN 2.31% $97.10 8 14.40% $2.24 09/13 10/05 Extra Space Storage EXR 3.82% $90.13 9 31.60% $3.44 09/13 09/28 FBL Financial Group FFG 2.26% $81.35 8 34.50% $1.84 09/13 09/28 Financial Institutions FISI 2.97% $32.30 8 8.30% $0.96 09/12 10/02 Flowserve FLS 1.44% $52.63 11 10.20% $0.76 09/20 10/05 Fidelity National Financial FNF 3.00% $40.03 7 16.40% $1.20 09/13 09/28 Franco-Nevada FNV 1.57% $61.01 11 11.00% $0.96 09/12 09/27 Forrester Research FORR 1.67% $47.85 7 6.30% $0.80 09/11 09/26 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 3.15% $129.70 51 7.10% $4.08 09/20 10/15 GATX GATX 2.12% $83.08 8 7.00% $1.76 09/13 09/30 GameStop GME 9.42% $16.13 6 13.70% $1.52 09/17 10/02 Getty Realty GTY 4.46% $28.68 6 17.50% $1.28 09/19 10/04 Huntington Bancshares HBAN 3.45% $16.25 8 14.90% $0.56 09/14 10/01 Hillenbrand HI 1.61% $51.50 11 1.30% $0.83 09/13 09/28 Horace Mann Educators HMN 2.44% $46.70 9 14.90% $1.14 09/13 09/28 Harley-Davidson HOG 3.34% $44.37 8 18.70% $1.48 09/17 09/28 HP HPQ 2.25% $24.71 8 17.40% $0.56 09/11 10/03 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 2.30% $127.06 16 15.50% $2.92 09/21 10/05 Iron Mountain IRM 6.65% $35.36 8 16.20% $2.35 09/14 10/02 J&J Snack Foods JJSF 1.21% $148.21 14 26.40% $1.80 09/13 10/04 KAR Auction Services KAR 2.20% $63.65 6 N/A $1.40 09/19 10/03 Coca-Cola KO 3.41% $45.72 56 7.40% $1.56 09/13 10/01 Kohl's KSS 3.04% $80.25 8 11.40% $2.44 09/11 09/26 Lamar Advertising LAMR 4.69% $77.60 5 N/A $3.64 09/13 09/28 Lam Research LRCX 2.76% $159.58 5 N/A $4.40 09/11 09/26 Las Vegas Sands LVS 4.95% $60.62 7 23.90% $3.00 09/18 09/27 Macy's M 4.25% $35.51 7 16.60% $1.51 09/13 10/01 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.87% $39.83 8 5.50% $2.34 09/19 10/15 MB Financial MBFI 1.97% $48.71 7 44.50% $0.96 09/13 09/28 Mercury General MCY 4.68% $53.44 31 0.40% $2.50 09/12 09/27 MDU Resources MDU 2.85% $27.72 27 2.80% $0.79 09/12 10/01 Methanex MEOH 1.83% $72.20 8 10.10% $1.32 09/13 09/30 Altria Group MO 5.25% $60.93 49 8.30% $3.20 09/13 10/10 Medical Properties Trust MPW 6.72% $14.89 5 3.50% $1.00 09/12 10/11 Merck & Co. MRK 2.76% $69.67 7 2.30% $1.92 09/14 10/05 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.64% $126.79 8 15.40% $2.08 09/13 10/15 Nasdaq NDAQ 1.89% $93.15 7 30.20% $1.76 09/13 09/28 NewMarket NEU 1.77% $396.16 13 18.00% $7.00 09/14 10/01 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.33% $46.75 22 6.10% $1.09 09/20 10/01 Northern Trust NTRS 2.08% $105.99 7 6.10% $2.20 09/13 10/01 NorthWestern NWE 3.64% $60.39 14 7.20% $2.20 09/13 09/28 Omnicom Group OMC 3.43% $69.87 9 13.90% $2.40 09/20 10/10 Owens & Minor OMI 5.77% $18.03 21 3.20% $1.04 09/14 10/01 Prosperity Bancshares PB 1.91% $75.20 19 11.20% $1.44 09/13 10/01 Packaging Corp. America PKG 2.82% $111.91 8 21.50% $3.16 09/13 10/15 Prologis PLD 2.91% $66.00 5 9.50% $1.92 09/14 09/28 Douglas Dynamics PLOW 2.26% $47.00 9 3.10% $1.06 09/17 09/28 PolyOne POL 1.66% $42.11 8 23.20% $0.70 09/13 10/04 Portland General Electric POR 3.08% $47.04 13 4.30% $1.45 09/24 10/15 Public Storage PSA 3.83% $209.11 8 12.70% $8.00 09/11 09/27 QTS Realty Trust QTS 3.61% $45.41 5 N/A $1.64 09/19 10/04 Republic Bancorp KY RBCAA 1.97% $49.14 20 6.10% $0.97 09/20 10/19 Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL 2.25% $124.36 7 37.20% $2.80 09/20 10/11 RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR 1.05% $125.84 23 3.50% $1.32 09/13 09/28 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 4.03% $19.36 9 7.20% $0.78 09/12 09/27 Ramco Gershenson Properties RPT 6.37% $13.82 5 6.10% $0.88 09/19 10/01 Service Corp. International SCI 1.62% $41.86 8 21.40% $0.68 09/13 09/28 Simmons First National SFNC 1.88% $31.90 7 4.60% $0.60 09/13 10/05 Synovus Financial SNV 2.02% $49.59 5 70.10% $1.00 09/19 10/01 SpartanNash SPTN 3.42% $21.05 8 16.70% $0.72 09/13 09/28 Sempra Energy SRE 3.06% $116.85 15 7.20% $3.58 09/20 10/15 Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT 2.58% $38.80 9 9.30% $1.00 09/14 10/01 Trico Bancshares TCBK 1.73% $39.32 5 12.90% $0.68 09/13 09/28 Taubman Centers TCO 4.16% $63.03 9 6.20% $2.62 09/14 09/28 Telephone & Data Systems TDS 2.18% $29.37 44 4.80% $0.64 09/13 09/28 Hanover Insurance Group (THE) THG 1.77% $121.78 13 10.60% $2.16 09/13 09/28 Tiffany & Co. TIF 1.79% $122.87 16 9.30% $2.20 09/19 10/10 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 2.60% $107.73 32 10.90% $2.80 09/13 09/28 United Bankshares UBSI 3.46% $39.35 44 1.30% $1.36 09/13 10/01 United Community Banks UCBI 1.99% $30.11 5 N/A $0.60 09/13 10/05 UGI UGI 1.92% $54.16 31 6.60% $1.04 09/13 10/01 Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT 3.55% $75.41 33 1.50% $2.68 09/14 09/28 Vector Group VGR 10.20% $15.69 20 5.00% $1.60 09/17 09/27 Worthington Industries WOR 2.03% $45.32 8 10.40% $0.92 09/13 09/28 Weyerhaeuser WY 3.99% $34.06 8 15.10% $1.36 09/13 09/28 Xcel Energy XEL 3.12% $48.67 15 6.00% $1.52 09/13 10/20 XL Group Plc XL 1.54% $57.18 5 14.90% $0.88 09/13 10/01

Disclosure: I am/we are long CB, KO, MAIN, MO, TROW, XEL, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.