Eventbrite IPO: A Look At The Cheap Initial Valuation

At the midpoint of $20 per share, and with 77.57 million shares outstanding post-IPO, Eventbrite will notch a market cap of $1.55 billion.

Eventbrite's IPO will be the first SaaS IPO in several months, but in previous offerings this year, companies have been able to price above their initial ranges.

Things are moving fast on the Eventbrite (EB) IPO, a long-awaited public offering that will break up a few months of summer quiet in the IPO markets. The company has recently filed an amendment to its original IPO registration documents that now indicate its intended opening price range, as well as the amount of shares to be tendered in the IPO (10.0 million, or 13% of the total).

As I noted in a prior article, Eventbrite's IPO capitalizes on a fast-growing platform that has gained plenty of traction with consumers long before it was a serious IPO contender. The company, which offers ticketing services to event organizers for both free and paid events, has seen tremendous success in recent years with converting organizers into higher-tier subscriptions as well as increasing the number of paid tickets distributed through its platform, which is the main source of Eventbrite's commission-based revenue stream. See the company's growth in both free and paid tickets below, presented in millions:

Figure 1. Eventbrite ticketing growth

Source: Eventbrite S-1A filing

Much focus has been given in the press to millennials' preferences for spending on "experiences" versus material consumption. With a broad catalogue of unique experiences from concert tickets to film screenings, and one with near-term ambitions of expanding into the multi-billion sports ticketing arena, Eventbrite is well-positioned to seize years of growth. Recall that revenues in the first half of this year are up a stunning 61% y/y.

Against this backdrop of tremendous growth amid a growing shift to unique experiences, I believe Eventbrite's IPO to be reasonably valued. Of course, the initial valuation range is often not indicative of where the shares will really trade - most IPOs this year have raised their pricing ranges, sometimes multiple times, and even then priced above range. This tends to happen, however, for strong-performing IPOs like DocuSign (DOCU), and investors shouldn't shy away from Eventbrite even if the price rides up.

Keep a close eye on this IPO - in my view, Eventbrite looks like an early winner.

Valuation update: just under 4x EV/FY18 revenues seems cheap

Eventbrite's updated filing gives us two new pieces of information on the IPO:

The pricing range: $19-$21 per share

The number of shares tendered in the IPO (10.0 million), as well as the associated post-IPO share count (75.57 million)

Figure 2. Eventbrite offering structure

Source: Eventbrite S-1A filing

With this, we can begin to calculate Eventbrite's valuation and stack it up against peers. Note that, similar to other IPOs, Eventbrite is creating a new Class A share pool with this offering - the remaining 67.57 million of existing shares will be super-voting Class B shares (10 votes for each share, versus one vote for each Class A share), which will control 87% of the company's equity and virtually all of its voting rights. This is a familiar structure for Silicon Valley startups, however, so investors shouldn't be fazed. Other companies such as Snap (SNAP) have gone as far as giving no voting rights to the Class A stock tendered in the IPO (see Snap's S-1 filing here).

Let's assume Eventbrite prices at the $20 midpoint of the range - the caveat here being, as previously mentioned, that Eventbrite will likely price above $20 and also that its opening price will also shoot up far beyond $20. With 75.57 million total shares outstanding post-IPO, this indicates a market cap of $1.55 billion. The company's last recorded valuation in 2014 was $1 billion, so this represents a ~50% paper gain for investors in those four years - they will likely clamor for further upside.

Eventbrite expects to claim $181.5 million in net IPO proceeds from this offering, after taking out investment banking and legal fees in connection to the IPO. Post-IPO, it expects to hold a cash balance of $357.3 million as well as pay off $66.4 million in current debt, as shown in the pro forma balance sheet below:

Figure 3. Eventbrite pro forma balance sheet

Source: Eventbrite S-1A filing

If we net out the $357.3 million in expected post-IPO net cash, Eventbrite will actually have an enterprise value of just $1.19 billion. Let's also assume that Eventbrite will grow revenues at 50% y/y in FY18 (a conservative estimate, seeing as first-half revenues grew 61% y/y) to $302.4 million.

Figure 4. Eventbrite financials

Source: Eventbrite S-1A filing

This puts Eventbrite's proposed valuation at just 3.93x EV/FY18 revenues, an incredibly cheap multiple for a company growing so quickly. For comparison, here's a look at where other recent SaaS IPOs that are growing in the 40-60% range are currently trading:

OKTA EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

In perhaps another extreme example, Zscaler (ZS), a cybersecurity company that went public earlier this year, is currently trading at over 20x forward revenues, despite having a similar growth rate to Eventbrite at 54% y/y.

We have to keep in mind that Eventbrite carries a somewhat lower gross margin than other SaaS peers - reflecting that its ticketing business has somewhat less attractive unit economics than bona fide subscription software. Eventbrite notched gross margins of 59.2% in 1H18, which is about 20-25% lower than these SaaS comps which have gross margins in the 70-80% range. In theory, this makes Eventbrite's revenue stream less valuable - but the discount gap shouldn't be this wide.

In my view, seeing where comps are currently trading, Eventbrite is worth at least 10x EV/FY18 revenues, implying a price target of $43 and 115% higher than the current midpoint of Eventbrite's current pricing range. While this might sound unrealistic, it wouldn't be completely out of the question for Eventbrite to double on its first day of trading - as Zscaler did in March, rising 106% on Day 1. Even at 10x FY18 revenues, Eventbrite would still carry a valuation discount relative to peers, while also carrying the rare distinction of positive free cash flow and EBITDA alongside its massive growth.

How should investors react?

I'm highly optimistic on Eventbrite's IPO prospects and am heavily looking forward to its first day of trading. Eventbrite gives investors a full package deal - strong product in a growing niche, high-flying revenue growth and customer expansion, as well as reasonable loss margins alongside positive free cash flows.

The $1.5 billion market cap to which Eventbrite is currently pointing is most likely a "teaser" price, a common tactic to bring institutional investors to the table. I'm fairly confident in Eventbrite's ability to achieve multiplying returns for investors like in the DocuSign and Zscaler IPOs. Keep a close eye on the IPO date (still TBD at this point) with one finger over the buy button.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.