Dividend Champion Spotlight: Emerson Electric Co.

The dividend has barely grown, but this is part of a plan, and NOT a sign of an imminent cut.

The business dropped in 2015, which led management to take actions that should actually make for a better future.

Economic conditions can have a huge impact on the fortunes of industrial companies. An industrial company that can survive the downturns to maintain its dividend is typically a very high quality and well run business. Today's dividend champion spotlight focuses on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), whose 61-year dividend is a testament to its resiliency through numerous economic cycles. In recent years, the dividend growth has slowed to a crawl. Despite this, investors shouldn't fear a cut. We review the dividend's status and what investors can expect from Emerson Electric in the years ahead.

Emerson Electric engineers, manufactures, and distributes various industrial and commercial products and solutions. These solutions touch various areas of industry such as process automation, energy optimization, data collection, and more. The products and services of Emerson are designed to maximize its customers' productivity and efficiency. The company is split into two main groups, Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Source: Emerson Electric Co.

Automation Solutions represents approximately 65% of revenues, with the balance coming from Commercial & Residential Solutions. While Emerson is based in St. Louis, MO, the company's operations and sales span the globe.

Source: Emerson Electric Co.

Financial Performance

EMR Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Emerson saw its earnings and revenues sharply decline starting in 2014. This resulted from the combination of a strengthening US dollar (more than half of Emerson's sales are foreign) and the steep decline in oil prices. The decline in oil sparked a large slowdown in industrial activity and spending, which obviously hurt Emerson. The company took the opportunity to restructure, which included steep cost cuts and divesting of non-strategic assets.

Source: Emerson Electric Co.

The business has started to rebound, and looks poised to grow in this revamped industrial environment (more on growth later).

A company needs to be profitable, and generate strong amounts of free cash flow in order to make for a good long-term investment. When I look at the margins and conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow, I look for a couple of specifics. First, I want to see steady margin performance. Consistency is key here. Secondly, I want to see a company convert at least 10% of its revenue into free cash flow. Strong cash flow means that a company can raise its dividend and reinvest back into the company for growth without having to lean on debt.

EMR Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

We can see that despite the steep drop in revenues and earnings, margins were actually resilient (and even expanded) through the downturn in Emerson's business. Emerson has also consistently converted a healthy ratio of its revenue into free cash flow. Despite dipping under the 10% benchmark recently, I wouldn't be concerned unless this remained the case for more than a year or two. Its track record suggests that Emerson is a strong cash flow engine.

EMR Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) (TTM) data by YCharts

Next, we review the cash return on invested capital. This metric helps gauge how effective management is with the resources that Emerson deploys. It also is a backdoor test on a company's "moat". A company that is efficiently run, and profitable, will typically have a strong CROCI. I look for this rate to come in at the low-teens, or higher. We can see that Emerson meets this benchmark. The rate has trended lower throughout the decade, which isn't ideal. However, there is no cause for alarm at this time with the rate at 16%.

EMR Net Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

The last place we look is always the balance sheet. An over-leveraged company can suffer from cash flow problems. Emerson's net debt position (total debt minus cash on hand) has declined from over $3B, to about half of that. Its leverage ratio is currently at 1.48X EBITDA, which is comfortably under the 2.5X that I set as my upper threshold. The balance sheet looks good, and this is encouraging because later, we will look at Emerson's active M&A tendencies. It's a positive sign for a company to carry out a lot of acquisitions, while maintaining balance sheet discipline.

Dividend Outlook

Emerson Electric holds one of the longest dividend growth streaks at 61 years and counting. This streak is extremely impressive when you consider the ups and downs that Emerson has endured throughout the decades, only to continue the dividend's march upward. The dividend is paid quarterly, and totals an annual payout to shareholders of $1.94 per share. The dividend currently yields 2.56%, which isn't bad. With 10-year US treasuries offering a higher yield (2.93%), investors focused on income may not find Emerson to be an attractive investment.

Its storied dividend growth streak has attracted many dividend growth investors over time, which is why many investors may have hit the "panic button" regarding the plummeting of the dividend's growth rate. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 5.9%. However, that has declined to a five-year CAGR of 3.6%, then a three-year CAGR of 3.0%, and finally this past year's raise of only 1%.

Source: Emerson Electric Co.

While these actions look suspiciously like a company about to slash its dividend, this is actually not the case. Management has reiterated numerous times over the past few years that it wants a dividend to free cash flow payout ratio in the high 40s, to low 50s percent range. As cash flows have grown, the payout ratio has drifted lower. The lower payout ratio frees up cash for Emerson to use on growth focused acquisitions. Once the payout ratio gets to where management wants it, we will see the dividend come back to a modest growth rate that mirrors the cash flow expansion of Emerson.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Emerson Electric is positioning itself financially to further complement its core businesses by acquiring complementary additions. These deals will further bolster Emerson's presence in its three core industrial niches: data management, controls, and devices/instruments/sensors.

Source: Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric has even gone "elephant hunting" recently, exploring a potential takeover of $22.6 billion industry peer Rockwell Automation (ROK). Ultimately, the effort was abandoned due to Rockwell's apparent lack of interest in combining with Emerson. If anything, this proves that Emerson is serious about aggressively augmenting its current position in the automation industry. By 2021, Emerson is targeting annual sales of $21 billion.

Source: Emerson Electric Co.

This agenda should be aided by what is expected to be a rapidly growing market over the next several years. The global industrial automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2022.

Source: openPR

A lot of this growth will come from emerging markets, which represent a largely untapped frontier for Emerson. Despite various emerging markets being extremely labor intensive - The Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America combine to represent only a third of Emerson's sales. As these markets continue to modernize, they will seek the safety improvements, efficiency benefits, and cost reductions that solutions from companies such as Emerson can provide.

There certainly is risk to Emerson as well. Just like a few years ago, a collapse in commodity prices would negatively impact Emerson's business. Much of Emerson's business is reliant on industrial expansion, spending on facility upgrades, and ongoing operations in oil and gas. A recessionary environment would greatly diminish business prospects for industrial players such as Emerson.

Valuation

With an ongoing bull market that has been driven in part by strong industrial activity in the economy, it shouldn't be a surprise that Emerson Electric is trading near its 52-week high. Analysts are projecting full-year earnings to come in at around $3.36 per share, which places the stock at an earnings multiple of 22.5X. This is a premium (18%) to the 19X earnings multiple that the stock has traded at throughout the past decade.

We will compare this to the yield on free cash flow to see if we derive similar observations. The yield on cash flow is important because while earnings can be influenced by accounting measures, maximizing the cash flow we receive per dollar invested, is an organic means of measuring value in a stock.

EMR Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The free cash flow yield has trended lower over the years as the economy has recovered (makes sense for an industrial right?). While off of its lows from the beginning of the year, we are still well below levels seen as recent as a year ago. The FCF yield agrees with our initial observation of the earnings multiple, that shares are overvalued.

Wrapping Up

Though there are some moving parts, there is a lot to like in Emerson Electric moving forward. The company is being aggressive in setting itself up for strong growth over the next five years (analysts are projecting a CAGR of 17% earnings growth), and is doing so while maintaining strict financial discipline. The balance sheet remains manageable, and the dividend has been muzzled to allow for the cash flow expansion of Emerson to create a responsible payout ratio.

When the dust settles, investors will be better off for it - despite some short-term frustrations investors may have with things such as the 1% dividend raises. When thinking about buying shares of Emerson, you have to consider the cyclical nature of the business, and its sensitivity to macroeconomic factors that it cannot control. Because of this, I would like a slight margin of safety. The current earnings multiple is too high, but I also think that Emerson's future is brighter than its past several years. A 20X earnings valuation would place shares near $67, and would be a spot where investors should take a closer look at this industrial dividend king.

