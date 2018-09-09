First Look At Elastic's IPO

The company generated $159 million of revenues for the year ended April 2018; its top line is currently growing at a startlingly fast 80% y/y growth rate.

Elastic had previously raised $162 million from investors such as Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures, and New Enterprise Associates. It's widely expected to notch a billion-dollar valuation in this IPO.

It is a relatively young company, having been founded in 2012. Since then, however, it has attracted top-tier backers.

When you think of companies that play in the realm of search, there's probably only one that comes to mind - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - whose Google search algorithm practically defined the term. Most investors are probably unaware that there are other search companies in the market.

Elastic (ESTC), an enterprise search company, has just filed for its IPO. Elastic's technology helps companies and applications power a wide variety of user search functions - we often forget that search isn't just something we do on Google; we also search extensively inside applications. A couple of the use cases that Elastic highlighted in its recently released S-1 filing: searching for products on Walgreens.com (NASDAQ:WBA), swiping for dates on Tinder, and searching for font schemes on Adobe (ADBE). Each of these functions is powered, in part, by the Elastic Stack.

Elastic mostly works on the back end, powering application interfaces without users ever realizing how their searches are being executed. As such, this is a search company that does not compete against Google's consumer end, at least, not in the same way that Microsoft's Bing (MSFT) does (though Google offers similar products on the enterprise side that do compete against Elastic). Unlike Google, Elastic doesn't earn revenues from ad placements within its search engine. It's not an internet company, but an enterprise software company, one that collects subscription revenues from its customers by licensing the use of its Elastic Stack to power applications.

Plenty of SaaS companies have gone public this year and last, and with a few exceptions (Cloudera (CLDR), Domo (DOMO)), investors have reacted extremely positively toward all of them. Front-lining the strong IPO performers this year include 2018 IPOs such as DocuSign (DOCU) and Zscaler (ZS). For the most part, the strongest-performing IPOs this year have been application software names. Elastic's offering, in any view, gives investors a unique opportunity to invest in an exciting and fast-growing infrastructure software play that is mostly invisible to users - but equally critical and difficult to rip out of the current technology landscape.

Elastic is a relatively young company, having been founded in February 2012 in the Netherlands (it's now headquartered in Mountain View, also home to, interestingly, Google). In that short amount of time, however, Elastic has amassed a top-tier base of investors, ranging from Benchmark Capital to Index Ventures. As reported by Crunchbase, the company has raised a cumulative $162 million in funding through a Series D round since its inception:

Figure 1. Elastic funding timeline

Source: Crunchbase

The backing of top-tier Silicon Valley VCs will undoubtedly inject even more enthusiasm into this quirky IPO's stature. We have to reserve our opinion on the deal, of course, until Elastic's valuation is known, though it is widely expected to notch a >$1 billion valuation in this IPO, potentially more. Here's what we know so far, however, to get prepared for the IPO:

What is Elasticsearch?

Elastic's basic premise is this: Users are demanding more from their applications. Elastic's software, in turn, helps companies to create a user-friendly interface that can be easily navigated, and thus easily searched. Taken from the company's S-1 filing (emphasis added):

Business users and consumers have grown accustomed to on-demand functionality and the ability to transact within seconds. Ridesharing companies must match riders with drivers in seconds while accounting for location, budget, ratings, and additional inputs. If they fail, riders may turn to competitors. Similarly, e-commerce search experiences must reflect detailed inventory tracking, pricing algorithms, consumer payment methods, and price comparison tools in real time. Even seconds of delay in an e-commerce interaction can result in a lost sale. Search enables application providers to tailor content and functionality to individuals quickly and deliver superior user experiences, even as data volumes have skyrocketed and the pace of change has accelerated."

Elastic contends that existing search methods are both slow at processing the growing volumes of data as well as incapable of handling the increased amount of non-relational data currently floating around the web (relational data is that which can be easily tabulated in a spreadsheet or database; non-relational data is unstructured, such as an Instagram photo). Current search methods are inefficient at being context-aware, producing irrelevant search results that frustrate users.

Elasticsearch, on the other hand, is a real-time analytics and search engine that can ingest data from any source and mine it quickly to produce search results. When used in an application such as Uber, for example (Uber is one of Elastic's flagship customers), Elasticsearch can help match drivers and riders by searching for available cars in a particular geography. The following infographic, taken from Elastic's S-1 filing, showcases the layers within its platform (from data absorption to the user interface, Kibana) as well as its capabilities:

Figure 2. Elastic Stack

Source: Elastic S-1 filing

An open source business model

Elastic has its roots in open source - that is, users (typically app developers) can download the Elastic software straight from the company's website, and tweak it as desired. Many of Elastic's features are free.

Many companies have balanced the nuances of building out revenue-generating software while maintaining an open source approach. One of the best examples is Red Hat (RHT), which is a ~$3 billion revenue company that offers a paid, upgraded enterprise version of Linux that is more equipped for enterprise use, despite Linux's open source origins. Cloudera (CLDR), a recent IPO that has performed rather poorly, adopted a similar model for its Hadoop data management software; while Hortonworks (HDP), Cloudera's primary rival, instead offers free open-source software but sells paid support services.

Elastic's business model aligns more closely to the Red Hat/Cloudera model. It allows developers to download free software, but most of the features are reserved for paid subscribers. Elastic believes that continuing its open source tradition helps to grab developer attention as well as empower them to call out improvements to the product. Cumulatively through its lifetime, Elastic software has been downloaded 350 million times.

Elastic's open source nature has not impeded its paid customer growth, however. The company's client base includes a top-notch roster of Fortune 500 names across a variety of industry verticals:

Figure 3. Elastic anchor customers

Source: Elastic S-1 filing

Financial overview

The most compelling part of Elastic's IPO is its tremendous growth. See the company's financials below:

Figure 4. Elastic historical financials

Source: Elastic S-1 filing

Revenues hit $159.9 million in FY18; in the first quarter of FY19, Elastic has already grown revenues at 79% y/y to $56.6 million, positioning the company to hit over $275 million in revenues this year if its growth rate maintains the current pace. As seen above, the majority of its revenues are derived from subscriptions - which both Wall Street and investors take extremely kindly to.

Aside from leaping growth in absolute dollar terms, Elastic is also attractive from a customer expansion and retention standpoint. Its net expansion rate as of the end of July was 142%, above a historical trend of "above 130%" over the past seven quarters, indicating its immense capacity to "land and expand" once it's installed within a client.

Elastic is also extremely appealing from a unit economics standpoint. The company notches sky-high gross margins in the mid-70s, indicating its ability to become tremendously profitable as it scales with little incremental costs to deliver its services:

Figure 5. Elastic margin trends

Source: Elastic S-1 filing

And for a company that is growing so quickly, its GAAP operating loss margin is rather modest in the low 30s. Part of the reason is the fact that, unlike other enterprise software companies, Elastic has more of an organic sales development pipeline that can count on developers to download free software, then upgrade to paid versions. It still maintains a sales force, but relative to other SaaS companies that can sometimes spend more than 100% of their revenue on sales investments to chase growth, Elastic's operating expenses are rather tame.

Equally impressive is the fact that Elastic, though yet to become free cash flow positive for a full fiscal year, has begun to drive tremendous free cash flow growth in the first quarter of FY19:

Figure 6. Elastic FCF

Source: Elastic S-1 filing

Key takeaways

In my view, Elastic's offering hits all the key points that investors look for in a successful IPO: Well-regarded niche product, a Fortune 500 client base, a reliable subscription revenue base with a proven capacity to upsell to current clients, and tremendous growth. And, relative to its ~80% growth rate, Elastic's operating margins and ability to produce positive free cash flow are an added plus.

Elastic's IPO looks positioned for early success, though we'll have to re-evaluate its prospects after its valuation becomes known. More to come as the IPO draws nearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.