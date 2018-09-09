What The FB Is Going On Here?

Shares of Facebook are breaking down. The trouble started back on July 25. After wrapping up trading that day with a new all-time high, the social media company reported its latest quarterly results after the close that were in a word disappointing. But after plunging by more than -20%, it appeared the stock would pull another post Cambridge Analytica style reversal and resume its ascent toward fresh new highs. But it appears a decidedly different outcome may now come to pass for the “F” in the FAANG bunch, as the beginning of a potentially far more precipitous downside descent may now be underway.

A key technical break. Following its latest slice to the downside in the past week, Facebook (FB) shares have now fallen by as much as -27% from its late July highs. Sounds ugly. But the bulls would rightfully counter that even with this sharp decline, the stock is still trading nearly +10% above its lows from late March. Nothing more than a stock consolidating gains after getting ahead of itself, right? Perhaps, but a key problem presents itself from a technical perspective. Returning to the chart above, the stock first failed well short of its medium-term 50-day moving average (the blue line) in early August. It then failed just below its long-term 200-day moving average (the red line) in late August. And this past week it just sliced through its ultra long-term 400-day moving average (the pink line) like a hot knife through butter.

The shine wearing off. The last three trading days have marked the first time in the history of Facebook as a publicly traded company that it has closed below its 400-day moving average. This is important because such technical breaks often mark the beginning of what can be major trend reversals for a stock price. While it remains too early to officially declare a technical breakdown in the Facebook stock price. But for those that remain long Facebook shares, it will be critically important to watch how the stock responds in the coming trading week ahead. For the longer it lingers below its 400-day moving average, or worse yet continues to the downside, the less likely it will be to reclaim its upside momentum any time soon.

Fundamental challenges. Facebook bulls are right to continue to point to the phenomenal growth rates the company has generated to date. But these robust growth rates are now decelerating at a time when regulatory scrutiny is rising. Perhaps more troubling, revelations from a recent Pew Research study released this week showed that a troublingly large percentage of users may be growing tired of the platform and are moving on. Such is the peril of a stock trading at 10 times sales, 6 times book value, and 30 times earnings – even after an extended stretch of door busting growth, when the momentum tide finally starts to turn, a stock potentially faces a long way to go to the downside before value investors even start to take notice.

I’m all about value. It may very well be that Facebook soon finds its footing and reclaims its mojo to the upside. But the situation that first erupted in late July is continuing to deteriorate, and the longer this lasts the more challenging things are likely to become for the Facebook stock price. It is for reasons like what we are now seeing unfold in Facebook shares that I am increasingly all about value in the current what looks like late stage if not very late stage bull market environment for stocks. For if the select few stocks that have been driving the S&P 500 Index higher in this increasingly concentrated stock market environment start to break down at a time when the rest of the world (EFA)(EEM)(VWO) is already well on its way, what then will step in to carry the U.S. stock market to new heights from here? And given how much the value (IVE) side of the market has been neglected relative to growth (IVW) over the last few years, the time may soon be coming for this style segment of the market to once again have its day.

Parting shot. One final tidbit before closing. Just over a year ago on July 27, 2017, both Facebook and Amazon.com (AMZN) crossed the $500 billion market cap level for the first time in history. Just four days ago, Amazon.com became the second company in history to cross the $1 trillion market cap mark. Facebook, on the other hand, closed out the week with a considerably lower market cap of $471 billion. Two different stocks. Two very different roads. This is a topic worth revisiting in an upcoming post on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.