Western Digital: The Bottom Is Near; Time To Review The Bullish Case

Western Digital's new $5 billion buyback program can also buy back a third of Western Digital's market cap. Patient investors waiting for the rebound can also benefit from a 3.5% dividend yield.

Even if memory pricing declines (worries about NAND prices is what sparked the recent selloff), manufacturing cost efficiencies will help keep gross margins high.

Shares have hit a P/E ratio below 5x. That type of valuation would be understandable if Western Digital's earnings are expected to tank, but so far, fundamentals have remained steady.

The recent downturn in Western Digital (WDC) has been nothing short of scary. The giant memory maker was an investor favorite through April, when shares briefly touched a high above $100. Even then, with shares trading at a P/E ratio below 10, investors (including myself) were hoping that Western Digital could march higher.

After all, fundamentals for the company were looking great. The hard drive business was vibrant, showing massive exabyte gains per quarter. Western Digital's NAND flash business - which has accelerated ever since its massive $19 billion takeover of SanDisk - provided a new avenue for growth in a higher-margin product segment. If we take a hard look at Western Digital now, we find that not much has changed since then.

Sentiment for Western Digital has been weak ever since a string of analyst downgrades and a fresh spate of worries on the status of NAND pricing. In investors' eyes, Western Digital is still saddled with a mountain of debt from the SanDisk acquisition (though it has used its enormous free cash flows to cull down this debt load by 34% since the acquisition).

Investors' memories are long, and we all fear the cataclysmic drop that Western Digital (and other memory stocks) suffered in 2015, when the memory markets were oversupplied. A quick reminder: from early 2015 through the summer of 2016, Western Digital's stock fell by two-thirds - from the $110 range to all-time lows in the mid-$30s. It seems now that Western Digital has nearly replicated that trend, falling from the $100s to the mid-$50s. This time, however, Western Digital's fundamentals are much stronger. It's generating growing earnings, thanks to strong enterprise demand for hard drives and Republican tax reform. It's been so successful that it has initiated a $5 billion buyback program, which can buy back nearly a third of Western Digital's $17 billion market cap and generate earnings growth even if margins fall.

The trough this time will be quicker and more painless than last time, and I'm confident that Western Digital will rebound by year-end. This time, it's fear more than real market conditions that have pitched the stock downward. In the face of such negativity in the markets, let's review the bullish case for this storied memory maker:

Strong free cash flow buoys a vibrant capital returns program

Buoyed by healthy memory markets, Western Digital's free cash flow generation over the past two years have been stunning. The company's earnings growth in FY18 was not due exclusively to Republican tax reform, though a lower tax bill was one of the major reasons behind the boost to earnings - the company also generated plenty of revenue growth, as its HDD business actually showed strength in shipment volumes. We'll discuss Western Digital's outlook on the memory market shortly, but take a look first at the numbers:

Figure 1. Western Digital OCF and FCF

Source: Western Digital investor relations

$4.2 billion in operating cash flow, up 22% year over year, is no small potatoes. It's about a quarter of Western Digital's current market cap. Moving ahead, Western Digital should also be able to pick up its free cash flow generation as it stabilizes down its capex spending. It burned through an elevated level of capex investments this year to further its flash investments, but going forward, Western Digital expects to spend just 6-8% of revenues on capex, as noted in its long-term financial model:

Figure 2. Western Digital long-term operating model

Source: Western Digital investor relations

With annual revenues running at a ~$20 billion clip, 7% of revenues indicates about $1.4 billion spent on capex - less than what the company spent this year.

The company is putting this cash generation to good use. In July, the company announced a new $5 billion share buyback program, which could buy back about a third of its market cap if the company executed it all today. If it wanted to, Western Digital could employ an age-old strategy from Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) book - buying back shares when the price is low. Just two years of Western Digital's free cash flow can fund this buyback program; by extension, six years could buy back Western Digital's entire market cap. This is another way to look at how absurdly undervalued Western Digital is.

The company also includes dividends as part of its capital returns program, appeasing investors who want immediate gratification. Western Digital is currently yielding $0.50 per quarter, or $2.00 per year - against its current share price of $57, that's a juicy yield of 3.5%. It could do better than this if it wanted to: with Western Digital's consensus EPS for FY19 at $11.73 (per Yahoo Finance), its dividend payout ratio is a piddling 17%.

Meaningful deleveraging from the SanDisk acquisition

One of the other fears that has mounted against Western Digital is its heavy debt load, most of which was incurred via the May 2016 SanDisk acquisition. However, Western Digital's huge cash flow generation has also been tremendously powerful in driving down its leverage ratios.

Here's where Western Digital's debt stands as of the end of FY18 (the year ended in June):

Figure 3. Western Digital debt, current

Source: Western Digital investor relations

Then let's go back two years ago to 4Q16, when Western Digital had just closed the SanDisk acquisition and its debt was at its peak of $17.1 billion:

Figure 4. Western Digital debt, 4Q16

Source: Western Digital investor relations

The company has culled down its debt load by $5.7 billion, or 34%, since then. By refinancing its higher-yielding notes, Western Digital has also been able to pare down its weighted average interest rate to just under 3.7% - 190 bps better than two years ago. On ~$11 billion worth of debt, that's ~$200 million of annual interest savings.

Western Digital is no Dell, weighed down by a $38 billion debt load, a stagnant PC market, and facing up against Trump's EBITDA limitation on interest deductions. Western Digital's debt load goes down each year, and stands at under 2x Western Digital's EBITDA of $6.05 billion in FY18 ($3.62 billion in operating income plus $2.06 billion in depreciation and amortization, plus $0.38 billion in stock comp). A Debt/EBITDA ratio under 2x is hardly leveraged at all.

The memory market isn't as weak as many are fearing

Let's forget the speculation on memory pricing and stick to what we know. Western Digital has guided to a long-term growth CAGR of 4-8% on the top line, about in line with its 8% revenue growth in FY18. This isn't a company that is expecting its industry to tip over. It wouldn't have issued a fresh $5 billion buyback program if it was expecting a downturn.

Let's substantiate that assertion with commentary from Western Digital's management. Mark Long, Western Digital's CFO, recently spoke at Citi's annual TMT conference with upbeat comments about the health of the memory industry (link to Seeking Alpha transcript here).

Addressing concerns that the hard drive market was dying, Long reinforced what Western Digital's results have clearly communicated over the past year: HDD is not a dying business. Enterprises need cheap storage for their reams of data, and Western Digital is seeing a strong pickup in HDD demand:

"Hard drives are not going to be relevant in the future and it's just a declining business. The reality is, the hard drive market is healthy and in fact a core part of that hard drive market, the capacity enterprise hardware market is vibrant. It's growing at about a 40% long-term exabyte rate. So we feel very good about that and we like our leadership position in capacity enterprise hard drives. And because this is a growing business, I think we talked about the fact that we generated over $1 billion of revenue from that business in Q4, that the hard drive business, the hard drive market will after a period of sort of slow or no growth in the early 2020s will return to secular growth."

Then, Long moved to discuss the flash side of the business - where concerns about pricing drops have rocked memory stocks from Western Digital to Micron (MU). Analysts and investors have long focused too much on the supply side of the picture - yes, it's true that flash manufacturers have ramped up capacity, but it's in response to a flood of demand:

"One of the great things about the NAND market is, you have fantastic demand. Even today when you listen to selected data points or misunderstandings and people will be overreacting to changes in NAND prices on a month-to-month basis, they lose the perspective that the NAND industry is much more mature than it was in the past. The demand is very strong. We do not have a demand problem. It is not a function of massive falloff in demand that is impacting pricing, but it’s simply the normalization of pricing from what had been very high and unsustainably high and I think historic gross margins for the industry and very high ASPs that began the change at the end of calendar 2017."

Evercore's research analyst believes flash pricing could fall in the low double digits in the first half of next year. This of course isn't ideal for Western Digital, but it won't be crippling. The last down-cycle was caused by a drop-off in demand; this time, demand seems to be just fine.

Another key point is the fact that while Western Digital also believes ASPs will come down, "the goal is to ensure that we can get a similar rate of cost declines". If unit volumes remain constant, and Western Digital's cost reductions (annual cost decreases are normal in the semiconductor space) can match the price declines, Western Digital's gross margin dollars are safe.

Final thoughts

In my view, weakness in sentiment shouldn't prevent investors from seeing the value in Western Digital's stock. At <5x forward earnings, and supported by a strong dividend yield and EPS-driving share buyback program, Western Digital remains a strong buy.

