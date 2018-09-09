Federal Reserve Watch: When Will The Fed Stop It's Portfolio Reduction?

This will occur, I believe, when the banking system begins to feel that it needs to protect its liquidity position and subsequent market pressure forces up short-term rates.

The question is, when will this effort be over, and the answer to this question is, when the data indicate that the program needs to stop.

The Federal Reserve's effort to oversee the reduction in its securities portfolio is almost one year old, and has pretty well stayed on plan during this year.

The Federal Reserve’s effort to reduce the size of its securities portfolio is almost a year old. The program was started at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2017.

In my mind the Fed has done a fantastic job, and without selling any securities, just working with the maturing part of the portfolio and adjusting accordingly to what was running off the books.

The schedule that the Federal Reserve originally presented showed that by the end of August 2018, the securities portfolio would be $260 billion less that it was at the beginning of October 2017.

Looking at the Fed’s H.4.1 statistical release, “Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions and Condition Statement of Federal Reserve Banks” one can calculate that the securities portfolio has declined by $243.4 billion from September27, 2017, the last reporting date before the October 1 starting date, and September 5, 2018, the latest reporting date.

The monthly reductions have increased every quarter since the program began. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Fed was to oversee a reduction in its securities portfolio of $10 billion a month… or $30 billion for the quarter.

In the first quarter of 2018 the size of the reduction was supposed to be $20 billion per month… or $60 billion per quarter. In the second quarter, the target was $30 billion per month… or $90 billion per quarter.

In the third quarter of 2018, the planned reduction rose to $40 billion per month.

So far in this quarter, the Fed has seen the securities portfolio decline by $92.6 billion from June 27 through September 5. In the two weeks ending September 5, the portfolio declined by over $21 billion.

Not bad!

In the fourth quarter, the plan is for the Fed to oversee a $50 billion per month decline in the portfolio. These are some pretty healthy numbers.

The question is…when will the reduction in the portfolio stop?

The answer is...the reduction will be stopped when the data tell the Fed to stop.

What does this mean?

Well, the real policy tool of the Federal Reserve is the Federal Funds rate. Right now, the Federal Reserve is basically defining what the effective Federal Funds rate is…the market has little or no influence over what the effective Federal Funds rate turns out to be.

So, for example, over the past two months, one looks at the Federal Reserve statistics and observes that on June 14, after the Federal Reserve changed its policy range, the effective Federal Funds rate jumped to 1.90 percent, and then has spent most of the time period since at 1.91 percent, with a day or two at 1.92 percent.

There was no real movement in the rate indicating that the “market” had very little to do with the determination of the effective rate.

In essence, the market place was pretty much irrelevant as to where the effective rate was. And, this was true in the earlier periods in which the Fed was attempting to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

This is a lot different than in earlier days when the Federal Reserve conducted its monetary policy through the use of the Federal Funds rate.

In these earlier times, the Federal Funds rate was impacted by the liquidity in the banking system and the condition of the money markets. The basic approach of the Fed in terms of policy making during these days is that they wanted the money markets to be “taut.”

The term “taut” is often used when discussing how one ties up a boat at a dock. One wants the rope tying up the boat to be “taut,’ or pulled tight…pulled tight, but not overly so when the rope will snap, but tight enough so that the rope is not slack…or loose.

Likewise, the Federal Reserve always like the money markets to be “taut” so that the Fed could really tell when the market pressures might be coming from . In this sense, the money markets were “taut” when they were not too tight presenting the banks with liquidity problems…or too slack, so that the Fed really didn’t know where the market was, because there was too much liquidity in the market.

This way, if the Fed felt pressure on the market rate to rise, it could “lean against the pressure” and provide a short-term dose of liquidity to relieve the banking system. If the Fed felt the market rate drifting lower because of too much liquidity in the market, it could remove some of that liquidity, thereby bringing the market back into a position of “tautness.”

In this way, Federal Reserve officials could “feel” where the market was and what the market was experiencing...and could act accordingly.

But, use of a “taut” market was only a short-term operating strategy. If conditions in the market changed so that the Fed continually needed to supply liquidity to the market… or, to continually remove liquidity from the market… it would take this information into the discussions about the longer-run stance of monetary policy… and possibly change its target rate for the Federal Funds rate.

There is no evidence right now that the money markets are in this position. The money markets are nowhere close to being ‘taut.”

As of September 5, 2018, the “excess reserves” in the banking system, using the line item “Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks” as a proxy for excess reserves, stood at $1,898 billion.

Eleven years ago, before the financial breakdown and the Great Recession, on September 5, 2007, the “excess reserves” of the banking system was less than $5 billion. At that time, the money markets could be called “taut.”

It is not expected that we will return to a situation in which “excess reserves” fall to less than $5 billion.

However, I believe that the Federal Reserve will consider market conditions “more normal” when bank “excess reserves” fall sufficiently to that the Fed will have to be more concerned about the “tautness” of the money markets. That is, because of the liquidity conditions in the money markets, the Fed will have to move away from its plan to continue to reduce the size of its securities portfolio and move to a more active position where it must buy or sell securities in the open market to relieve the pressures that are then building up in the money markets. Keep watching.

