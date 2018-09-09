Navios Maritime Container Readies U.S. IPO Terms

NMCI is growing but faces a backdrop of global trade uncertainty; the IPO isn't cheap.

The firm owns and operates a fleet of intermediate-sized dry bulk containerships for charter.

Navios Maritime has filed proposed terms for its $100 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm is an owner and operator of intermediate-sized containerships for dry bulk goods.

NMCI is growing quickly but is subject to a high degree of trade environment uncertainty with U.S, China, and the E.U. at odds over trade relations.

Company & Technology

Monte Carlo, Monaco-based NMCI was founded in 2017 to acquire and operate dry bulk carriers.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Angeliki Frangou, who has been with the firm since was previously.

Navios Maritime Containers generate their revenues by chartering vessels to leading liner companies pursuant to fixed-rate time charters.

NMCI is part of the larger Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) group of shipping services companies. NMCI is focused on specific containership segments that it believes are poised to best respond to a rebound in container market recovery.

Market

According to a February 2018 report from Bimco, the global dry bulk shipping fleet is ‘growing at the slowest pace since 1999, and solid growth in demand means that the dry bulk shipping industry should be facing another year of improvement to the fundamental balance.’

Furthermore, increases in industrial production ‘almost everywhere in the world’ are driving freight rates higher in 2018.

The below graphic shows the recent history and forecasted growth of the supply of dry bulk ships worldwide, according to Bimco:

However, even as fleet growth is growing slowly, more orders are being placed shipyards by global shipowners to increase fleet sizes.

Overall, Bimco forecasts demand growth in 2018 of ‘around 2 - 3%, with plenty of uncertainty surrounding that.’ But, ‘seen against a fleet growth of 1.4%, we are still looking at an improved market.’

NMCI hopes to take advantage of the current low acquisition cost of dry bulk containers.

Financial Performance

NMCI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased topline revenue due to company startup

A strong increase in operating profit

High operating margin in 2018

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past year and few months (Audited GAAP for 2017 figures):

(Source: NMCI F-1/A)

Total Revenue

Six months ended 2018: $61.4 million

2017 partial: $39.2 million

Operating Profit

Six months ended 2018: $53.7 million

2017 partial: $37.3 million

Operating Margin

Six months ended 2018: 87.5%

2017 partial: 47.2%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $19.6 million

2017 partial: $2.6 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $40.5 million in cash and $168.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was ($43.6 million) due to the acquisition of vessels.

IPO Details

NMCI intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 5.3 million of units at a midpoint price of $19.00 per unit.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $452 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of the offering to partially finance the acquisition of five identified containerships, as described below: one 2006-built 6,800 TEU containership from Navios Partners for a purchase price of $36.0 million. The purchase price of the vessel was determined by an independent valuator. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Special Committee of the independent members of our Board of Directors. We expect to partially finance the acquisition of the vessel with additional borrowings of approximately $17.5 million under a new sale and leaseback transaction and up to $6.1 million of equity. The number of units issued will be based on the initial public offering price; and four 2011-built 10,000 TEU containerships from an unrelated third party for an aggregate purchase price of $210.0 million. The acquisition of the four 10,000 TEU containerships will also be partially financed through additional borrowings of approximately $127.2 million under a new loan from a commercial bank.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Clarksons Platou Securities, BNP Paribas, and S. Goldman Advisors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 13, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Valuation

Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.