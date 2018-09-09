Barclays Invests In Beacon Platform For FinTech Developer Platform

BCS is increasing its investment pace in technology startups that affect its various business segments to respond to competitive pressures.

Beacon is creating a developer platform tailored to the financial services industry.

Financial services firm Barclays has invested in the Series A round for Beacon Platform.

Barclays (BCS) has made an investment in Beacon Platform’s recent Series A funding round.

Beacon Platform is developing an enterprise-level, integrated data and financial analytics platform for financial software systems developers.

BCS has recently been more active as an investor in startups that are developing technologies that it can apply across its various business units.

I hope management continues to keep the investment pace up as it responds to competitive pressures from all corners.

Investee Company

New York-based Beacon Platform was founded in 2014 where quants and developers can write and test their code, run their analytics in production, access elastic compute, and build and deploy applications while meeting the stringent security requirements of leading financial institutions.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Kirat Singh, who was previously Managing Director of the Bank of America.

Beacon Platform’s primary offerings include:

Beacon Core - Streamline technology stacks

Beacon Standard - Implement financial engineering logic

Beacon App Store - Modules for trading and risk management

Company clients include firms from the industries of insurance companies, commodity traders, investment banks, asset management, and commercial banks.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Report Linker, the global DevOps market is projected to reach $12.9 billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR of 18.6% between 2018 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing digitization of enterprises to automate business processes, rising adoption of cloud technologies, soaring adoption of agile frameworks, and need for better collaboration between IT teams to enhance operational efficiency.

North America, followed by Europe, are projected to account for the biggest shares of the global DevOps market. Key factors contributing to regional growth include the rapid adoption of digital services, advanced cloud infrastructure, and presence of major technology players.

Major competitive vendors that provide generalized DevOps services include:

IBM (IBM)

CA Technologies (CA)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Puppet Labs

Docker

Beacon is focused on creating a developer platform tailored to the specific needs of the financial services industry.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Barclays, other investors in the current round included lead investor PIMCO and participant General Atlantic Financial Group.

Investment valuation for the Series A round wasn’t disclosed, which is typical. Including the current funding, Beacon is believed to have raised at least $18.5 million in investment since inception. (Crunchbase)

Barclays is investing in Beacon to assist it in its team and platform expansion.

As Guy Saidenberg, Global Head of Distribution and Structuring at Barclays stated in the deal announcement,

Barclays is excited to support Beacon through this investment as they grow their engineering team and expand the platform’s capabilities. Work to date conducted by our developers and data scientists has demonstrated significant potential for the platform. We look forward to helping further improve these tools as the ability to leverage data and digital assets becomes increasingly important in the financial services industry.

Barclays has been a somewhat active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 12 company financings since late 2014.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that BCS has focused its investments most often in the industries of Communications and FinTech.

Most of its recent investments have been in the later stages of development, although its current investment in Beacon is at an early, Series A stage.

By geographic location, Barclays has most often invested in startups located in New York followed by California.

With its increased investment pace in technology startups, BCS appears to realize that it needs to adopt a more energized development process as the legacy financial services industry faces increased technological competition from all quarters.

Through investments in firms like Beacon, Barclays stands to gain early and deep access to the latest financial industry-specific tools to help it develop software solutions at a faster pace.

It’s a good sign and one that I hope BCS will build further on with continued investments in FinTech-related technologies.

