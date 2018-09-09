The Risk/Reward Of Owning A $1 Trillion Amazon Is Terrible

Congratulations to every Amazon (AMZN) bull who has been laughing in the face of us value investors for what feels like forever. You win. You were right, we were wrong. Except there's one thing. I don't think we're wrong. At least not when it comes to recognizing an insane valuation and rampant optimism bordering on bubble mentality. We are simply wrong in the sense that we never thought Amazon would reach a $1 trillion market value. We never thought the momentum driven traders and Amazon faithful would actually pay $2,000 per share for a company whose CEO doesn't seem to care whether or not it makes money so long as it wins customers. After all, a company cannot be worth more than the sum of its earnings or the sum of what investors can take out of it. A company that doesn't consistently make money equates to a stock that can't pay a dividend. And if you can't get anything out of a stock, then you are speculating on price appreciation that usually comes with the anticipation of a future dividend being built into the stock today.

At this point, however, I would encourage everyone who is considering jumping on the momentum train and buying Amazon to think about a couple of simple points. First of all, the risk/reward of actually buying Amazon at this point is pathetic. Second, if you actually had $1 trillion laying around and were going to invest it, you could get an insane amount of assets for the same $1 trillion elsewhere. Finally, investors should not ignore the fact that the herd mentality is very real, and what today is rampant optimism can tomorrow be rampant pessimism that eventually leads to apathy and indifference.

AMZN data by YCharts

The Risk/Reward of owning Amazon is terrible

I fully expect to receive comments telling me I'm wrong, but here goes. If Amazon is a $1 trillion company, then the only way an investor will ever see a doubling of their money is for Amazon to become a $2 trillion company. Never mind the fact that until Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) came along, no company had ever achieved this in the history of the world. And never mind that Apple sits on hundreds of billions of cash and generates an ungodly amount of profit while Amazon doesn't. The simple truth is any shareholder who buys Amazon today is making a bet that this stock will continue to rise at a meteoric rate. It has to. But in order for it to rise just 100% more, another $1 trillion of market value must be created, and supported by the underlying business. And while I've been wrong on how far Amazon would rise all this time, I don't expect to be wrong in my assumption that the company isn't going to add $1 trillion more of market value in any reasonable amount of time that would allow investors to see even a slightly decent return.

Another thing that investors should consider is that Amazon is a serial issuer of stock. This constant issuance of equity has led to a steadily increasing share count, which leads to a steadily increasing market cap, even without the share price rising.

AMZN Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

We can find the following information in the Amazon annual report:

Common Stock Available for Future Issuance As of December 31, 2017, common stock available for future issuance to employees is 116 million shares.

At current prices, this implies that Amazon is perfectly willing and actually planning on giving away $232 billion (more than a quarter of a trillion dollars) of stock to its employees as compensation. Don't think it'll do it? Go back and look at any annual report and search for "common stock available for future issuance". Amazon has been steadily paying its employees in stock for years. Therefore, in order for Amazon to double from this point, investors are quite literally betting on a company that will have an eventual market value of $2.25 trillion. I know I've been wrong so far, but I seriously doubt I'm wrong at this point.

What else you buy for $1 trillion

Warren Buffett once wrote about gold by giving investors a hypothetical scenario in which they are given two choices. An investor could either own all the gold ever mined on earth, which at the time was valued at $7 trillion, or for the same $7 trillion, they could have all the farmland in America, plus seven Exxon Mobils (XOM), and still have $1 trillion left over. To me, this is the genius of Warren Buffett. His ability to break things down to a level that makes investors think "duhhh" is incredible. So in the same logic, let's look at something else that $1 trillion would buy you.

Weyerhaeuser (WY) is a company that owns 13 million acres of timberland in the United States. It trades at a $25 billion valuation. In other words, you could buy 40 Weyerhaeusers for $1 trillion, implying you could buy 520 million acres of timberland for the same price as you could own Amazon for. For reference, 520 million acres, according to this website, is about how much land you would find if you include all the land east of the Mississippi River.

So if you were given the choice of owning nearly the entire eastern half of the United States (and let's assume it's completely covered in productive, high-quality timberland), including workers to manage and maintain it, or you could own Amazon, which would you choose?

Fascinatingly, there are plenty of people who would rather own Amazon, and in the comments below, I'm sure they will voice that opinion. But in reality, it makes no sense. You could supply all the lumber and paper needed for planet earth generating tens of billions of profits annually, and you could have one of the greatest inflation-hedging assets there ever was - productive land. Yet people, drunk on the excitement and the momentum of the stock chart, would still choose Amazon.

You could apply this same logic for nearly anything. I'm sure $1 trillion would buy a huge amount of the companies in the S&P 500, just not the largest. You could probably, as Warren Buffett pointed out, buy all the farmland in the United States, and so on.

An extended bull market obscures logic

At some point, when a sector or a particular investment has had years and years of positive price action, an entirely new group of traders and investors pile in. Price and value become irrelevant and investors chase momentum. These investors are often not thinking clearly. Many don't even understand the fundamentals of what they are buying. This happened with Bitcoin last year, the dotcom stocks of 1998-2000, with Taser in 2004, and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan in 2008. It even happened with Beanie Babies in the late 1990s.

When everyone involved in a stock is making money, and everyone they know is making money, logic goes out the window and people join in with absolutely no understanding of fundamentals, accounting, or market psychology.

Congratulations to Amazon bulls

Take your victory lap, and enjoy the moment, but don't get too wrapped up in the idea that Amazon is a great investment going forward. The simple laws of mathematics are working against the idea that Amazon will double again. If it were to double again, Amazon's market cap would have to exceed $2 trillion, and considering the ongoing dilution from stock option issuance to employees, the company would likely be a $2.25 trillion company if it were to double from here.

No company on Earth other than Apple has ever reached $1 trillion in market value. Gravity is working heavily against anyone who chooses to buy Amazon's stock today. If investors actually consider what $1 trillion would buy elsewhere, or remind themselves of market psychology and the herd mentality, it should be clear to anyone that there are better opportunities almost anywhere else.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.