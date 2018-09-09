Do Not Fear National Beverage's Q1 Issues

The fundamental story is the same - LaCroix's growth more than offsets the decline in legacy soda sales.

Shares of LaCroix parent company National Beverage Corporation (FIZZ) have traded literally all over following the company’s earnings release last week. Shares surged from $119.68 to close at $124.60, only to fall sharply in trading on Friday to $116.18. With the low float available due to high insider ownership, sporadic trading is the norm, and I do not put much stock in what happened to the share price.

However, let’s remember that the company posted its Q1 numbers. Management does not provide much commentary, but I have dug into the quarter, and ultimately, I believe my fair value range of $120-139 remains relevant. At the same time, I think it is worthy digging into the combination of slowing revenue growth, gross margin compression, and higher SG&A spending that may concern investors.

Slowing Revenue Growth – Creative Destruction

In order to support volume growth in the future, National Beverage decided to end its lower-margin private label business in Q3 of FY17. This is the primary reason why revenue grew 12.6% y/y to $292.6 million, lower than the high teens growth rate we have seen in prior quarters. More importantly, Power+ Brands, which includes the uber popular LaCroix as well as Shasta Sparkling Water, Rip It energy drinks, and other smaller brands, saw volume surge 29.1% y/y. This implies that the legacy Shasta and Faygo soda brands are declining, but I think growth in the sparkling category is much more important.

Overall, the revenue growth rate slowing is more indicative of a strategic shift towards supporting the future growth of the Power+ Brands. I am not concerned as long as the growth in LaCroix remains robust.

Tariff-Induced Gross Margin Compression

For the last several years, National Beverage’s gross margin was increasing nearly every quarter as growing volume absorbed fixed costs at manufacturing facilities. The trend reversed in Q1, as the company felt the negative repercussions of higher aluminum costs from the US’s decision to place tariffs on aluminum imports. Concurrently, National Beverage was forced to absorb higher freight costs. Gross margin declined 70 basis points y/y to 39.5% of sales.

Unless there is a sudden change in policy, I think aluminum prices will remain a headwind on gross margin for National Beverage for the next few years. It is unfortunate to have external factors detract from internal execution, but such is the nature of business. I am reducing my near-term gross margin forecasts because I don’t think the competitive environment in sparkling water is conducive to price increases at this time.

SG&A up $6 million; Flat as a Percentage of Sales

SG&A spending increased $6 million y/y to $52.7 million. This may not look great on the surface, but it is important to note that the number remains flat y/y at 18% of sales. The company seems to spend wisely on marketing, and I believe the primary increase in SG&A spending is distribution – a line item that grows mostly when sales increase.

In short, I am not concerned about expense management. The company has demonstrated a commitment to disciplined expense management, and I see no reason why this will change.

Story Remains the Same

Ultimately, I think of the three possible negative takeaways from Q1, only the gross margin issue remains a concern going forward. Revenue growth should accelerate in Q3 when the company reaches the anniversary of the discontinuation of the private label business, and the company has done a wonderful job of managing expenses for the last several years.

Additionally, cash flow generation remains superb, with the company generating free cash flow of $53 million, up from the $39.5 million in free cash flow generated in Q1 of the previous fiscal year.

My value for National Beverage remains unchanged at $120-139. The story is the same – LaCroix is growing gangbusters and doesn’t require a lot of marketing investment. The rest of the business is in terminal decline, but in a way, it allows National Beverage to save on capex as the company can repurpose equipment from Shasta and Faygo to LaCroix. I wouldn’t put new capital to work at the current price, but I continue to buy on large share price pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIZZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.