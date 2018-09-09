Boston Scientific To Acquire Augmenix For Prostate Tech

BSX is paying dearly for Augmenix' fast-growing system, which will be accretive in future years and has the potential for expansion to other indications.

Augmenix has developed a hydrogel that creates a barrier between the prostate gland and the rectum during radiation treatment for prostate cancer.

Boston Scientific has announced an agreement to acquire Augmenix for up to $600 million.

Quick Take

Boston Scientific (BSX) has announced an agreement to acquire Augmenix for up to $600 million in total consideration.

Augmenix has developed a prescription injected hydrogel that serves to reduce side effects from prostate radiation therapy.

BSX is paying a premium for the SpaceOAR treatment, which will be accretive in the medium-term and will provide the potential for expansion into other indications over the longer term.

Target Company

Bedford, Massachusetts-based Augmenix was founded in 2008 to assist clinicians in reducing the damage to nearby tissues during prostate radiation treatment in men.

Management is headed by John Pedersen, who has been with the firm since December 2014 and was previously Senior Advisor to the Pritzker Group on healthcare private equity transactions.

Below is an overview video of Augmenix’ SpaceOAR hydrogel:

(Source: Tema Sinergie)

Augmenix also has developed a tissue marker, TraceIT Tissue Marker. It serves to mark soft tissue for future surgical procedures and is visible on a variety of imaging systems for improved tissue marking and treatment preparation.

Venture capital investors have invested at least $42.9 million in several financing rounds and include Catalyst Health Ventures, Excelestar Ventures, Sparta, Varian Medical Systems, Versant Ventures, Pinnacle Ventures, and Ascension Ventures.

Market

According to a May 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global prostate cancer therapeutics market is forecasted to reach $12.0 billion by 2027.

Per the American Cancer Society, 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Another report, by Research and Markets, expects that 2025 value to reach $18.4 billion from $5.63 billion in 2016. This represents a very significant CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing incidence of prostate cancer worldwide and growing government and non-government initiatives to support reimbursement policies.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

BSX disclosed the acquisition price as $500 million in up-front cash and another $100 million based on reach sales milestones.

Management said the acquisition would be ‘immaterial to adjusted earning per share in 2018 and 2019, accretive in 2020 and increasingly accretive thereafter.’

Augmenix’ sales for 2018 are expected reach $50 million. If that turns out to occur, BSX will have acquired it for a Price/Sales multiple of 12x.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, BSX had $208 million in cash and total liabilities of $11.9 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($344 million).

Notably, BSX entered into a new $1 billion credit agreement as a 364-day term loan on August 20, 2018, just two weeks or so prior to the acquisition announcement.

BSX is acquiring Augmenix for what it believes is a total U.S. addressable market of $750 million; management expects Augmenix will achieve $90 million in sales during 2019.

As Dave Pierce, president Medsurg, Boston Scientific stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition furthers our category leadership strategy in urology and the SpaceOAR hydrogel is a crucial addition to our growing prostate health treatment portfolio of products that improve the quality of life and clinical outcomes for men with prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

In the past 12 months, BSX’s stock price has risen 24% vs. the S&P 500 Index of 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

The SpaceOAR hydrogel product is approved in the U.S. and the EU the company intends to ‘explore expansion of indication to other organs throughout the body that could benefit from space creation - such as gynecological and pancreatic cancers.’

So, with the Augmenix deal, BSX is acquiring a fast-growing product within its approved indication along with future expansion opportunities where patients could benefit from radiation therapy separation from organs or tissues that are particularly harmed by incidental radiation.

From a strategic perspective, the deal makes sense. It isn’t cheap and BSX will need to add debt to do the deal, but it increases growth, mid-term accretion and holds the potential for product expansion.

