6.0% Yield And 20% Upside From An Emerging SWAN

Realty Income is a solid pick for conservative investors, but if you are looking to maximize total returns, we would favor Spirit Realty today.

Spirit Realty is very similar to its closest peer Realty Income but trades at a ~35% discount and a dividend yield that is 150 basis points higher.

Net lease properties provide some of the strongest risk-adjusted returns of all property sectors with high cash flow consistency and little volatility.

Introduction to Net Lease Investing

Net lease properties or “triple-net” are one of our favorite sectors to invest in at High Yield Landlord. They have historically generated some of the highest returns of any property sectors, and yet they have done so while being less risky and paying higher income.

Source

You have probably heard about some of the most popular net lease REITs, including Realty Income (O), National Retail (NNN), Agree (ADC) and STORE (STOR). They are famous for having been very consistent performers thanks to their defensive approach to net lease investing, even during market downturns. Several net lease REITs increased their dividend even during the great financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. This is not surprising when you consider that net lease properties commonly have very long lease terms, automatic rent increases, and no landlord responsibilities. As such, we consider net lease REITs to be one of the least risky methods of real estate investing and deserve a place in any REIT portfolio.

The Opportunity

The issue is that because net lease REITs have done so well in the past, they have become very popular and gotten overpriced in many cases. There remains, however, one company, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), which continues to sell at a massive discount to peer Realty Income, despite being very comparable in terms of portfolio quality and balance sheet strength. We expect the valuation differential to close down in the future – unlocking significant upside to shareholders on top of the high dividend yield.

We initially made this call back in May 2017, noting that Spirit was a STRONG BUY, and the results have been phenomenal since then:

Back then, Spirit was trading at just ~9x FFO compared to 18x FFO for Realty Income. Since then, the lower quality assets have been removed, and now Spirit trades already at ~12x FFO. As the company continues to transform its portfolio for the better, we expect the shares to reprice at around 15x FFO – unlocking another ~20% upside in the coming quarters. Even then, Spirit would remain deeply discounted to Realty Income which is a fairly similar company as we explain below.

More Similar Than Different

Spirit is not a freshly IPOed company. It has been around since 2003 and has a sizable market cap at $3.6 billion – making it the 4th largest net lease REIT. It is, however, “new” in the sense that it recently underwent a spin-off of its lower quality assets. Until fairly recently, Spirit was considered to be a lower-quality net lease firm with high exposure to speculative tenants and elevated vacancy risk.

Today, the company is very different. The spin-off of its problem properties left the company with a high-quality portfolio that is directly comparable to the highest quality net lease REITs such as Realty Income.

Since Realty Income is commonly considered as the "gold standard" of the industry, let us have a comparison here:

1 - Both companies share many of the same high-quality tenants among their top 20, including Walgreens (WBA), Dollar General (DG), CVS (CVS), Circle K, BJ's (BJRI), Home Depot (HD) and many other directly comparable retailers.

2 - Both are focusing on service and other internet resistant retail segments, including convenience stores, quick service restaurants, drug stores, fitness, movie theaters, entertainment, and so on. We have often argued that this is one of the key reasons why Realty Income is such a low-risk company, and this applies to Spirit as well.

3 - The tenants’ credit profile is also fairly comparable at 43% for Spirit and 56% for Realty. Moreover, the top 5 tenants of Spirit have a weighted average BBB credit rating.

4 - Spirit has a lower tenant concentration as compared to Realty Income, with its top tenants representing only 3.8% of its total rental income.

5 - The balance sheet ratios are not any worse than peers Realty Income as well as National Retail. Opposite of that, the ratios appear strong in comparison, and we expect Spirit to soon get a credit upgrade.

To summarize:

The portfolio has become very similar to peers with comparable credit quality, lease length, tenant type and exposed industries.

The balance sheet has been deleveraged and is today in line with peers.

Yet, Spirit Remains Deeply Discounted

Despite being today very similar to Realty Income in terms of quality, the discounted valuation persists. It is not as large as it once was, but it remains nonetheless significant – allowing us to buy into equivalent assets at a lower price and a higher yield.

Presently, Spirit is priced at ~12x FFO while its peer group is priced at ~18x FFO on average – or a ~35% discount to peers.

Source

We do not expect this to last. The shares are already up by over 30% during the last year, and as the market continues to slowly realize the portfolio improvement, we expect more upside to come.

Spirit may not deserve to trade in line with Realty Income, but we find it unreasonable to give a 6-notch lower valuation multiple to a company that is very similar at the end of the day.

At just ~12x FFO, Spirit is priced at a 6% dividend yield with a safe 75% payout ratio - allowing for growth in the coming years. The 6% yield is way beyond what peers are today offering – making it a compelling income play while we wait for the upside to materialize.

A Potential Acquisition Target

Priced as it is today, we would not be surprised if Spirit was to be acquired by one of its peers, namely Realty Income. Think about it, it would make perfect sense for both companies.

Realty Income has access to cheap capital, and the transaction would certainly be accretive on a per-share basis. Realty Income is priced at around 18x FFO and so it could issue its own shares to buy a company priced at just 12x FFO with similar quality assets. We believe that this would be a way better deal for Realty Income than what it can find in the private market today. Most importantly, it would “move the needle” for Realty Income.

And the management of Spirit would obtain a premium to its shareholders while cashing bonus checks – leaving everybody happy.

Regardless of if Spirit gets bought out or not, we believe that shareholders are set for solid returns in the long run as the market reprices the shares closer to its peers.

Risks

The main risk in Spirit Realty is the execution of its management. Getting the company back to positive growth is going to require strong execution, and the management has arguably made serious capital allocation mistakes in recent years. We believe that the most recent actions of the management are proof that they are moving the ship towards the right direction. Nonetheless, this remains a risk that needs to be monitored.

For this reason, despite being more expensive on a relative basis, we consider Realty Income to be a favorable alternative to the more conservative investors.

Final Thoughts

Shares are up 30%, and yet Spirit Realty remains a great bargain. The management has done a great job at improving the quality of the portfolio and the fact is that today, the difference between Spirit and Realty Income is not that large anymore.

Yet, the discounted valuation persists, and the yield is way superior. As the market warms up for Spirit, we expect further capital appreciation to occur by means of multiple expansion or by acquisition. While we wait, we get a consistent 6% dividend yield that is safely covered at just 75%.

We continue holding a Core Position in Spirit as part of our high yielding HYPO Portfolio. To gain access to our full portfolio holdings, along with real-time alerts on real estate opportunities along with regular market updates, join us today at High Yield Landlord with a 2-week FREE trial. Click HERE.

If you enjoyed this article, scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name and choose “email alerts” to not miss my future articles on other REIT opportunities. Like the article and comment your thoughts below!

All pictures sourced from the company's website unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.