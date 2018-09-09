Buy This Newest -- And Best -- Sector ETF Today

Remove the above from their current S&P ETFs and you have what I believe is the newest and best ETF available today!

Between them, Standard and Poor's and Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) compile the most influential indexes tracked by thousands of mutual funds and ETFs. Years ago they launched the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS), a codification nomenclature for publicly-traded companies. GICS, still today, assigns each company a sector, industry group, industry and sub-industry based on its primary business activity.

Those sector and industry groups are now changing.

Beginning September 21st, you will no longer see Facebook and Google in any technology ETF or mutual fund that track these S&P indexes.

Beginning September 21st, you will no longer see Disney or Netflix in any consumer discretionary ETF or mutual fund that track these S&P indexes.

Beginning September 21st, you will no longer see Verizon (VZ) or AT&T (T) in the S&P Telecommunications ETF. All the above and more will be wrapped in to the new “Communications Services” index and represented, at S&P, by the new Communications Services ETF (XLC.)

Don’t worry, you won’t “lose” any money when these titans are removed from their current ETFs and funds. However, your holdings in what you might consider some lesser lights will be increased proportionally to fill out the fund so what you will own will be different from what you bought.

If you aren’t familiar with the logic or the methodology behind these changes, I strongly suggest you read my first article on the subject here from back in July. It will provide the context in which the changes to so many funds will take place. This follow-on article is solely about XLC and why I think it is worthy of your due diligence!

Today, XLC’s portfolio holdings are still held in the ETFs and mutual funds that will change them completely on September 21st. But you can also already buy XLC (or the only other fund I know of that has made the new portfolio available prior to the actual rollover, the Vanguard Communication Services ETF -- VOX) today.

The bottom line is that I like this new portfolio. Until Facebook plunged 48 points last month I might not have been quite as enamored. But since XLC is a capitalization-weighted ETF, behemoth Facebook will comprise roughly 21% (at today’s prices) of the XLC portfolio. The other titan will be 12.4% of each of the two Google classes (Goog and GOOGL.)

These will be followed by two consumer discretionary kings of the hill, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Disney (DIS) followed by old-line but on-the-prowl for acquisitions Verizon (VZ), Electronic Arts (EA) and Comcast Class A stock (CMCSA), all at roughly 4 ½% each for another 23%. You can see the rest of the ETF’s primary holdings in the chart below.

Of course, as I mentioned in my first article on this transition, even before the ink is dry on the new “XLC”, Disney’s likely acquisition of 21st Century Fox will force changes to the index and this and so many other ETFs and traditional mutual funds but, in this fast-moving age, just keep your scorecard handy so you know all the players.

The logic of the change is to create a sector, as S&P notes, “composed of companies primarily involved in modern communication activities and information delivery.” The 26 companies in this new sector will be coming from these industries...

Media and Internet Media:

Graphic courtesy of Evergreen Psychotherapy Center

Wireless & Telecom:

Photo courtesy of Super Tech Supplies

And last, while Boomers may or may not understand the lure and allure of spending hours on social media, virtual reality and video games, there is no question that somebody is doing so! For that reason, companies like Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive(TTWO) certainly come within XLC's stated charter of "modern communication activities and information delivery” in the Entertainment industry.

Graphic courtesy of 3 Edge Technologies

(Parenthetically, while I'm happy to profit from this trend I remain puzzled by the allure. I just spent four glorious days away from the Internet, telephones, and all electronic devices camping under a few billion awe-inspiring stars in a verdant forest by a stunning lake. My chores consisted of fetching water, gathering firewood, keeping the camp clean and making meals and coffee. My personal activities consisted of reading, thinking and writing this article -- with pen and paper -- while saluting the two eagles, one hawk, six very friendly deer, and one bear that appeared just at the edge of camp most every day.

This wasn't virtual reality, but it is an "alternative reality" anyone can have anytime! Once I get a big enough helping of reality maybe I'll move on to VR...)

For me...

Virtual reality:

Photo courtesy of The Conversation

Reality:

Photos by the author two days ago

For my family account and our clients and subscribers, I find the Communication Services ETF attractive enough that I’ve just added a second tranche to our Growth and Value Portfolio on our Investor’s Edge ® site on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace. This brings us to 1000 shares in our model portfolio.

Media, Wireless, Entertainment and Internet Media are all growth industries. I like growth. Telecommunications is a cash cow business. I like cash.

Rather than consider the likes of Verizon and AT&T a drag on the portfolio, I figure all that cash they generate from their declining land line business has to go somewhere. Most recently VZ spent it to buy Yahoo at a bargain price and AT&T is still on track to buy of Time Warner. Never count a company down and out that has cash to spend and management that understands they are not locked into any one business. If that was the case Berkshire Hathaway would still be in the textiles business.

Mostly what I am buying, percentage-wise, with XLC is a stake in both content and content delivery, two businesses I see as generating ever more favorable revenues and earnings. Content is king. Those who own the media libraries or create the original content are in the catbird seat. Those most adept at delivering the content we want, like Alphabet’s Google, Netflix and CBS are among the smartest players in delivering that content.

Do not buy XLC for income just because it owns VZ and T! Its blended yield is just 1.1%. For those who have been invested in the “old” Telecom Sector you may be shocked when you receive those dividend checks after the transition. (Income is very important to many of us; that is why I have a number of special alternative income funds in our Growth and Value Portfolio. We give free trials so you are welcome to peruse these holdings with no obligation to continue when I uncover new opportunities.)

Instead, buy XLC if you believe Media, Wireless, Entertainment and Internet Media are all on the leading edge of the big wave of the future while the telecom holdings provide a bit of anchor on those inevitable down days. Buy XLC if you believe our insatiable desire for new content will continue unabated. And buy XLC if you think those that deliver the content we desire will continue to thrive and grow apace.

P.S. While S&P will make this move final on September 21st, affecting all ETFs that use the S&P index as their benchmark, those ETFs that use the MSCI index will not make their changes until November, when MSCI does their semi-annual rebalancing act.

Good investing,

JS

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.