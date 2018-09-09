Government Spending And Taxing: The Rich Get Richer

During this time, financial engineering has become the most prominent tool in the business and investment world, but this is the world of the financially sophisticated and wealthy.

Much of this increasing inequality has come from situations created by the federal government in its attempt to stimulate the economy and keep unemployment at very low levels.

The growth of income/wealth inequality over the past sixty years or so has gained a lot of attention and a lot of criticism.

Since the beginnings of the 1960s, the United States has seen income inequality/wealth inequality increase faster than almost any other time in history. Economists are still looking for the causes of this outcome, since many have spent the last almost sixty years trying to make things better for the middle-income classes and the lower-income classes.

To me, one of the obvious causes of this growth in income/wealth inequality… and one I have written about frequently… is the effort of the federal government to stimulate the economy through budget deficits and keep people at work… or, if we are in a recession, to put people back to work in their jobs from which they had been laid off.

This is the essence of the Keynesian-type program originally laid out by the administration of John F. Kennedy in the early 1960s. This pure Keynesian-type of program was augmented when William Phillips noted a statistical relationship between the rate of unemployment in an economy and the rate of inflation in that economy. The tradeoff between unemployment and inflation was titled the “Phillips Curve” and became a part of the menu of tools that the federal government could draw upon in its attempt to keep unemployment as low as possible without rekindling too much inflation.

By the late 1960s, “we all became Keynesians,” as Richard M. Nixon took on the mantle to get himself elected… and re-elected.

Keynesian stimulus created opportunities for the wealthy and/or sophisticated investor to take advantage of and increase their income/wealth.

For instance, as the government stimulated the housing markets, house prices began to rise… and there were “investors” available to take advantage of the increase in housing prices. But, there was many other things that also provided similar opportunities. And, by the early 1970s, we saw substantial increases in the prices of gold and art, as well as other assets.

As the Keynesian-type credit inflation increased in the 1980s and beyond, financial engineering became more and more prominent as investors took on more and more risky assets; businesses, private equity, and hedge funds took on more and more financial leverage; and financial innovation spread into many different areas of the economy.

In the 1990s and 2000s, credit inflation continued unabated and asset bubbles abounded.

The wealthy/sophisticated investor made a killing during this time period and those that lost or did not do so well were the ones that did not take advantage of the opportunities for investment… and speculation… that were being created by the government.

However, there is more to this.

In devising a strategy to create the economic recovery following the Great Recession, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke drew on research he produced while he was a professor at Princeton University. The plan: to stimulate consumer spending by generating a wealth effect for US households. And, to generate the wealth effect, the Federal Reserve would underwrite an increase in stock prices.

The result: success. The US economy recovered and the recovery was driven by consumer spending. The economic growth that followed, while not perhaps as rapid as people wanted, was nevertheless steady and solid… and non-inflationary. This was a totally different one than earlier recoveries that focused on business capital spending, and, while the growth was faster, the track of the economy was more volatile.

Furthermore, I wrote in February 2013, “Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy,” the Fed was supporting financial institutions in a way that the wealthy/sophisticated investor-types could play in the market for foreclosed housing and other asset markets.

But, the story goes beyond this as many behavioral economists have pointed out. Many less wealthy or less sophisticated investors are myopic and risk averse and so become short-sighted when it comes to economic decision-making.

For example, recently in the Wall Street Journal, a former Chairman of the President’s Economic Council wrote about the fact that government deficits were not really that effective because the deficits created future tax liabilities that would one day have to be paid by tax payers. People would have to prepare for these future tax payments.

Well, behavioral economics/finance discusses how, when people are myopic, they do not plan ahead for the future payments of these liabilities. These “people” tend to be those that are less sophisticated or less wealthy. The more sophisticate, and the wealthier, are more likely to have a longer-time horizon and protect themselves against the future tax liabilities.

Again, this skews the results in favor of the more sophisticated and the more wealthy and away from the less wealthy and less sophisticate.

The same thing applies to borrowing and the repayment of principal and interest. The “myopic” person does not prepare for either of these payments and so tends to be drawn into more debt and more interest rates in the future. Indebtedness tends to be a cumulative behavior that results in people getting more and more in debt, rather than in meeting and fulfilling obligations.

Again, this works to skew the results with those being more financially sophisticate or wealthy managing their debt in a more prudent and disciplined way, leading those less well off in a relatively worse position.

Note, I am not arguing for the elimination of government programs, government stimulus, or a role for the government in the economy. What I am arguing for is for the government to be more aware of the “unintended consequences” that result from many of its efforts. Over these past sixty years or so, the government has just gone about its businesses concentrating upon what it considers to be the initial effects of its economic programs and policies. The government has just not thought much about what other, generally longer-term impacts these programs and policies will have.

This is why some of the efforts of the behavioral economists need to be considered when they talk about programs that “nudge” markets… that work incrementally, rather than trying to resolve a whole issue in one major bill.

To this point, what has been the major reported result of the tax reform bill that was passed by the US Congress last December? Most of the tax relief ended up in companies buying back their own stock. The government program played right into the hands of those most proficient in financial engineering. It appears as if only a minor part of the funds went into any kind of physical capital investment.

I cannot see, in the near term, the government changing its strategy. Credit inflation will stick around for a few more years. If this is true, then one’s investment program should be designed to take advantage of the opportunities created by the fiscal programs. They should not be designed to benefit from a more rapidly rising economy.

