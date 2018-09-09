MongoDB: Risky At All-Time Highs

Compared to other open-source companies like Cloudera, Hortonworks, and Red Hat, MongoDB is by far the most highly valued.

Next month we will hit the one-year anniversary of MongoDB's IPO (MDB). When MongoDB went public last year, at just $24 per share, there was a lot of anticipation around it - partly because it was one of the few true heavy-technical, backend enterprise software companies to come out of New York City, and also partially because MongoDB had boldly referred to itself as an Oracle (ORCL). Yet, early on in the IPO, investors had doubts. There was a lot of disagreement on whether MongoDB would continue to grow at the clip that it had, or that it would be able to survive its string of heavy losses.

One year later, it seems those doubts have been removed. Much of the IPO chatter this year has come from names that are more familiar from a consumer point of view - such as Spotify (SPOT), DocuSign (DOCU), and the like - but quietly, MongoDB has posted one of the best IPO returns over the past twelve months. After releasing Q2 results, MongoDB shares have popped even higher to nearly $80, bringing its returns since the IPO to more than 3x:

MDB data by YCharts

This rapid rise, in my view, should give investors some pause. We are well past the lockup expiration date, so that isn't so much the concern anymore - but MongoDB's valuation has gotten humongous, especially compared to other peers in the open source infrastructure software space.

A quick check on where MongoDB is currently trading: at a share price of $80, the company has a market cap of $4.05 billion. After netting out the $522.7 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet, MongoDB has an enterprise value of $3.52 billion.

Here's where the company's updated guidance range for the year landed after Q2:

Figure 1. MongoDB FY19 guidance

Source: MongoDB investor relations

The $229 million midpoint of this guidance range represents 48% y/y growth, though it's like that this range is a tad conservative given MongoDB grew faster than 60% y/y this quarter. Regardless, against its most recent guidance, MongoDB is currently trading at 15.4x EV/FY19 revenues.

Yes, valuations have slowly drifted upward in the SaaS space as the NASDAQ lurches to all-time highs. Names like Zscaler (ZS), Okta (OKTA), and Coupa (COUP) trade at slightly richer valuations than this. Yet, the recent volatility that we've had in the tech sector has hinted at the fact that investors may soon flee growth stocks in favor of more value-oriented names.

MongoDB is a great growth story, but it is not yet mature on the profitability front. For a company to be able to maintain a high valuation multiple like this for an extended period of time, there has to be a line of sight toward profitability - and while MongoDB made decent strides toward reducing its losses this quarter, that line of sight is not yet within reach.

Also consider the fact that among the open source stocks, it's by far the most expensive. Cloudera (CLDR) caught a bid last week on positive earnings results, lifting the stock by more than 20% out of all-time lows, but it's still barely moved from the IPO price and trades at just 4.5x FY19 revenues. Let's put it another way - Cloudera has twice the revenue scale as MongoDB, but it's got about one-half of MongoDB's market cap. It's true that Cloudera's growth rate sinking into the mid-20s has disappointed many investors, but is that justifiable cause for a valuation spread of nearly 4x? Then there's also Red Hat (RHT), the largest pure-play open source SaaS company that has struggled in recent months after a poor earnings release last quarter. Red Hat is trading at about 7x forward revenues, but is also immensely profitable and generates heaps of FCF.

The driving point here: MongoDB is a fantastic company, but it's trading far above its intrinsic worth. If and when the market becomes sensitive to valuations for pre-profit, high-loss companies, MongoDB will take a turn for the worse.

Q2 download

Here's a look at MongoDB's most recent results:

Figure 2. MongoDB investor 2Q19 results

Source: MongoDB investor relations

There's no doubt that MongoDB had a phenomenal quarter for growth. Revenues grew 61% y/y to $57.5 million, accelerating over last quarter's growth rate of 49% y/y by a startling twelve points. This level of acceleration is almost unheard of, and it was certainly not expected by Wall Street: consensus targets pinned this quarter's revenues at $51.7 million, or just 45% y/y.

One of the major drivers of MongoDB's growth in the quarter was faster-than-expected adoption of MongoDB Atlas, a recently released offering that is essentially a managed, automated version of the MongoDB database. Atlas got a lot of new features in the quarter, particularly on the security side, and management noted strong customer response to the product on the Q2 earnings call:

"Turning to Atlas, we saw a large number of new customer wins during the quarter as well as better than expected usage from a number of existing customers. Atlas now represents 18% of revenue versus 5% a year ago and 14% last quarter. In two years, Atlas has scaled from zero to 40 million revenue run rate and generated more than 400% growth over the past year."

Atlas pricing is usage-based. Management also noted that the company experienced "some large Atlas wins" that generated additional revenue from testing and migration of applications. Perhaps as a warning that this type of revenue upside isn't guaranteed to be sustained, MongoDB's CFO also noted that "This reflects the elastic nature of cloud-related workloads and serves as a reminder that customers can have periods of elevated or reduced usage based on customer specific factors, including the application's lifecycle."

The company grew total customers by quarter-end to 7,400, up by 800 customers since last quarter and nearly double from the year-ago count of 4,300. Again, the company attributed many of the customer additions to Atlas. MongoDB also noted that its net expansion rate remained "above 120%" for the fourteenth consecutive quarter.

On the profitability front, MongoDB made some strides, but still not enough to put breakeven within sight. Gross margin remained flat at 71% relative to 2Q18. Operating losses, meanwhile, widened slightly to -$30.6 million, but represented a better GAAP operating margin of -53.2%, which is far improved relative to -73.5% in the year-ago quarter.

MongoDB's growth is still very expensive to purchase. Sales and marketing costs account for a staggering 66% of the company's revenues, though that's down nine points from 75% in the year-ago quarter. MongoDB relies (like most SaaS companies) on extremely heavy sales investments in order to drive its growth, but the fear here is that MongoDB will never be able to take its foot off the sales pedal without hurting growth.

The fact that MongoDB bills customers upfront, like most SaaS companies, is very useful from a free cash flow standpoint - at any given time, MongoDB's actual cash burn is going to be less than its GAAP losses. This quarter, MongoDB burned through -$18.1 million, slightly up from -$16.1 million in 2Q18:

Figure 3. MongoDB FCF

Source: MongoDB investor relations

MongoDB's ~$500 million in cash will still keep it going for many more years, provided its burn rate doesn't meaningfully accelerate. Still, however, the fact that the company is operating at worse than -50% operating margins should give investors pause - or at least, make them think twice about paying 15x revenues for such a young and volatile name.

Key takeaways

I'm impressed by MongoDB's acceleration and continue to be enamored by the strength of its product offerings, but it's difficult to justify buying a company that's valued as richly as MongoDB is, especially when that company is still driving heavy losses. In my view, the company is worth no more than 11.0x EV/FY19 revenues, implying a price target of $60 and 25% downside from current levels. There are far better and far cheaper infrastructure SaaS companies to invest in - Red Hat and Cloudera in particular.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.