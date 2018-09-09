Bank Of Montreal: Should We Be Concerned About Its Slow Loan Growth?

The bank should be able to offset this slowdown with strong commercial loan growth, solid U.S. segment growth, and attractive ETF product offerings.

Investment Thesis

Bank of Montreal (BMO) should be able to offset its mortgage portfolio growth slowdown with its strength in its U.S. business, commercial loan growth, solid U.S. segment growth, and attractive ETF product offerings. In addition, the company's restructuring initiatives should help it to improve its operating efficiency. The bank is currently fairly valued. BMO has a good track record of dividend growth and has the longest running dividend payout record of any company in Canada.

Mortgage growth remains weak

Canada’s new mortgage B-20 guideline has resulted in a decline in BMO's residential mortgage originations in 2018. Below is the chart that shows BMO’s Canadian residential mortgage portfolio in the past 2-3 years. As can be seen from the chart, the company’s residential mortgage portfolio growth rate has slowed down considerably. BMO’s mortgage portfolio growth rate has decelerated to only 1.3% year over year from the peak of 6.8% reached in Q4 2016. While many investors are concerned about this trend, we actually view this somewhat positively. A slower growth in its Canadian residential mortgage portfolio helps BMO to de-risk from Canada’s housing market (many think there may be a housing market correction) and maintain its portfolio quality. In addition, BMO has many growth drivers that will be able to help the bank to continue to grow in the next few quarters. In the following section, we will discuss these growth drivers in detail.

Reasons why we believe BMO can offset the slower growth

Strong commercial loan growth should help offset residential mortgage slowdown

Although BMO’s residential mortgage portfolio growth remains weak, its commercial loan growth remains quite strong. As can be seen from the chart below, its Canadian commercial loans growth rate has accelerated in the past two quarters. Its Q3 2018 year over year growth rate of 10.7% was the best in 7 quarters.

We believe Canada’s improving economy will support its commercial loan growth rate (although there is still downward risk due to unfavorable NAFTA discussion outcome). Canada’s improving economy is evident in its strong Q2 GDP growth rate of 2.9%. Looking forward, Canada’s economy is expected to grow at 1.4% and 2.1% in Q3 and Q4 respectively (see table below). We believe commercial loan growth rate can be maintained in the high single digit and low double digit range.

Significant growth in the U.S. market

BMO has significant exposure to the U.S. market. In fact, its U.S. segment now represents about 28% of the bank’s YTD adjusted earnings. Its U.S. segment net income of C$324 million in Q3 2018 was a growth rate of about 30% year over year. This was much higher than its overall net income growth rate of 13.9% year over year. BMO’s strong growth in its U.S. segment was due to strong GDP growth rate of 4.2% in Q2 2018. Besides strong GDP growth, other economic data such as consumer spending also supports the view that the economy is strong. It is also widely expected that Fed will hike the interest rate in September (and another hike towards the end of the year). These rate hikes should help support CIBC’s net interest margin expansion in its U.S. segment.

Restructuring initiatives will help improve its operating efficiency

BMO took a restructuring charge of C$192 million (after tax) in Q2 2018. The goal of the restructuring initiatives is to improve its operating efficiency. On an annualized basis, the company has achieved C$85 million to C$90 million of savings at the end of Q3 2018. BMO hopes to save about C$185 million through Q2/Q3 of 2019. Besides restructuring charge, the company also continues to invest in technology and focus on automating processes to improve efficiency.

ETF products should continue to fuel growth

BMO is currently Canada’s second largest ETF provider and the largest ETF provider among Canada’s top five banks. As many readers will know, passive investment has been growing rapidly in the past few years due to its lower management fee than active funds. BMO’s presence in the ETF market in Canada should provide a long runway of growth for its wealth management segment. In addition, its scale should allow it to achieve higher return on capitals than other banks.

Valuation

BMO currently trades at a price to 2018 EPS ratio of 11.9x. This is slightly above its 5-year average P/E ratio of 11.2x (see table below). Its PE ratio is also slightly above the average of 11.3x of its Canadian peers.

Share Price (C$) on Aug 31 Consensus 18 EPS (C$) Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS (C$) Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year P/E Ratio (Forward) National Bank of Canada $65.31 $5.97 10.9 $6.37 10.3 9.9 Scotiabank (BNS) $75.53 $7.05 10.7 $7.52 10.0 11.1 Bank of Montreal (BMO) $106.97 $9.00 11.9 $9.68 11.1 11.2 TD Bank (TD) $78.65 $6.43 12.2 $6.85 11.5 11.6 Royal Bank (RY) $103.66 $8.53 12.2 $9.05 11.5 11.6 CIBC (CM) $122.30 $12.29 10.0 $12.63 9.7 10.1 Average 11.3 10.7 10.9

BMO has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past decade (see chart below). The bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.96 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Risks and Challenges

BMO’s business can be impacted negatively in a recession. Although economic activities in both sides of the border are still very strong, a full-blown trade war (e.g. U.S. and China trade tensions) or the termination of NAFTA may trigger a recession. Investors should keep in mind of this risk.

Investor Takeaway

While BMO continues to experience a slowdown in residential mortgage portfolio growth, the company should be able to offset this with its other growth drivers. BMO’s shares are currently fairly valued. Given BMO’s robust business model and its exposure in both Canada and the United States, we believe any pullback will provide a good investment opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

