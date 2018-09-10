Breaking Down The NASH Fibrosis Market - Intercept, Genfit Primed For Potential Market Dominance

Over the past year, interest has heated up in the biotech industry about NASH, with analysts estimating market size in 2025 anywhere between $20-35 billion. Positive Phase 2 data readouts for Madrigal (NASDAQ: MDGL) and Galmed (NASDAQ: GLMD) caused both stocks to more than double overnight in late May and early June, respectively. With Phase 3 data readouts due next year for Intercept (NASDAQ: ICPT), Genfit (OTCPK: OTCPK:GNFTF), and possibly Allergan's (NASDAQ: AGN) NASH candidates, the race to approval is nearly complete - one of these drugs will likely be approved sometime in 2020-2021.

Personally, I believe that it is most effective to analyze the NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis markets separately. Fibrosis treatment typically centers around NASH resolution or reversal of fibrosis, while treatment for cirrhosis focuses on keeping the patient alive long enough for a liver transplant to be conducted. As such, I plan to analyze the NASH fibrosis market in this article and address the NASH cirrhosis market in another - over the coming weeks, I'm also aiming to provide deeper individual dives into the major players in the NASH space.

Segmenting the Overall NASH Market

Since this article focuses on the NASH fibrosis market, I'd like to try and focus on the overall dollar value of the NASH fibrosis market alone. First, let us assume that the total NASH market in 2025 will be worth $27.5 billion - a reasonable average of analyst predictions. In order to segment the market, we must estimate the proportion of patients at each level of fibrosis. To do so, I'd like to reference 2014 research study by Dr. Siddarth Singh and other researchers analyzing fibrosis progression in NAFLD versus NASH. This study analyzed data from 11 different cohort studies observing a total of 411 patients with NAFLD or NASH; the distribution of initial patient fibrosis levels is shown below. Dr. Singh's research did not segment F4 patients by cirrhosis progression (compensated/decompensated); however, Gennaro D'Amico and his research team found that around 5-7% of patients with compensated cirrhosis progressed to decompensated cirrhosis within a year. Using these two studies, I've created the following segmentation of NASH patients by fibrosis score:

All NASH Patients by Fibrosis Score

Fibrosis Score Proportion of Patients F0 35.8% F1 32.5% = 16.25 F2 16.7% = 12.53 F3 9.3% F4 (comp. cirrhosis) 5.36% F4 (decomp. cirrhosis) 0.34%

Sources: Fibrosis Progression in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver versus Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Paired-Biopsy Studies, Natural history and prognostic indicators of survival in cirrhosis: A systematic review of 118 studies

Given the relative lack of data segmenting NASH patients by fibrosis score, I'll assume that the data above is somewhat representative of the overall NASH population - to me, this distribution curve seems quite reasonable. However, it is not reasonable to expect all patients with early-stage fibrosis to receive treatment. Often, early-stage fibrosis is not even detected or diagnosed; additionally, early-stage fibrosis can in many cases be reversed with nothing more than lifestyle changes. As such, given that fact and the significant cost of Ocaliva or any other NASH therapy, I'll make an assumption that patients with F0 fibrosis will receive no treatment, 50% of patients with F1 fibrosis will receive treatment, 75% of patients with F2 fibrosis will receive treatment, and all F3/F4 patients will receive treatment. As such, I've created a segmentation of the treatment-eligible market below:

Treatment-Eligible NASH Patients by Fibrosis Score

Fibrosis Score Proportion of Patients F1 37.11% F2 28.63% F3 21.24% F4 (comp. cirrhosis) 12.24% F4 (decomp. cirrhosis) 0.78%

As fibrosis worsens and eventually progresses to cirrhosis, costs of treatment also rise. To aid me in my segmentation, I'll use the following treatment cost data from a 2016 ICER report:

Source: Obeticholic Acid for the Treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: Comparative Clinical Effectiveness and Value

As this table shows, cirrhosis treatment is vastly more expensive than fibrosis. Thus, even though fibrotic patients represent 87% of the overall NASH population, fibrosis accounts for much less than 87% of the NASH market's valuation. Using the data from the above tables, I've created a basic segmentation of the projected NASH market by dollar value in 2025 (operating on my above assumption that the entire market will be worth $27.5 billion):

NASH Treatment Market by Fibrosis Stage (2025)

Fibrosis Score % of Treatment Market Total Value F1 - F3 38.66% $10.63B F4 (comp. cirrhosis) 42.46% $11.68B F4 (decomp. cirrhosis) 18.88% $5.19B

Per my model, the NASH fibrosis market will be worth around $10.63 billion in 2025. Though fibrotic patients make up the bulk of the entire NASH population, it is cirrhotic patients that actually represent the majority of the treatment costs. Based on some of the astonishingly high valuations that many clinical-stage NASH companies enjoy, it appears to me that most analysts and investors, when attempting to value clinical-stage NASH players, focus on the sales potential and valuation of the entire NASH market; in reality, investors need to focus on the sales potential in the specific market the company is planning to target, whether that be fibrosis or cirrhosis.

Major NASH Fibrosis Players

Currently, the following companies are undergoing Phase 3 trials evaluating compounds for treatment of NASH fibrosis:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals - obeticholic acid

Genfit - elafibranor

Allergan - cenicriviroc (NYSE:CVC)

Although Gilead's (NASDAQ: GILD) ASK1 inhibitor selonsertib is currently in Phase 3 for treatment of F3 fibrosis, Gilead's primary focus is actually compensated NASH cirrhosis. As such, I'll cover Gilead in a follow-up article on the NASH cirrhosis market and largely exclude the company from discussion in this article.

There are also two NASH companies not yet in Phase 3 which deserve to be profiled - Galmed (NASDAQ: GLMD) and Madrigal (NASDAQ: MDGL). Despite the fact that both companies are a good deal behind with regards to drug development, recent price action in both stocks demonstrates that the market is nevertheless quite bullish on Galmed and Madrigal.

Intercept - Leading the Race to Approval

Clinical Progress

In 2014, Intercept Pharmaceuticals made headlines when it announced that it would be stopping its Phase 2b trial (FLINT) early based on superb data from FLINT's interim readout - obeticholic acid had met its primary endpoint of reduction in the NAFLD Activity Score (NAS) of at least 2 points with no worsening of fibrosis. Building off of the success it enjoyed in Phase 2, Intercept has initiated the following Phase 3 trials:

REGENERATE - patients with liver fibrosis Primary Endpoints : improvement of liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH or NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis; all-cause mortality 7 years after initiation of trial Readout Dates: interim data readout due H1 2019, study completion estimated Q4 2022

- patients with liver fibrosis REVERSE - patients with compensated cirrhosis Primary Endpoint : fibrosis improvement with no worsening of NASH (secondary endpoint is percentage of subjects with NASH resolution) Readout Dates: primary data estimated Q3 2020, study completion estimated Q3 2021

- patients with compensated cirrhosis

With a readout from its Phase 3 REGENERATE trial expected in H1 2019, Intercept leads the NASH drug development race by a few months - the next closest competitor, Genfit, anticipates a data readout in Q3 2019. Intercept hopes to be able to use the data to support an NDA for obeticholic acid (Ocaliva) - PDUFA would likely be sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.

In the FLINT trial, 45% of patients treated with Ocaliva achieved the primary endpoint of at least 2 points of NAS reduction, versus 21% with placebo; Ocaliva also achieved its secondary endpoint of improvement of at least one fibrosis stage using the NASH CRN system of fibrosis measurement (F0, F1, F2, F3, F4) in 35% of patients, versus just 19% with placebo. Given this strong performance in Phase 2, I expect that Ocaliva will post strong results in its Phase 3 trials. Notably, Ocaliva is also already approved for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a much rarer form of liver disease. That said, as I will discuss shortly, there are definite safety concerns with Ocaliva that have become apparent post-approval; hopefully, these safety issues will not present themselves in Intercept's NASH trials.

Following Intercept's release of a "Dear Healthcare Provider" Letter after deaths were reported in connection with Ocaliva last September, the FDA issued a warning to doctors. Though Intercept verified that the deaths were associated with incorrect dosing (doctors had been recommending daily, rather than weekly, dosages), the FDA nevertheless mentioned in its warning that "Ocaliva may also be associated with liver injury in some patients with mild disease who are receiving the correct dose." Initial concern cut stock price nearly in half, though this was an overreaction. Given that PBC can be life-threatening, it is reasonable to expect that treatment with Ocaliva will not be effective in a certain proportion of patients treated with Ocaliva - thus, deaths associated with Ocaliva are inevitable. In February, the FDA added a black box warning to Ocaliva, and in August, more patient deaths were reported; however, neither event had any significant impact on share price. To date, no deaths have been reported in Intercept's NASH trials for Ocaliva; the primary adverse effect reported is pruritus (itching). Hopefully, REGENERATE will continue to show acceptable safety data - if deaths or any other adverse effects are reported, it could seriously affect not only Ocaliva's chances at approval for NASH, but also its potential commercial performance if approved.

Financial Status, Current Valuation & Impact of Approval on Share Price

Market Cap: $3.30 billion

Share Price: $111.80

After a rough second half to 2017, Intercept has trended upwards strongly since. Market cap has risen to $3.30 billion, a high not reached since late 2016. However, if we take a look at a 5-year chart of Intercept's market cap, we can see that Intercept is actually trading quite cheaply compared to its historical price levels.

Intercept Historical Market Cap

Source: ycharts.com

In March 2014, Intercept reached a market cap just over $9 billion, a valuation which was certainly aggressive. Despite the fact that Intercept's valuation has fallen a cool 60%+ since then, some would argue that the company is still overvalued. To value Intercept, I first must estimate peak sales for Ocaliva as a treatment for NASH.

Assuming Ocaliva is approved, Intercept will enjoy a first-mover advantage. Furthermore, Intercept will be able to play off of the fact that Ocaliva is already approved for PBC and thus has a certain degree of recognition among hepatological professionals. Elafibranor and CVC, Ocaliva's two major potential competitors, do not pose huge threats to Ocaliva's potential market share. Elafibranor's differentiated pharmacological profile and its focus on NASH resolution rather than fibrosis reduction means that it will likely see significant use alongside Ocaliva to begin with; over time, one of the two will presumably prove its superiority. CVC, for its part, needs a strong Phase 3 data readout to demonstrate its efficacy and prove that its failure to meet its primary endpoint in Phase 2 was an anomaly. As of now, Ocaliva boasts stronger efficacy data - should this trend hold through Phase 3 readouts, Ocaliva will almost certainly register significantly higher sales than CVC.

Given these factors, I'd like to assume a fibrosis market penetration rate of 35% in 2025 for Ocaliva, which would equate to sales of $3.72 billion annually (using my valuation of the fibrosis market above); for now, let's assume this figure represents Ocaliva's peak NASH sales. If we use a relatively standard 2x sales multiple, we arrive at a valuation of $7.44 billion for Ocaliva. However, we also must add in Ocaliva's value in treating PBC. Net sales of Ocaliva in Q2 2018 were $43.2 million, an increase of 42% from Q2 2017 - importantly, Ocaliva's sales revenue has climbed each quarter, indicating that peak revenue has not yet been reached. I'll assume that peak sales will eventually reach $55 million/quarter, or $220 million annually; if we use the 2x sales multiple, as above, we'll arrive at a valuation of $440 million for Ocaliva as a treatment for PBC. Add the two together, and we arrive at a valuation of $7.88 billion - almost two and a half times the company's current market cap.

As such, it would appear that Intercept still has significant room to run (should Ocaliva continue to demonstrate promise). With a balance of $538.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and securities and a burn rate of $113.4 million in Q2, Intercept is funded for at least the next year. If Ocaliva posts strong Phase 3 data next year, I'd expect Intercept's stock to jump by 50-75%, if not more - a positive data readout would represent a huge step in Intercept's quest to be the first NASH drug on the market. Until then, there is little to do but wait. However, given Intercept's positive progress thus far, I'd expect the stock to gradually rise in advance of Phase 3; by the end of this year, I expect to see Intercept trading in the $120-130 range.

Genfit - A Differentiated Treatment Approach

Clinical Progress

In March 2015, Genfit announced topline results from elafibranor's Phase 2b trial GOLDEN-505. Due to an unexpectedly high level of NASH resolution among early-stage NASH patients (NAS score of 3), elafibranor missed its primary endpoint of NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis; however, when the relatively small population of patients with a NAS score of 3 was excluded from data analysis, the primary endpoint was met. Since early-stage NASH (NAS score of 3) can be resolved through lifestyle changes alone, Genfit's decision to include that subset of patients was actually a flaw in study design; at that stage of disease progression, doctors would tend to recommend lifestyle changes rather than prescribing medication. Notably, Intercept's Phase 2 trial only included patients with NAS scores of 4 or above - as such, Genfit's exclusion of early-stage patients merely narrowed the study's target population to that used by Intercept in its own trial.

Despite the initial bad press associated with the trial, elafibranor's Phase 2 trial data (excluding the early-stage NASH subjects) was actually quite good: patients treated with elafibranor experienced NASH resolution at nearly twice the rate of those treated with placebo. Additionally, the drug displayed cardioprotective benefits and a strong safety profile, with zero occurrences of severe adverse events; as a comparison, five patients were forced to discontinue Ocaliva's Phase 2 trial due to severe or life-threatening adverse events. In November 2015, Genfit cleared any doubts about the strength of elafibranor's Phase 2 data, announcing that a new consensus had been reached among experts on the recommended definition of NASH resolution - under this new definition of NASH resolution, elafibranor had met its primary endpoint for all patients, even those with a NAS score of 3. Based on these strong results, Genfit also announced that it would be advancing to Phase 3 - as in Phase 2, the trial's primary endpoint is NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis.

Based on elafibranor's performance in clinical trials thus far, it seems likely that the drug will produce strong Phase 3 results as well. By targeting NASH resolution, rather than fibrosis reduction, elafibranor differentiates itself from its primary competitors Ocaliva and CVC. Unlike Ocaliva, elafibranor has an excellent safety record, and has even demonstrated cardioprotective effects, and this fact, along with its proven efficacy thus far, suggests that elafibranor may present a better treatment option than either of its competitors. Ultimately, only time will tell.

Financial Status, Current Valuation & Impact of Approval on Share Price

Market Cap: €736 million ($857 million)

Share Price: €23.46 ($27.33)

In February 2015, a month before the company announced its Phase 2 trial, Genfit's market cap reached an all-time high of nearly $1.9 billion dollars. After a somewhat rapid decline from peak levels, Genfit's valuation was virtually halved upon its announcement of elafibranor's Phase 2 data, dropping from $1.4 billion to $781 million overnight. Currently, Genfit is valued at around $858 million - a mere 10% increase on March 2015 levels and a pittance of what the company could be worth if elafibranor is approved.

Genfit Historical Market Cap

Source: ycharts.com

If Ocaliva is approved, it will almost certainly be the first NASH drug on the market. Not only does Intercept lead Genfit in the NASH race by a few months, but it is also already in the process of commercializing Ocaliva for PBC - commercializing Ocaliva for NASH would almost be an extension of that process. For Genfit, however, commercialization will be a difficult task, and Ocaliva would likely be able to establish a larger market share initially as a result. That said, if elafibranor can continue to achieve excellent safety and efficacy in Phase 3, its focus on NASH resolution rather than fibrosis reduction will likely lead to significant adoption for the drug (if approved). At present, it is unclear whether focusing on NASH resolution or fibrosis reduction is the best route for NASH treatment; as such, there is certainly enough room for Ocaliva and elafibranor in the market.

If elafibranor secures approval, I would estimate that, after initial commercialization struggles, Genfit will be able to secure a 35% share of the NASH fibrosis market in 2025, right on par with my projections for Intercept. Once again, let's assume that elafibranor achieves peak sales in 2025 - I personally believe that without further clinical data on each market player, forecasting market share beyond 2025 is somewhat superfluous. 35% market share in 2025 would equate to $3.72 billion in annual sales; using the 2x sales multiple I've used throughout this article, elafibranor's value would be around $7.44 billion, almost nine times Genfit's current market cap. Financially, Genfit is quite healthy: as of 12/31/17, cash balance was €274 million, while annual burn rate was around €60 million. Though the company currently has almost €154 million of long-term debt in the form of convertible bonds maturing in October 2022, this does not present a concern for the time being - by the time of maturity, Genfit will hopefully have launched elafibranor and demonstrated its ability to repay the bonds. Despite these factors, Genfit's market cap is one-fourth that of Intercept's - as such, I would say that Genfit is severely undervalued relative to its potential, and could offer a much higher return over the next several years than Intercept.

Allergan - Late to the Party

Clinical Progress

Out of the three Phase 3 NASH candidates, CVC is arguably the weakest: a July 2016 data readout CVC missed its primary endpoint of NAS score reduction in a Phase 2b trial run by Tobira Therapeutics, the drug's original owner. However, the drug met a secondary endpoint of fibrosis improvement with no worsening of NASH. Based on these results, Allergan acquired Tobira in November 2016 in a deal that could end up being worth as much as $1.7 billion. In September 2017, Allergan announced that CVC would be continuing to Phase 3 with a primary endpoint of fibrosis reduction and no worsening of NASH.

CVC shows flashes of promise, but on the whole, its clinical data simply was not stellar. There was no statistically significant difference in fibrosis reduction (with no worsening of NASH) between placebo and patients taking CVC for the entire 2-year trial period; the only group to achieve the secondary endpoint was the group of patients who took placebo for the first year of the trial but switched to CVC for the second year. To me, Allergan's decision to continue with development of CVC seems to be a desperate play to stay in the NASH race. Though CVC appeared in Phase 2 to have a slightly superior safety profile to Ocaliva, Ocaliva is the clear winner in terms of efficacy, and I would expect a similar result in Phase 3.

Financial Status, Current Valuation & Impact of Approval on Share Price

Market Cap: $64.92 billion

Share Price: $190.50

Unlike Intercept and Genfit, Allergan is an established biotech giant, and as such, the company's stock price is not directly tied to the performance of CVC. Last year, the company recorded $15.94 billion in revenue - this figure is nearly one and a half times the size of the entire NASH fibrosis market ($10.63 billion, per my calculations). As such, an investment in Allergan requires consideration of many factors besides CVC's Phase 3 performance; announcement of CVC's Phase 3 data, whether positive or negative, will likely have little impact on the company's stock price. Even if approved, CVC will probably just be another drug in Allergan's massive portfolio. Investors considering taking a position in Allergan should not expect outsized returns, and need to research and consider Allergan's portfolio outside of NASH before making a decision.

Phase 2 Candidates

Galmed

In February, Galmed announced that its lead NASH candidate Aramchol had failed to meet its primary endpoint of liver fat reduction in a Phase 2a study - understandably, the company's stock price was cut almost in half. Four months later, Galmed announced that Aramchol had once again failed to meet its primary endpoint of liver fat reduction, along with several other secondary endpoints. However, the 600mg dosage level of Aramchol demonstrated a statistically significant difference in NASH resolution (with worsening of fibrosis) compared to placebo; based on this result, Galmed announced its plans to meet with the FDA to discuss Phase 3 study design. Somewhat surprisingly, Galmed's stock rocketed upwards after this announcement, scoring intraday gains of nearly 300% before closing up 151% for the day.

In my opinion, the market's reaction was rather overenthusiastic. Based on Aramchol's Phase 2b data, I foresee that the drug may not perform well in Phase 3. Per the FDA, NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis is an approvable Phase 3 endpoint for NASH. However, Aramchol was not even able to meet this endpoint in Phase 2 - the drug was only able to demonstrate NASH resolution (with potential worsening of fibrosis). Though Aramchol certainly could prove its skeptics wrong in Phase 3, I think it is much more likely that the drug will fall flat, taking Galmed's investors down with it.

Financially, Galmed is relatively well positioned, holding a total of $94.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities; remarkably, the company reports no debt. With burn rate over the past several quarters averaging around $3 million, Galmed is well funded for quite some time, even taking into account the increase in operating expenses a Phase 3 trial would cause. However, even if Aramchol is approved, it will face some difficulty entering the market - it will need to distinguish itself somehow from the impressive profiles of Ocaliva, elafibranor, and even CVC. I think its most likely that Aramchol will see use as part of a combination therapy with one of the above drugs, and as such, I'd estimate that it would secure a maximum of 5% of the NASH market by 2025. This market share would equate to a theoretical $531.5 million in sales, and if we continue to use my modest 2x sales multiple, we arrive at a valuation of $1.06 billion for Aramchol (and thus Galmed). While this figure looks impressive - especially considering that it is nearly four times Galmed's current market cap of $272.5 million - Galmed has years to go and a Phase 3 trial to complete before it could validate such a valuation. In the meantime, I believe there are several better investments in the NASH space.

Madrigal

Earlier this year in May, Madrigal reported strong Phase 2 data for its lead NASH candidate MGL-3196 - the drug had demonstrated superior efficacy over placebo in both NASH resolution and NAS score reduction, in addition to meeting its primary endpoint of liver fat reduction. MGL-3196 also exhibited a solid safety profile, with no treatment-related severe adverse events observed during trials. Finally, MGL-3196 achieved a statistically significant reduction in fibrosis compared to placebo. Given the drug's excellent Phase 2 readout, Madrigal intends to advance MGL-3196 to Phase 3. Based on its performance thus far, I believe MGL-3196 will provide a strong showing in Phase 3 as well.

Immediately following Madrigal's Phase 2 press release, the company's stock price jumped by nearly 150%, and continued to climb over the following days. At one point, the company's market cap was as high as $4.47 billion; now, around three months later, Madrigal's market value has dropped by around 25% to $3.38 billion. Despite this correction, I believe Madrigal is still highly overvalued. Although MGL-3196 shows promise, there are already several other drugs much farther along in development. If two or more other drugs are approved for NASH before MGL-3196, I doubt that Madrigal will be able to secure more than 10-12% of the fibrosis market in 2025. However, to justify its current valuation of $3.38 billion (keeping constant the valuation assumptions I've made throughout this article), MGL-3196 would need to record $1.69 billion in 2025 sales - 16% market share, which I would say is quite optimistic. As such, I'd argue that Madrigal will continue its recent downwards trend - the company has a long way to go before it truly merits its current inflated valuation.

Madrigal Historical Market Cap

Source: ycharts.com

Risks

As is typically the case in clinical-stage biotech, the primary investment risk in each of these companies is that they will fail to perform in upcoming clinical trials. If any of the five companies discussed above (except Allergan) report less-than-positive Phase 3 data, it is likely that stock price will suffer significantly as a result.

Best Bets

Unfortunately, I'm in a bit of a cash crunch at the moment - however, I plan to invest at the first possible moment in both Intercept and Genfit. Per my above calculations, I believe both stocks still have quite a bit of room to run over the long term. While I believe Intercept is a better short-term play, I think Genfit has the potential to go on a massive run-up if elafibranor eventually receives approval, and as such, I'd like to have positions in both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.