Best Of Breed Vs MORL In Total Return Showdown

Would you be better off owning just one or two Best of Breed instead of the 2x Leveraged ETN?

MORL is a 2x leveraged ETN that tracks the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Price Return Index. MORL Constituents with their weightings are:

Source: UBS ETRACS MORL

Now for the showdown, can one man beat the team like Daniel vs Cobra Kai?

Comparing the total returns from Jan 3rd 2017 to now (Sept 5th 2018) of each component and MORL we see that only one stock (ABR) beat MORL over that time frame if dividends were on DRIP. Three stocks (ABR, MTGE, PMT) beat MORL if dividends were not on DRIP, and two stocks (NRZ, LADR) came in behind but fairly close to MORL in total return with or without DRIP.

1/3/17 Price 9/5/18 Price change in price Dividends Total % return w/DRIP ABR 7.62 12.09 4.47 1.43 5.9 77.43% 86.47% MORL 16.1 16.54 0.44 5.67 6.11 37.95% 44.09% MTGE 16.5 19.85 3.35 3.23 6.58 39.88% 42.85% PMT 16.58 20.18 3.6 2.82 6.42 38.72% 42.67% NRZ 15.81 18.68 2.87 2.98 5.85 37.00% 40.65% LADR 14.1 17.42 3.32 1.85 5.17 36.67% 40.53% ARI 16.91 19.52 2.61 2.76 5.37 31.76% 33.89% WMC 10.35 11.29 0.94 1.86 2.8 27.05% 30.70% TWO 14.46 15.76 1.3 2.83 4.13 28.56% 29.80% CIM 17.17 18.9 1.73 3 4.73 27.55% 28.94% IVR 14.79 16.4 1.61 2.47 4.08 27.59% 28.65% ARR 22.03 23.94 1.91 3.8 5.71 25.92% 27.30% MITT 17.62 19.02 1.4 2.98 4.38 24.86% 26.47% BXMT 30.54 34.22 3.68 3.72 7.4 24.23% 25.96% NLY 10.08 10.54 0.46 2.02 2.48 24.60% 24.62% MORT 22.20 24.59 2.39 2.69 5.08 22.88% 23.38% AGNC 18.57 19.12 0.55 3.6 4.15 22.35% 23.33% HASI 19.12 21.5 2.38 1.98 4.36 22.80% 23.33% RWT 15.43 17 1.57 1.7 3.27 21.19% 22.47% NYMT 6.63 6.4 -0.23 1.2 0.97 14.63% 17.00% MFA 7.76 7.72 -0.04 1.2 1.16 14.95% 15.43% STWD 22.19 22.38 0.19 2.88 3.07 13.84% 14.92% ANH 5.25 4.94 -0.31 0.89 0.58 11.05% 10.52% DX 6.97 6.48 -0.49 1.08 0.59 8.46% 8.71% ORC 10.97 7.94 -3.03 2.43 -0.6 -5.47% -5.75% CMO 10.41 8.54 -1.87 1.1 -0.77 -7.40% -8.09%

Despite being a 2x leveraged ETN, the poorly performing components of the index weigh down MORL's return so that individual components can beat MORL in total returns despite being (relative to MORL) less leveraged.

The question becomes, is the diversification of MORL enough to overcome the risk (and benefits) of being 2x leveraged when compared to the risks and benefits of owning a single component of the index? Each investor must decide that for themselves, but here are few thoughts to help you along.

Negatives:

MORL

Interest rate sensitivities can bring down most component stocks of MORL at the same time if interest rates move quickly, but the 2x leverage exacerbates the fall relative to a single component.

MORL also has an acceleration feature (getting to 5$ a share or a 60% price drop in MORL within one month) that may trigger redemption at the worst possible time - at the bottom, right before a rebound. As others have pointed out, you could quickly reinvest your proceeds into a similar index fund like REML or a re-issued ETN from UBS, but you might miss a rebound in the interim.

It is hard to follow 24 stocks and read all the earnings reports and keep track of dividend announcements to do your due diligence. (Lance Broffman articles help as he tracks all dividends. Tracking interest rate moves can be a short cut as they can give you a good idea of the issues affecting mREITs if you know how each stock is positioned in its holdings)

Single Stocks

Single components can have unforeseen problems such as accounting scandals, missteps in hedging intra-quarter, large single tenant issues, health problems of the CEO without a capable replacement and many other unforeseen events that can bring down the stock quickly, likely before you can react.

Positives:

MORL

MORL does have 2x leverage on its side to juice up total returns and, as we saw above, it is hard to pick a component stock that can perform better than MORL. If the leverage scares you, there is always MORT, MORL's unleveraged brother, but as you can see above, your returns on MORT will be middle of the pack without that leverage.

MORL is diversified so problems in one stock only affect that one stock in an index of 24 stocks, diluting the pain.

Single Stocks

It is much easier to do your due diligence on one stock instead of watching 24. Reading earnings reports, watching dividend announcements is easier, (1/24th as hard!) Owning a single stock that (relative to MORL) is less leveraged would make the pain less in a large interest rate swing, especially if you pick the stock that has the best holdings to benefit or at least weather that interest rate move.

No acceleration feature with a single stock, you can hold all the way through a recession if you want (if the stock itself stays in business!)

You don't have to be dragged down by underperforming stocks in the index if you pick Best of Breed.

My approach

I have held individual components of the index of MORL for some time and I had owned MORL for years before selling to reduce risk. I have recenty got back in MORL with a small purchase. My largest holding in the MVIS US Mortgage REIT index is NRZ, which I consider the Best of Breed due to its tactics of using MSR's (mortgage servicing rights) as the bulk of the portfolio. I have held a large position in NRZ since inception. Despite losing to MORL on total returns since Jan 3rd 2017, NRZ has beaten MORL if you compare them since the inception of NRZ (May 3rd 2013).

Source: Dividend Channel

Granted MORL was at its top near May 2013, but the total return difference is substantial.

I see the wisdom of diversification but want higher returns than the un-leveraged MORT can provide. So now I own both MORL and a few hand picked Best of Breeds in its index as well.

Daniel (NRZ) can beat Cobra Kai (MORL) using his crane kick (MSR's!), but he might lose a few battles over a few time frames, and Cobra Kai (MORL) "cheats" by being 2x leveraged, making a Daniel type win much harder, but very satisfying.

Thanks to BDC Buzz for the inspiration for this comparison, as he did a similar recent article for BDCL/BDCS that can be found here

Note: if you have owned constituents of MORL that have beat MORL in total returns over certain time frames, let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, NRZ, LADR, STWD, BXMT, ORC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Only 2 shares of ORC are held for a long term DRIP study, it's far from Best of Breed.