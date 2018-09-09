An IPO With A Major Business Model Flaw

This is a major risk to potential investors. Regulators are cracking down on the practice, which is used in 83% of Cornerstone Capital’s funds.

That’s all well and good, but there’s a problem: how the company makes these investments isn’t officially allowed by the Chinese regulators.

Cornerstone Capital is set to launch a $70m IPO, with a business focus of investing in Chinese companies listing in the US.

Little-known Chinese private equity firm Cornerstone Capital (CSCA) has filed for a US IPO. At just a $70m issuance, it won’t attract much attention, but what caught my eye is the firm’s main business line; something that, technically-speaking, isn’t allowed by Chinese regulators.

The company’s introduction of itself. The first sentence is the most important. Source: Cornerstone Capital

To quote the company’s own website:

The Oriental Value Series Fund of Cornerstone Capital directly invests on (sic) US stocks and Chinese stocks through QDII.

So, the manager has a series of private equity products that invest in US-listed equities using something called QDII quota (an offshore investment quota issued by the government that is designed to control the amount of money that is officially taken offshore. See below for further explanation). The Oriental Value Series Fund represents 83% of products launched by Cornerstone Capital (note, AUM data isn’t available, so it’s by number of funds launched). The problem is that private equity companies aren’t eligible to be given this offshore investment quota. To repeat, Cornerstone Capital’s main business is doing something it isn't allowed to do.

The legal gray area of investing overseas

Here’s a passage from the firm’s IPO prospectus:

One of the few channels enabling capital outflow is the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (“QDII”) program, under which only financial institutions approved by competent authorities as licensed QDIIs are granted a foreign exchange quota by SAFE and permitted to invest in and manage foreign securities. By the end of 2017, a total of $90.0 billion had been approved under the QDII program and this number was further increased to $98.3 billion in April 2018. The QDII quota is allocated among five different types of QDIIs, namely, insurance companies, banks, trusts, securities companies and fund managers. Fund managers, such as private equity firms, operating in China who do not qualify as a QDII will typically structure their overseas investments by investing proceeds from their private equity funds into investment plans (in the form of asset management plans, trust plans or other types of plans) established by approved QDIIs in China, or QDII plans, which would then invest in the target investments.

Allow me to put this into terms everyone can understand:

How do Chinese firms invest overseas?

They have to apply for quota, known as QDII (Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor) quota, from China’s FX regulator SAFE. Let’s say that an institution receives $1bn in QDII quota, which means it can take up to $1bn of Chinese-based capital overseas in order to invest directly into foreign securities.

Why do firms need quota?

By controlling the amount of capital that is taken out of the country, it allows SAFE to effectively control the USD/RMB exchange rate. In times of domestic market declines, vast amounts of capital outflow would cause the RMB to decline dramatically.

As there is around $100bn of this quota that has been given out, SAFE knows how much money has left the country through this program.

Which firm are eligible for QDII quota?

Trust companies, insurers, banks, brokerages and mutual fund companies. Private equity companies - such as Cornerstone Capital - are not eligible to apply for this QDII quota.

So how does Cornerstone Capital use QDII quota?

Essentially, firms that don’t have quota borrow it from eligible firms that have excess quota, for a fee. For example, if you borrow $100m of quota for a fee of 2%, you pay $2m for the quota.

Cornerstone Capital goes to a firm that has QDII quota, pitches the investment product (Chinese companies listed in the US), and the eligible quota holder lends Cornerstone Capital the QDII quota in order to make the investment.

If Cornerstone Capital is ineligible for quota, is borrowing quota allowed?

Officially, no. However, it’s been a relatively common practice for years because the rules haven’t been properly implemented and monitored by regulators.

So is there anything to worry about?

It would be reasonable for investors to think that if it’s been going on for years, there is no reason to think it would stop any time soon. However, Chinese regulators revamped the QDII quota program earlier this year. That means more quota for eligible firms, and stricter and more transparent monitoring of how the quota is being used.

The revamp of the QDII program offers an incentive for institutional investors with quota: use it properly, be transparent with where the capital is going, otherwise the application for more quota will be delayed.

As that’s the case, firms that rely on borrowing offshore investment quota are facing an uncertain time: lenders have an incentive not to lend. There’s also a financial risk to companies that lend quota. One of China’s biggest investment banks was fined for providing QDII quota to unqualified companies in December last year.

So when the majority of a company’s business is, putting it lightly, a legal gray area and regulators are stopping firms from doing this, it begs the question as to why investors would want to get involved in this IPO. You see, if there is less QDII quota available to be rented by Cornerstone Capital, one of two things is going to happen:

It's going to have to pay higher fees for quota, which in turn increases the minimum required rate of return on the investment strategy.

If it can't get quota, then its core investment strategy has to cease.

A look at the financials

Such a huge risk factor to Cornerstone Capital’s business makes it a challenging sell. Knowing that there’s a risk of 83% of its business being halted because it’s technically not allowed should be a major concern for any potential investor. It's a shame really, because it’s a profitable firm in a fast-growing industry.

Revenues and net profit margin over half year periods. Units: $ millions. Source: Cornerstone Capital

In its first interim half year periods after inception, the firm has been very profitable – net margins between 40% and 50% - while revenues have been growing steadily. Without the business model risk, it would be a very interesting small-cap China finance play. Not least because the private equity industry in China is the fastest growing part of the country’s financial sector.

Private equity and venture capital industry AUM in China. Units: $ billions. Source: Asset management association of China

The problem is that when the vast majority of the business model could be halted at any time because it has never been officially allowed, investors in this IPO really don’t know what they are buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.