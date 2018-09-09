EWZ: What Are The Price Multiples Telling Us?

A little over a month ago I embarked on an ambitious project of calculating the P/E ratio for the IBrX 50 Index. As I gathered the information for this project, I became inspired to include the Price to Sales ratio. Later on, I was motivated to provide both these multiples broken down by sector and industry. Then inspired by a reader, I decided to do a report on the Brazilian Presidential candidates. This report ended up making the Seeking Alpha's Editors' Pick and a famous Brazilian reporter used it as material for her own report. The only downside is that she seems to think that my name is not James Cherry and that I am actually a political analyst.

FYI: For those who have not read my past articles, in them, I prove that the Index IBrX 50 is strongly (+) correlated with Ibovespa (IBOV). The ETF EWZ is almost a full replication of IBOV and the ETF BRZU is basically a 3 times leveraged version o EWZ.

DOTTING THE I'S AND CROSSING THE T'S

There are several issues that came up during the 2Q18 earnings season. First is that companies are adopting the IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 standards. Since these standards are new, some companies are re-presenting 1Q18 financials. This had a minor increasing effect on both the P/E and P/S ratios as you will see if you compare this article to my last article on this subject. Next issue was that a little over 1/5th of the companies in the index moved their quarterly filing dates. So let us take a moment of silence and think of those analysts (probably interns) that wasted countless hours checking with the IR teams to see when these quarterly reports when going to be filed. The last issue was that the Brazilian stock exchange decided to change the IBrX 50 composition. In order to add more value to the article, I decided to wait in order to provide the reader with the most accurate and timely information.

IT HASN'T BEEN A FUN RIDE

As you can see in the chart below, the ride has not been fun for those who are invested in EWZ. Currently, the underlying index (Ibovespa) has lost 13.5% of its value from the 52-Week high while EWZ has lost 33%.

EWZ data by YCharts

The Brazilian currency has weakened compared to the Dollar (US$) due to several factors. In my opinion, the main two are the Brazilian presidential elections uncertainty and the strengthening of the Dollar. Some analysts argue that investors were spooked by this year's truck driver strike. Let's be honest with ourselves about something, emerging markets have huge and frequent strikes and everyone should know this by now. The banks, the professors and the postal employees strike almost every year here.

SHORT TERM OUTLOOK:

^IBRX 50 PRICE 12,807 BRLUSD 0.2464 EWZ PRICE 32.04 MAX R$ 15,706 MAX FX $ 0.2632 MAX $ 41.98 MIN R$ 12,517 MIN FX $ 0.2358 MIN $ 29.97 UPSIDE >>> 23% UPSIDE >>> 7% UPSIDE >>> 31% DOWNSIDE>>> -2% DOWNSIDE>>> -4% DOWNSIDE>>> -6% As of 09/06/2018

The above estimates for IBrX 50 are based upon current P/E data shown in the graphs below. The minimum FX rate is based on historical data for the past 12 years and the maximum FX rate is from the Central Bank's Economists Poll (08/31/2018) called Focus.

The graphs above seem to show that the IBrX 50 index has a ceiling of 19.5X and floor of 17.5X. The chart below, specifically the MACD, is showing signs of a slight recovery.

At the current price of $32.04, I feel that EWZ is currently undervalued and has the ability to provide an investor with a good return for his/her risk. An investor should be prepared for high volatility until the end of the Brazilian presidential elections. I would not recommend this investment for individuals with low ability or willingness to take risks. Please follow me via Seeking Alpha to receive updates on this study. Also, you will receive the future studies on the P/E and P/S Ratio by sector and industry and eventually the Grinold-Kroner model results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ, PIBB11.SA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.