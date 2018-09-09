The Risks Of The MSR Model

In the wake of rising interest rates, many mREITs have decided to purchase large amounts of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) because of their negative duration. While this is true, investors should know and understand the risks with MSRs. One of the main players of MSRs is New Residential Investment Trust (NRZ). Penny Mac Mortgage Trust (PMT) also holds a fair amount of MSRs. The risks in the following article apply to both of these firms along with any other mREIT that holds lots of MSRs. Ted Tozer the president of Ginnie Mae gives clarity to the MSR industry below:

Today almost two-thirds of Ginnie Mae guaranteed securities are issued by independent mortgage banks. We are also seeing greater dependence on credit lines, securitization involving multiple players, and more frequent trading of servicing rights and all of these things have created a new and challenging environment for Ginnie Mae. In other words, the risk is a lot higher and business models of our issuers are a lot more complex. Add in sharply higher annual volumes, and these risks are amplified many times over. Also, we have depended on sheer luck. Luck that the economy does not fall into recession and increase mortgage delinquencies. Luck that our independent mortgage bankers remain able to access their lines of credit.

The MSR market is currently good as Ted Tozer explains, but liquidity can be a concern is times of recession.

Liquidity Concerns for Repurchase Agreements:

mREITs use repurchase (repos) agreements for their financing. A repo is when a lender purchases a group of securities from a borrower with the promise that the borrower will purchase the securities back at a later date plus interest. These short-term debt agreements tend to have a floating rate.

These repos are subject to margin calls. If the book value of the securities drops the bank can recall its financing and force a mREIT to close out its account.

A debt covenant violation can also result in a margin call. According to the Brookings Paper, "a typical debt covenant for a mREIT will often include requirements that the nonbank maintain certain levels of net worth and unrestricted cash and ratios of liabilities to net worth, and be profitable for at least one of the previous two consecutive fiscal quarters."

It's not out of the question that a mREIT such as Penny Mac or New Residential would violate its debt covenants in a time of economic turbulence, although it is unlikely.

This might seem completely farfetched, but know that it happened in 2008. The following graph shows the outstanding debt from repos in 2008.

Source: Brookings Paper

Also, know that just because debt financing is relatively cheap now doesn't mean it'll be cheap tomorrow. If economic conditions change banks will charge mREITs a higher rate. Already over 50% of mREITs have a junk credit rating of BB or below. Unforeseen market shocks can hit mREITs hard.

Liquidity Concerns for MSRs:

MSRs are a strange asset. In short, they are the rights to service a mortgage. Servicing a mortgage includes things like collecting and distributing payments, dealing with the property in the case of default, paying taxes, etc. For this service, the holder gets to charge a fee. There is also an excess MSR which takes some of the fees without any of the services. New Residential provides a good example of this model from its website.

Source: New Residential Website

mREITs have been purchasing a lot of these recently because of their negative duration. MSRs have this quality because in times of increasing interest rates people don't refinance their homes. What this means is that the MSR will last for a full 30 years instead of 10 years. This increases the duration of the payments and increases the value of the MSR. It is more complicated than this, but in short: more payments, more value.

MSRs also have some liquidity risk. The holder of the MSR needs to pay principal and interest to the holder of the MBS even if the borrower is delinquent. That was a mouth full. Let's break this down with an example:

If the person holding the mortgage stops making payments to the mortgage servicer that doesn't mean the mortgage servicer is off the hook. The mortgage servicer, like New Residential, has to keep making payments to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae as if nothing has happened. If the loan is delinquent for 120 days then the mortgage servicer can request for a reimbursement from Fannie Mae. While the mortgage servicer waits for reimbursement they still have to pay taxes, insurance, and any expenses associated with foreclosure.

mREITs call this servicing advances. One thing that is very important is what entity the MSR guaranteed with. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae act as guarantors for MSRs, but with some differences. If the MSR is associated with Fannie or Freddie than the mortgage servicer can stop making payments once they deem they won't be collectible. If the MSR is associated with Ginnie than the mortgage servicer has to keep making payments regardless. Eventually, the servicer can expect to receive reimbursement, but sometimes there are substantial delays. Sometimes they don't get a full reimbursement.

Keep a close eye of servicing advances. In 2008 they got out of control.

Source: Brookings Paper

Ocwen was a servicer of subprime mortgages. As can be seen above things quickly got out of hand. Below is a percentage of servicing advances today for New Residential.

Source: New Residential 2018 Q2 Earnings Slides

As can be seen New Residential currently has everything under control. New Residential also mentioned that it expects servicer advances to drop even further into 2018. Also, New Residential is not servicing subprime mortgages. New Residential's average FICO score is 714 on its MSRs.

Conclusion:

The current environment for MSRs is a good one. Book value is going up and servicer advances are going down. In fact, one could argue that's the perfect environment for MSRs. This won't last forever though. Know the risks associated with MSRs and repo financing. Liquidity can be an issue and many mREITs have failed before.

If you want more info on New Residential's business model check out my other article.

For this article, I got a lot of my info from the Brooking's Paper on Economic Activity. To really dive into mREITs and the risks they entail I highly recommend reading it.

Please let me know if you have any questions or comments. They are always greatly appreciated.

