Most Favored Industry ETF - If Market Pulls Back Next 3 Months

Here is how that community looks at some 30 such ETFs, and SPDR S&P500 Index ETF as a market proxy comparison.

What ETFs of narrowly-defined industries might be best to hold if/when that comes to pass?

The Near-Term Risk-Reward Trade-Offs

Figure 1 provides a grouping of the ETFs by the industries of stocks being held. Some listed here have inadequate forecast data this day for comparisons. Other ETFs broadly deal with wide economic sectors. These are more narrowly focused within sectors.

Figure 1

Figure 2 provides the MM-implied upside forecasts derived from their self-protective hedging. Hedging is required some 90+% of the time to balance buyers with sellers when “filling” million-dollar-plus block-trade orders. Hundreds or more of them occur each market day. These big trades have to be negotiated and/or facilitated by temporary capital infusion due to their size and frequent supply~demand imbalances.

Figure 2

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-Makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

The most striking element is the strong position of SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [6]. It raises the basic question of can there be significant market weakness when the most widely-regarded market hedging instrument shows no such inclination. The aberrant position of KCE at [11] will be made clear in Figure 3, shortly to follow.

Keeping Score

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 3 covers the above considerations and several others.

Figure 3

Please don’t cringe at this dose of numbers. You don’t need them all, but different folks want one part, and others apparently want other parts.

The massive appearance must cause some new to our approach to misunderstand what must be going on because they make assumptions clearly indicating they have not read the explanations previously provided. We applaud their effort to use time effectively, but the treatment here is quite different from the usual, so the investment of a bit of time may be a worthwhile effort.

Many of our subscribers have indicated it being so.

The analytical process

First, we are providing price range forecasts being made by other investment professionals who are actively immersed daily in making substantial bets with their firm’s operating capital. When they are right enough of the time they get to keep their jobs for the four or five years it takes to have enough of their own capital to live whatever life of leisure they desire. Strong motivations exist to encourage capable thinkers.

They are provided with substantial combat intelligence by their employer-firms who use all available technological advances, world-wide, around the clock and calendar.

Their bets become a matter of public record in the markets for derivative securities and reveal what they think may happen within the contract-limited lives of the securities used to make the bets. They understand how markets work and make the markets work for them, and in the process tell us what they think can happen to prices in that part of the unlimited-life of the equity securities they are betting on.

They can’t always be right because they are contesting with some who may from time to time be better informed. But they tend to win 6 out of 8 or 7 out of 8 encounters and know how to minimize the losing ones while leveraging the winning ones.

They tend to become very selective about in which fights they will engage, while watching the ongoing endless dispute. So, they see the battlefield for each security in all of its variances, and develop a keen sense of when and how to participate.

The table above in figure 3 tells in the first 3 data columns how they currently see what coming opportunities exist. Most of the rest of the data is historical record of what happened to the security’s price in the next 3 months of every market day of the past 5 years which started with the balance of upside price potential to price drawdown exposure like that being seen today.

There is no guarantee that what happened in the past will happen in days, weeks, or months to come. But we do know what did happen, under similar outlooks to today’s, for each stock or ETF. We compare the securities to one another operating under a standard discipline and have a sense of where the odds for profit may be the most satisfying.

As an analyst-investor you have enough sense to not find much confidence in one 6-day-long lucky guess in KCE which made a 3.3% profit just once. Once in 5 years of 1261 market days, when the market surroundings were saying the stock was horribly underpriced and the astute players saw how to make killings which would earn 287% if it could be done 60 times in a year. (Top row of Figure 3).

Probably IBB makes more sense, where a biotech ETF whose price (at a mid-range index of 55) in 18 prior experiences found its 4.8% higher average sell targets in fast-moving markets which actually averaged +7% gains after just 29 market days (only a day short of 6 weeks). After capturing a possible 7% you still have another 46 weeks to find other similar winners to produce a CAGR of +81%.

The game is one of active investing, using time efficiently, not letting capital loaf in a buy&hold hammock, dozing while market-index ETFs spend half their lifetimes in declining periods to produce single-digit CAGRs. But there are only five ETF rows in Figure 3 above that of “the market” ETF SPY.

Figure 3 ranks the near-30 candidates by their right-most column. The ones at the bottom have rather sloth-like capital-gain prospects.

In addition, the forecast population of over 2700 equity securities produced this day (as is typical of every market day) 20 top-ranked stocks or ETFs which, based on today's forecast prospects have acquired prior capital gains at a speed well above that of SPY, and matched only by IBB and SOXX in this set.

Other key comparative criteria are the size of average % payoffs, from prior similar forecasts, and the proportion of them achieving profits. Figure 4 maps their relationships.

Figure 4

The orientation of this map is like that of Figure 1; good is down and to the right. iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB) at [17] has a +7% payoff and an enviable 100% win odds (18 of 18).

True, Direxion Daily’s Gold Miner ETF (NUGT) payoff of +20.6% at [22] (off to the lower left) is 3 times as large as IBB, but has a less than 6 of 10 Win odds. With a -25% price drawdown experience average, it could be hard emotional work to endure. (Supporting data from Figure 3).

In this tradeoff arena SPY at 23 is bested by FDN and SOXX at [2] and [3] and KCE at [20].

Conclusion

The comparisons of ETFs of narrow industry focus with that ETF tracking the most widely-used index of “the market”, SPY, reveals more that managers of big-money investment funds at present have little concern over any major market weakness in the coming few months.

Thus, an effort to find the pockets of potential investment strengths by looking at the list of nearly 30 ETFs really is a project of attempting to find those which will likely do better than a market which itself may be rising.

For those fearful of potential market decline, the best ETF defense may be of the market itself, SPY, because of its history of prior forecasts like those of today. Odds of taking on a profitable position managed by our standard portfolio risk management discipline, TERMD, are nearly perfect, with gains captured 90+ times out of each 100, with history samples of over 100 experiences.

True, a few narrow-focus ETFs like IBB might have slightly larger capital gain average payoffs than SPY, and better odds of success, and a small handful have done as well on their scale of capital gains, with slightly better odds.

Those like the gold-related ETFs NUGT and JNUG typically have had bigger payoffs, but only in lower odds for gains and after interim price drawdowns up to ten times those of SPY or IBB, our favored choices in this set of securities.

