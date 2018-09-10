Here's The Reason Facebook Stock Is A Sell

As Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock returns to its 52-week lows after dropping almost 30% from its highs, the market appears to be expecting the worst for both the company and the social media industry as a whole. The huge drop is due to a mixture of slowing growth rates and the recent user information controversies surrounding Cambridge Analytica and election meddling, causing a general bearish sentiment in all social media stocks. While I believe the industry as a whole will recover as the controversy fades and companies overcome scrutiny, I maintain a bearish outlook on Facebook for several reasons.

FB data by YCharts

A Record-Shattering Sell-Off

The current sell-off in Facebook started after-hours on July 25th, 2018, when the company released earnings that were mixed but delivered pessimistic guidance about a reduction in growth. Specifically, earnings beat at $1.74 per share versus the expected $1.72, revenue missed at $13.23 billion versus the expected $13.36 billion, and most importantly, active users came in at only 2.23 billion - only 1.54% higher quarter over quarter. Wall Street had grown accustomed to the 3-plus percent growth rates that Facebook regularly delivered. If this were to be forgivable, any forgiveness was thrown out the window during the conference call when it was announced that revenue growth will drop significantly for the remainder of the year. This is a turning point in the company, as the stock has grown in price primarily due to high growth expectations. As a result, the stock dropped almost 20% the following day, breaking the record for the most market value by dollar amount lost in a single day by an American stock.

To complicate matters further, the lousy earnings call is coupled with the ongoing issues of user information privacy and the election meddling controversy. Essentially, any optimism for Facebook was eliminated when the earnings call confirmed that the company is going through rough times, both short term and long term.

Price and Expectations Adjustment

Whereas the stock was over $210 leading up to the earnings call despite the user information controversies, it has since tanked to the $160 region. This appears to be a reasonable price range, because growth potential was being priced in previously and Wall Street now has to adjust to a company that is becoming mature and stabilized.

Moving forward, however, I do not believe the stock will recover the same momentum it had previously. First, it is inherent that Facebook could only grow its user numbers so much. At over 2 billion users, this figure is bordering on reaching most of the Internet-accessible world, and therefore, the number is capped simply by the amount of people in the world that can actually access the platform. However, the real problem lies in monetizing each user to the fullest extent and growing those monetization efforts. This is where Facebook is lacking, since mere user figures do not mean nearly as much as the dollar amount made from each user.

Dating, Stories, and Shows

The company’s efforts to grow the revenue per user are sketchy and weak. Whereas growth in users previously correlated to growth in ad revenue, thereby contributing to the rise in stock price, that is not the case in this privacy- and trust-centric era. This is proven in the company’s reduced advertising revenue figure of only $13.04 billion, compared to the expected figure of $13.16 billion.

To offset weaker news feed ad revenue and maximize revenue per user, the company is building several initiatives. First, it is testing a dating service that seeks to match users that have potential, such as users that match personality traits or that are physically present at the same events as each other. While this was first perceived as a threat to the popular dating service company, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), there does not seem to be much power in this threat because Facebook has announced there will be no charge to use the dating service. Whether the dating service ever gets released to the public - and if so, how it will be monetized - remains an uncertainty. If advertising is selected as the primary monetization avenue, this will encounter the same problems of ads elsewhere on the site: it is user-growth dependent and subject to low engagement from existing users, as seen with other ad placements, particularly given the mindset of users of the dating service. Users will be actively seeking a match and engaging with the dating service itself, which creates friction against diverting user attention to obtain the clicks needed to produce advertising revenue. I covered the psychology and mental state behind user engagement with ad placements in an article I wrote about Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) native advertising initiatives, which can be read here.

While the dating service does not seem to show much promise at the moment in terms of company revenue growth, it is possible that the new Facebook Watch feature may boost figures. Facebook Watch is a streaming service that was recently made available globally, and it is intended to encourage social watching of shows with a user’s Facebook friends and family. Unlike Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), there is no charge for this service. Not only is there no charge, there is also no compelling content other than mostly YouTube-style short clips and a few Facebook-funded miniseries. This is in contrast to licensed content available on other platforms, such as Netflix, which allow subscribers to choose mainstream television shows and movies.

Of course, the Watch service is in its infancy, but it does not appear to be a likely competitor to other streaming services or YouTube. This is because, unlike YouTube which has widespread viral potential due to its easily shareable platform that does not need registration, Facebook Watch is a feature only for registered users. This is part of the stated intent of encouraging “social watching” with family and friends through the platform. However, this creates a barrier and a point of friction for both viewers and advertisers alike, leading to each Facebook video view generating only about 12% of the value of the same view on YouTube.

Advertising placements on Facebook Watch are also limited as a result of company policy requiring a video to be over three minutes in length to be monetized, compared to YouTube’s requirement of only thirty seconds in duration to be monetization-eligible. In light of the recent election meddling controversy, Facebook has implemented a new focus on serving content from family and friends and less on serving commercial and third-party content. Therefore, it would be difficult to increase advertising revenue on Facebook Watch without damaging the user experience and reverting to a more commercialized platform.

Limited Opportunities

As stated on the company’s earnings conference call, revenue growth will be limited for the foreseeable future as the amount of active users plateaus. While the focus is now on increasing revenue per user to continue to promote earnings growth, user preferences are shifting towards a less-commercialized, more personal, and more trustworthy social experience. This is confirmed in a recent Pew Research Center survey that shows slightly more than half of Facebook users have changed their privacy settings in the last twelve months, as well as 42% percent of people polled stating that they have taken a multi-week break from the platform in recent months.

Therefore, Facebook will have to provide greater reasons for users to flock to the platform, as well as increasing the amount of revenue squeezed from each person. The company’s current growth initiatives fail to address these concerns to a level that can make up for plateauing user amounts. Therefore, I am bearish on Facebook until the company can show a solid plan to accelerate growth and provide the same level of appeal that originally propelled the platform towards success. Until then, the stock is poised to be trading sideways at best as Wall Street lowers growth expectations and adjusts to a more mature, plateauing company.

