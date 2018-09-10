Is It Game Over For Electronic Arts?

Electronic Arts (EA) is the company gamers love to hate. From controversial microtransactions to rushed releases to unreliable servers, EA has continued to frustrate and disappoint gamers. In 2013, the company was listed as the worst company in America. Andrew Wilson (who just sold 29,000 shares) replaced John Riccitiello as CEO that year and 5 years later, EA is now only the 5th most hated company. For many gamers, EA is the perpetual antagonist of the industry.

However, whilst gamers might consider EA as the unruly member of the classroom who abides by his own rules, investors might consider EA as the model student. EA entered the market when it was the "worst company in America" in 2013 with a share price of $26. In 2018, the company reached its 52-week high of $151. Whilst gamers have been hating the company, investors have been loving it.

Looking at its financials, it's not hard to see why. Recurring annual increases in revenue and an increasing cash pile are just a couple of highlights of EA's figures over the years.

Image: Yahoo Finance

However, EA's most recent quarter has painted a different story. In July Q1, EA revealed a drop in revenue and income year over year. Revenue fell to $1.14 billion from $1.45 billion and net bookings fell to $749 million from $775 million. Additionally, the company slashed $350 million from its "fiscal year 2019 net bookings guidance."

Some have attributed Q1's revenue decline to 2018's Mass Effect: Andromeda, which was considered a failure. A Way Out, which was EA's other game of the quarter, sold well but had a lower price point.

Worryingly, EA also suffered a 2% revenue drop in its mobile gaming when the mobile gaming market is growing at 27% annually.

Additionally, Cowen analysts predicted EA's upcoming AAA game Battlefield V is suffering from a severe lack of pre-orders, lagging behind rival Activision's (NASDAQ:ATVI) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 by more than 85%.

EA then announced it would delay the release of Battlefield V by a month. Although it did not make a correlation between the Cowen report and its delay, sceptics are forming their own connection and conclusion.

Most recently, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares, making investors quiver.

This series of events sent EA Stock plummeting from highs of $151 to the depths of $111, effectively wiping out the company's 2018 gains.

Is it really game over for EA?

Recent headlines about EA have certainly triggered anxious investors to sell off their positions in the gaming company. However, all might not be lost for EA.

Although EA is no stranger to controversies, the company should be praised for strong recoveries. Being labelled as the worst company in America is every company's nightmare, but yet EA managed to pull through and continued to enjoy steady revenue growth annually.

In November 2017, EA's stock price took a beating when gamers expressed their outrage at Battlefront 2's loot boxes. Nonetheless, EA recovered quickly and its stock price continued to rise.

EA's ability to overcome adversity is commendable and should give investors confidence in the company.

In terms of revenue loss and mobile gaming, EA still has a great deal of untapped potential. The company recently partnered with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (HKSE: 0700) to release FIFA mobile in China. CFO Blake Jorgensen said the game’s performance was "encouraging." Additionally, EA is yet to release a Battlefield mobile version. Activision has just teamed up with Tencent to release a mobile version of Call of Duty in China.

Battlefield V's delay is also not as worrying as it would seem. Take-Two's highly anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 is being released in October, as is Activision's latest Call of Duty. When EA released Titanfall 2 in 2016 in between Call of Duty: Infinite War and EA's own Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2's sales suffered. Although Titanfall 2 was praised by reviewers, being awarded 9/10 by Gamespot, gamers spent their money on the more highly anticipated titles. By releasing Battlefield V in November, away from the other AAA titles, EA's timing could result in more sales. What's more, the longer EA has to work on the game, the better the game should be - in theory.

In terms of weak pre-orders, Battlefield V is not alone. In fact, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the only game to actually be meeting expectations. Whilst Battlefield V may be behind Call of Duty, the Activision shooter is not meeting expectations either. In other words, Battlefield V may be receiving weaker pre-order numbers but it's not a complete write-off yet.

Of course, delaying a major title such as Battlefield V will result in a delay in revenue growth for EA, but any success it earns will be shown on the balance sheet eventually.

Aside from shooters, EA is also known for its sports division. One of its biggest franchises, FIFA, has just surpassed 260 million copies. For EA, annual FIFA, NBA and NFL franchise releases are stable sources of revenue. Loyal sporting fans will continue to buy each year's update without fail. Last year, FIFA 18 surpassed 24 million copies alone.

EA is also still a major player in the video game industry - an industry which has a bright future ahead of it, especially with eSports. Although EA decided to cancel its final 3 Madden Classic events due to the tragic shooting in Jacksonville, the eSports industry will continue to be thriving.

Image: Newzoo

Analysts believe 380 million people worldwide will watch eSports this year. Revenues are expected to surpass $1 billion next year too. With EA's catalogue of multiplayer games and sporting games, eSports will only prove to be an easy but incredibly lucrative transition for the company.

Finally, EA's valuation may seem high but its P/E is actually the lowest among its rivals. At the time of writing EA's current P/E is 50, Take-Two's P/E is 81 and Activision's is 109.

Conclusion

The past few months have been stomach-churning for those already invested in EA. However, those who have been invested in the company for a while might already have an iron stomach when it comes to EA's headlines.

In the long run, EA will pull through (as it always manages to do) and these recent events will be forgotten as the company powers on. Of course, it's hard to say whether Battlefield V will be a success, even if the delay results in an improvement in the game.

Nonetheless, even if Battlefield V fails, the fate of EA's future is not completely dependent on it. EA Sports will continue to provide stability for the company and the incredible growth in eSports will provide more opportunities for EA to capitalise on.

For me, I believe in EA in the long run - love it or hate it, EA will continue to be a dominant name in the industry. However, in the short run, perhaps the worst is yet to come this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.