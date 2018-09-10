All Aboard Kansas City Southern?

With a trade agreement between the U.S. and Mexico at least partially in place, Kansas City Southern's fundamentals should be sound.

The March to Freedom Fund doesn’t own a railroad yet and while I’ve considered some of the larger players in the space previously, I’ve never looked at Kansas City Southern (KSU) before. In this article, we’ll examine Kansas City Southern’s background, most recent earnings update, dividend history and valuation to help determine if now is the proper time to acquire shares of this railroad.

Company Background and Recent News

Kansas City Southern, which has been in existence since 1887, runs in a north-south direction and initially connected Kansas City, Missouri, to Port Arthur, Texas. Today, the rail network is nearly 6,700 miles of track that connects Midwest and southern states to Mexico and ports along the Gulf of Mexico. Slightly more than half of revenues (~53%) come from the U.S. side with the remainder from Mexico. Kansas City Southern generated $2.6 billion in sales in 2017 and has a current market cap of nearly $12 billion. By comparison, Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX Corp. (CSX) have a market cap of $114 billion and $64 billion, respectively.

With the U.S. threatening to tear up NAFTA, Kansas City Southern’s shipments from Mexico would have likely been impacted. The original NAFTA agreement prevents the U.S., Mexico and Canada from imposing tariffs on the other trading partners. Without this agreement, a trade war could have ensued. This would be a major issue for Kansas City Southern, given that nearly half of rail’s revenues come from the Mexico side of the border. In addition, Kansas City Southern, along with others, have made some substantial investments in Mexico.

Source: Kansas City Southern’s Second-Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 9.

Along Kansas City Southern’s rail lines in Mexico have seen the largest amounts of capital investment. Lack of trade agreement could impact the volumes that the company ships between the U.S. and Mexico.

On a positive note, news broke at the end of August that a trade understanding between Mexico and the U.S. had been made. Besides raising the percentage of automobiles that must be produced between the countries to 75%, up from 62.5%, and requiring a certain percentage of content be produced by workers making at least $16 per hour, the agreement so far has been light on details. Negotiations between the U.S. and Canada continue, though there hasn’t been any agreement yet. Still, talks between the U.S. and Mexico should be seen as a positive.

Second-Quarter Earnings Results

According to Value Line, Kansas City Southern’s earnings per share have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8% and 5.4% over the last ten years and five years, respectively. Earnings are expected to grow 19% in 2018.

Kansas City Southern reported second-quarter earnings results on July 20th.

Source: Kansas City Southern’s Second-Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 5.

Kansas City Southern earned $1.54 per share, beating the average analysts’ expectations by $0.02. This was a 16% improvement from the same quarter of 2017. Revenues improved 4% to a company record $682.4 million, though this was $3.6 million below what the Street was looking for.

Operating ratio, the percentage of the company’s revenue that was used to maintain operations, increased 0.5% to 64% year over year. Contributing to this increase was a rise in costs. Net fuel price increased 24% to $2.31 during the quarter, up from $1.86 in Q2 2017. Derailment and casualty costs were slightly higher as well. Terminal Dwell, the time a train isn’t moving, increased 3.4%, due mostly to rail congestion in South Texas. While the effective tax rate was lower than expected at 24.2%, Kansas City Southern still expects the rate to be 30% for 2018.

Volumes for the products that Kansas City Southern transports rose 1% during the quarter.

Source: Kansas City Southern’s Second-Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 11

Five of the six product categories saw increased volumes during the quarter. Revenue per unit, or carload, increased 3% from last year. Higher volumes and revenue per unit led to 17% growth Automotive shipments. BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Mercedes/Infiniti (have opened plants in Mexico in recent years, helping to fuel this growth in automotive shipments. Chemical and Petroleum unit revenues grew 14%, led by high plastic demand in Mexico that resulted in 24% growth. Energy revenues declined 20% due to the closing of a power generation facility in Texas. Without coal, total volumes increased 3% while revenues improved 7%. Coal demand declines are an issue for all of the rails, but energy products account for roughly 10% of Kansas City Southern’s total sales. This is lower than several other railroads. Overall, cross-border traffic revenue grew 19% on a 13% gain on carload volume. Kansas City Southern expects 3-4% growth in volume growth, down slightly from previous guidance.

Overall, Kansas City Southern had a solid quarter and despite an increase in operating ratio, the railroad did see solid growth in almost all product categories. Based on the company’s business performance, I would be willing to purchase Kansas City Southern. As a dividend growth investor, I am looking for a solid dividend track record when considering purchasing a stock. Let’s see how Kansas City Southern stacks up in this category.

Dividend History

For industrial companies, whose earnings are more tied to the health of the economy than other sectors, I like to see ten-year and five-year dividend growth rates of at least 10%. Higher dividend growth often means that the management of the company sees solid earnings growth going forward. While not perfect, it does give me a window into the company’s thinking.

Kansas City Southern began paying a dividend in 2012, but as revenues have increased, so has cash flow. This has enabled the company to implement and grow the dividend.

Source: YCharts

Since Kansas City Southern has only paid a dividend since 2012, I will consider the five-year average raise along with the most recent increase to see if the stock qualifies for purchase. Despite just a six-year dividend growth streak, the company has increased its dividend at a very fast pace. Over the last five years, the dividend has increased at a rate of 18.2%. Over the last three years, that growth has slowed to 8.6%. Announced on 8/15/2017, Kansas City Southern raised its dividend 9.1% to an annualized dividend of $1.44 per share. I should note that the next quarterly payment will mean five consecutive quarters of the same dividend. This is not unusual for the rail. However, Kansas City Southern checks the five-year dividend growth box and just barely misses on the most recent raise threshold.

The stock currently yields 1.21%. This is below both the yield of the S&P 500 (1.77%) and the 10-Year Treasury Bond (2.90%). Kansas City Southern has never been a high yielding stock. In fact, the highest average annual yield since the company initiated a dividend in 2012 was 1.5% in 2016 according to Value Line.

Kansas City Southern expects a midpoint for earnings per share of $6.15. Based on the annualized dividend ($1.44), the payout ratio is 23.4%. This is slightly below the company’s average payout ratio of 25.9% over the life of Kansas City Southern’s dividend. This leaves the company plenty of room to offer future dividend increases and also offers a margin of safety should earnings decline rapidly.

In addition to the dividend, Kansas City Southern repurchased $54.5 million of its own shares during the second quarter. The company has about $385 million of the $800 million share repurchase program that was initiated in 2017, meaning that the company could repurchase another 3.3% of its current market cap.

Despite a slight miss on the recent dividend increase mark, I feel Kansas City Southern passes my test for the dividend portion of the stock as the payout ratio is quite low. Time to check out Kansas City Southern’s valuation to see if the stock is eligible for purchase according to my system for valuing stocks.

Valuation

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how overvalued or undervalued shares are currently. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target. For companies that have increased their dividend by at least a decade, I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value, because I can be fairly confident that the dividend is likely to continue. For a company like Kansas City Southern, whose six-year dividend growth history makes it a Dividend Challenger, I aim to purchase shares when I consider them to be trading at fair value as the commitment to growing the dividend in harsh economic conditions has not yet been tested.

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend CAGR 1.21% 6 18.2% CFRA 1-Year Price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $134 $155.6 $120 Forward P/E F.A.S.T. Graphs 5-Year Avg P/E Value Engine 1-Year Price Target 19.3 22.3 $115.70 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $114.29 3 / A Under $123

Value Line awards Kansas City Southern a 3 for safety and an A for financial strength. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a BBB+ for financial strength as this means the company is in solid financial shape. I will consider companies with a score below these ranks if the discount to fair value is at least 5%. Based on the September 6th closing price of $118.65 and the midpoint for expected earnings ($6.15), Kansas City Southern trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. This is 15.6% below the stock’s five-year average P/E of 22.3. CFRA has a one-year price target of $134, offering nearly 13% upside from the current level. CFRA’s fair value is $155.60, showing shares to be 31.14% undervalued. Morningstar sees fair value at $120, about 1% above the most recent close. Value Engine sets a one-year price target of $115.70, meaning shares are 2.5% overvalued at present. Value Engine’s fair value is $114.29, which would have the stock 3.7% overvalued. Averaging these figures out and I find that Kansas City Southern is 9.11% undervalued.

Due to the short dividend growth history and safety score from Value Line, I would require Kansas City Southern’s stock to have at least a 5% discount to my fair value in order to purchase. Any price under $123, and I would consider adding the company to our portfolio.

Conclusion

While the trade agreement doesn’t seem to have been flushed out completely, the fact that the U.S. and Mexico have made steps towards a deal is a positive sign. Considering that trade from Mexico accounts for almost half of Kansas City Southern’s revenues, this should alleviate investors’ concerns with the rail’s business fundamentals. Kansas City Southern’s second-quarter results were solid, with coal being the main blemish on the numbers. When I analyzed the railroads for Sure Dividend, Kansas City Southern was my favorite. It still is today as I think that the company is trading at a fairly steep discount to my fair value.

What are your thoughts on Kansas City Southern? Is there another railroad you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment. If you liked what you read, please consider hitting the “Follow” button at the top of the page.

