Okta: Strong Q2 2019 Results

On Thursday, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released earnings results for Q2 2019.

Needless to say, investors were impressed by the results, which sent shares up 16% after-hours.

As a very brief background, Okta focuses on authentication through the Okta Identity Cloud, which comprises the company's three services shown in the image below.

(Source: Okta website)

Fundamental Narrative

In the beginning of the Q2 2019 earnings call, management had this to say about customer success:

We also had a record quarter in terms of customer growth, especially customers with over $100,000 of ARR, which grew 55% year-over-year. We had a number of customer up-sells and new wins in the quarter.

The CEO went on to talk about various customers, but I want to focus on two instances. The first instance is Twenty First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), which is an existing customer. The media giant has 30,000 employees using Okta's cloud, and Okta was able to cross-sell the company an API security solution, which added significant revenue to an already solid relationship. The other instance was a new customer, Meraki, which is part of Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and signed up for three solutions from Okta's offerings, which shows that Okta's products are compelling and large businesses are interested.

A huge component in the success with customers is the market tailwind of companies migrating their data and applications to the cloud.

(Source: Forbes)

According to the graph above, the CAGR of public cloud spending is projected to be 19%, which estimated spending rising from $117 billion in 2018 to $162 billion in 2020.

(Source: Forbes)

The elements of Okta's strong market positioning do not end there. According to a Forbes poll, security is by far the largest concern for corporations, with 30% of respondents citing data security as one of their primary concerns when taking their data offsite and storing it in a centralized system. The second highest concern, migration/integration, is also a service that Okta provides, which means the cloud company is capitalizing on the two largest issues corporations are having when considering a shift to the cloud.

Another important point management mentioned during the call was the neutrality of Okta's service:

Okta Identity Cloud is independent and neutral. In the real world, most organizations don't choose just one cloud platform. They will be running hybrid cloud architectures for a long time to come. We are uniquely positioned to consolidate all of the customers' applications to a single identity service.

Most companies rarely trust a single cloud provider to store all of their data. Instead, they have multiple cloud providers store certain chunks of data, and/or balance data between the cloud and on-site storage. In either case, logging into systems becomes tedious for employees and accountability is tougher to maintain with multiple access points. Thus, Okta's true value-add is in being a cloud authentication pure play, in which it can provide a single log-in that allows all employees to access data/applications and maintains data integrity. Meanwhile, not all companies can trust other large cloud players, such as AWS or Azure, to perform the same services as Okta, because a competing cloud provider would not help a customer integrate their cloud services with another company's cloud services.

Now, let's dive into the numbers.

Financials

Revenue this quarter was $94.6 million, which is an impressive revenue growth of 57% year over year. Subscription revenue of $87.9 million, 59% growth year over year, represented 93% of total revenue. Although it seems inconsequential that subscription revenue as a portion of total revenue went up from 92% to 93% between those periods, I have witnessed SaaS businesses have trouble maintaining percentages of subscription revenue above 80%. But then again, Okta is different, since it started out with the SaaS model instead of transitioning to it.

(Source: Created by author)

To give a better understanding of how revenue has been growing between quarters, I used data from the Q2 2019 Supplemental Financial Data to find trends in revenue growth. I found that quarterly subscription revenue has been growing steadily in the mid-teens (except for Q1 2019), while professional services revenue has fluctuated significantly between quarters, which is to be expected from a non-subscription revenue source. The orange-shaded column represents revenue projections for Q3 2019 based on the CAGRs of both types of revenue. However, projections based on past figures are not intrinsically meaningful, so I inputted the guidance figures to see what growth rates are expected for next quarter.

(Source: Created by author)

For total revenue, management guided between $96 million to $97 million for next quarter, so I plugged it in and realized that they are only expecting 2% from now to next quarter. An analyst happened to ask about this directly during the Q&A:

And then I guess relative to the October quarter guidance, I'm curious what would cause the sequential flatness that you're guiding for at this point; given A, you've never seen it historically; and given B, just the customer velocity that you're seeing overall. Why would you see more of a sequential uptick for October as compared to July?



- Rob Owens, Keybanc Capital Markets

To provide you with a visual for the "uptick" in customers that Rob Owens is referring to, I pulled the numbers of customers reported by management in previous quarters.

(Source: Created by author)

As management said, Okta added 450 new customers in the quarter, which is a record based on past figures. So, I agree with Rob Owens about this being strange, because customer growth has correlated with revenue growth, and with management expecting minimal top line growth next quarter, this leads me to assume that the company is struggling to generate leads in the beginning of the third quarter. In response to Rob's question, the CFO had this to say:

Most of our business, going forward, is coming from large enterprise customers. And as you know, those deals can have longer sales cycles, sometimes be a bit choppier. So we're being prudent with our forecasting.



- Bill Losch, Okta CFO

I am not sure if I am satisfied with Losch's rationale, because his implication is that a lot of business has come from SMEs in past quarters, and suddenly investors are expected to see a majority of business come from large enterprises. More information about why this is happening should have been given, because we cannot tell if management is strategically shifting the sales team's efforts on securing larger customers or if they are expecting a slowdown in SME customers. A strategic shift would allay many investors, because dealing with large enterprises allows for greater economies of scale and higher margins. But a sudden drop in SMEs would be a serious concern.

Let's take a look at the company's balance sheet.

The significant increase in cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments was due to the issuance of senior convertible notes last quarter. Choosing to issue convertible debt instead of going directly to the market to issue common stock signals that management believes the company is in good financial health, and that they are comfortable making the capital structure decision of paying less interest on debt rather than playing it safe by giving up equity that could be worth much more in the future. There is nothing noteworthy on the liabilities side, so I will end with a look at the company's cash flow statements.

(Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental Financial Data)

Okta has returned to negative operating cash flow, but upon closer inspection, this is mainly due to the increase in accounts receivable. Looking at the trends in changes to accounts receivable, Q1 usually sees A/R decrease, which I assume is due to customers who pay annually at the beginning of the year. I think management expected negative operating cash flow for Q3 and Q4, and as a result, issued enough debt to acquire ScaleFT and pad themselves with cash for the next couple of quarters.

(Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental Financial Data)

The two significant figures I see here are from Q1 and Q2 of 2019. The first one, in the investing cash flows statement, is -$252.9 million for Purchases of securities available for sale. This is simply the purchase of short-term investments. The other figure is $335.1 million from the financing cash flows statement, and that is just the proceeds from the debt issuance. Overall, the cash flows are looking healthy for a SaaS company at this stage, and I do not see any issues with how management is spending money.

Conclusion

The second quarter of 2019 was good for Okta. The company experienced record customer growth, with total customers surpassing 5,150 and customers with over 100,000 in ARR growing at the largest rate in recent history. Okta has also found itself in a strong market position, in which its neutrality makes it the ideal service to help clients integrate various clouds and hybrid cloud models together to increase productivity. The only hiccup from the Q2 report involved the acceleration of customer growth and very modest guidance for Q3 revenue. Although management blamed longer sales cycles from large clients for the conservative revenue estimate next quarter, it would have been nice to know if this is because management is diverting sales resources from SMEs to large enterprises in order to increase margins or if they expect business from SMEs to decrease, which would be strange based on the acceleration in total customers.

Despite the discrepancy with customer growth and Q3 guidance, Okta looks well-positioned to succeed in the long run based on its market positioning and financials. Thus, I would buy shares in Okta.

