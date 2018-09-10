This 9.0%-Yielding MLP Will Continue To Raise Its Distribution Quarter After Quarter

Thanks to the company's fee-based model, its results have proved resilient even under the worst economic downturns, such as the Great Recession and the recent downturn in the oil market.

Many MLPs currently offer extremely high distribution yields. However, in several cases, the extreme yields have resulted from poor stock performance and the market’s concerns that a distribution cut is imminent. Therefore, investors should be particularly careful before purchasing high-yield MLPs. Nevertheless, in this article, I will analyze why investors should purchase Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), which is offering a 9.0% distribution yield and is poised to continue to raise its distribution quarter after quarter for years.

As interest rates have been on a steady rise in the last two years, the yields of most MLPs have become less attractive and their debt has become more burdensome, as it will be refinanced at higher rates. Consequently, the stocks of most MLPs have incurred pressure, and hence, they now offer high distribution yields. However, Holly Energy Partners is one of the very few MLPs that offer an extremely high but reliable distribution yield.

Holly Energy Partners owns a system of pipelines of crude oil and refined products, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading racks and processing units at or near the refining assets of HollyFrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC). The MLP was founded by HollyFrontier in 2004.

The key feature of Holly Energy Partners is the fact that its revenues are nearly 100% fee-based. This means that its revenues are not affected by the gyrations of commodity prices. Instead, they are proportional to the volumes of oil and refined products transported and stored in its system of assets. These volumes are reliable because the MLP has long-term contracts and strict minimum commitments with its customers.

The strength of the business model is clearly reflected in the resilience of the performance of the MLP even under the worst business conditions. During the Great Recession, which was the worst crisis of the last 80 years, and the recent downturn of the oil market, most MLPs saw their earnings plunge but Holly Energy Partners continued to thrive. To be sure, since the onset of the fierce downturn of the oil sector in 2014, the MLP has grown its earnings per share and its distributable cash flow by 57% and 59%, respectively.

The strength of the company's business model is also evident from its exceptional distribution growth record. Since its IPO in 2004, Holly Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive quarters. During this period, it has raised its distribution at a 7.4% average annual rate, while it has also grown its revenue and its distributable cash flow at a 16% average annual rate. This is certainly an impressive achievement, particularly given that this period includes the above two mentioned fierce economic downturns.





It is also important to note that the MLP has plenty of growth avenues for the upcoming years. First of all, it can leverage its existing footprint in the Permian Basin, where it owns and operates more than 800 miles of crude gathering pipelines. As the crude gathering volume in the area is in a strong uptrend, the MLP is properly positioned to benefit from the favorable trend.





Moreover, Holly Energy Partners looks for opportunistic purchases of assets in its geographic regions and partners with HollyFrontier to build or acquire new assets. Overall, the company has exhibited remarkably consistent growth and is ideally positioned to continue to grow at a meaningful pace.

As a result, investors can initiate a position in the MLP at a markedly attractive distribution yield of 9.0% and rest assured that the distribution will not be cut for the foreseeable future. The payout ratio is 99%, but management expects to reduce it thanks to the growth of the distributable cash flow. Moreover, the MLP has a healthy balance sheet, with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.2.

To sum up, Holly Energy Partners has proven that its performance can remain resilient even under the most challenging business conditions. It has an enviable distribution growth record and is poised to continue to raise its distribution quarter after quarter. Therefore, investors should consider initiating a position in the MLP at its current 9.0% distribution yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HEP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.