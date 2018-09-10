Get Ready For 10% Plus Annual Returns From This High-Yield Stock

Dominion Energy (D) is active in a low-growth industry, but due to the positive impact of new projects, such as its Cove Point LNG terminal expansion, the company will nevertheless be able to generate solid earnings and cash flow growth over the coming years.

Through a combination of high dividend yield, earnings growth, and multiple expansion, Dominion Energy should be able to deliver double-digit total returns going forward.

The majority of Dominion Energy's revenues and earnings come from regulated businesses. These revenues and earnings are relatively foreseeable, there are no big ups or downs for regulated utilities. Dominion Energy has, however, moved into higher-growth industries over the last couple of years, where growth is not regulated, and where returns on capital (and equity) can be higher.

One such project is the expansion of the Cove Point LNG terminal. The terminal was originally built in the 1970s, but Dominion Energy has expanded the terminal in recent years. It now has the ability to import LNG and to export LNG as well. Due to the rising natural gas output in the United States, the ability to export is a big plus going forward. The expansion, which was opened recently, will have a positive impact on Dominion Energy's future results:

Cove Point is cited as one of the positive factors for the current quarter's profits, with tax reform being another significant factor. These benefits will be partially offset by lower solar investment tax credits and by a higher share count. The higher share count means that Dominion Energy's total earnings are distributed over a higher amount of shares; therefore, each individual share's portion of all profits declines.

At the midpoint of the guidance range, $1.05 per share, Dominion Energy would earn 1% more on a per-share basis compared to the prior year's third quarter. Dominion Energy's guidance can be conservative though; it is not unlikely that actual results will be better than the guidance range implies.

During the second quarter, Dominion Energy did not only earn 15% more than the midpoint of the guidance range, the company also beat the top end of its own guidance significantly (by 7.5%). If management's guidance for Q3 is equally conservative, investors can expect another sizeable earnings per share increase compared to the prior year's quarter.

For fiscal 2018, Dominion Energy expects earnings per share of $3.80 to $4.25; at the midpoint this implies EPS of $4.03, which would represent an increase of 12% versus 2017's EPS of $3.59. Dominion Energy also sees compelling earnings growth in 2019 and beyond, as management targets an operating earnings per share growth rate of 6-8% a year between 2017 and 2020.

This implies an EPS range of $4.28 to $4.52 in 2020, or $4.40 at the midpoint of management's guidance. Compared to the $4.03 that Dominion Energy forecasts to earn this year, this implies another ~10% increase in the company's earnings per share over the next two years.

Dominion Energy will achieve this growth through a multitude of vectors. One of them is new projects, such as the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header.

This project, which connects the Marcellus Shale / Utica Shale fields to natural gas consumers in Virginia and North Carolina, will come on line in late 2019.

Another growth vector is Dominion Energy's pending takeover of SCANA (SCG).

It is still not known whether the takeover will actually go through, but at least the last federal hurdle has been cleared a couple of days ago. State approval is still needed, but it looks like this acquisition, which would be highly accretive for Dominion Energy's cash flows, could go through in the foreseeable future.

Since Dominion Energy also invests in its traditional electric utility business (e.g. through the 1.6GW gas plant in Greensville that is 95% complete), the forecasted earnings growth of ~5% a year in 2019 and 2020 seems very achievable.

Dominion Energy Offers A High And Safe Dividend

Electric utilities oftentimes are seen as low-risk, low-volatility income stocks. Dominion Energy delivers on that front, as the company is paying out an attractive dividend yield.

After the most recent dividend increase (from $0.77 per share to $0.835 per share, an 8.4% increase) Dominion Energy's forward dividend yield is 4.6% right now. Compared to the historical dividend yield Dominion Energy has offered in the past, that is a quite high yield. Apart from a couple of months earlier this year, the last time Dominion Energy's dividend yield was this high was in 2008-2010, during the last financial crisis.

The high current dividend yield implies a relatively attractive entry point. When we consider the high dividend growth rate, Dominion Energy also has merit as a dividend growth investment:

Over the last ten years, the dividend grew by 111% or 7.8% a year. The dividend growth rate over the last five years was marginally higher, at 8.2%. Dominion Energy, therefore, has managed to accelerate its dividend growth over the recent past, especially since the most recent dividend increase was even bigger.

In order to assess the dividend safety, we can look at Dominion Energy's latest annual report:

We see that the company's dividend payments ($2.2 billion a year at the current level) are fully covered by Dominion Energy's net earnings; the payout ratio is ~70%.

Dividend payments are also easily covered by operating cash flows, the payout ratio is ~48%. Due to a high amount of capital expenditures in 2017, free cash flows were negative, though. This is not due to maintenance capex, but rather due to the impact of growth projects such as Cove Point and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Maintenance capex can be expected to be about as high as depreciation expenses, so free cash flows would be $2.35 billion if Dominion Energy would not invest for growth going forward (operating cash flows minus maintenance capex is also called distributable cash flow). In this case, the dividend would be fully covered by free cash flows as well.

The current dividend therefore looks sustainable in the long run, as growth capex will decline once major projects have come on line. At the same time, those new projects will increase Dominion Energy's cash generation. The fact that current free cash flows do not cover the dividend is likely only a temporary hindrance.

D P/E Ratio (3y Median) data by YCharts

Dominion Energy used to trade at a relatively high valuation in the past, the median earnings multiples over the last 3, 5, 7 and 10 years range from 22 to 23. Right now shares trade at 17.9 times this year's expected earnings (midpoint of guidance), which represents a discount of roughly 20% compared to the 10-year median earnings multiple.

If Dominion Energy's P/E ratio rises to 20 over the coming two years, shares would still be valued relatively inexpensively compared to the past, and yet this would mean a ~6% annual tailwind for the company's share price. When we add the dividend, which yields 4.6%, and the expected earnings per share growth in 2019 and 2020 (of ~5% a year), a 10%+ annual total return over the coming two years is looking relatively realistic.

Bottom Line

Dominion Energy produces solid earnings and dividend growth, even though it is active in a relatively low-growth industry. The below-average valuation could be a tailwind going forward as well, and it looks like Dominion Energy could deliver total returns of 10%+ over the coming years.

Once its growth projects are finished free cash flows will rise, and Dominion Energy will then be able to easily cover its dividend payments. Investors, therefore, should not worry about a dividend cut in the foreseeable future.

