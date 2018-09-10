Is Cisco Still A Buy?





(Image Source)

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) share prices continue to power higher, and the fundamental outlook has been bolstered by the multinational conglomerate’s Q4 earnings report, which managed to beat the market’s already bullish expectations. The impressive numbers suggest a strong outlook, not only for Cisco but for the macroeconomy as a whole. Rising corporate demand for routers and networking switches implies increased capacity levels, which will drive growth in productivity. This is why strong earnings results from Cisco can actually be used as a barometer for strength or weakness in the broader output metrics. In its most recent figures, the company beat earnings and revenue forecasts, and raised guidance for the coming quarter. This is solid evidence of execution and evolution for this “aging” tech giant, and the stock’s 2.79% dividend yield offers attractive opportunities for long-term investors in a low-interest rate environment.

Cisco posted EPS of 70 cents (excluding items) on revenues of $12.84 billion for the fourth quarter in fiscal year 2018. Analyst forecasts were calling for 69 cents per share on revenues of $12.77 billion. This suggests EPS posted gains of 14.7% and revenues gained 6% on an annualized basis. Revenue growth posted at 3% for the full fiscal year. Operating cash flow came in strongly at $4.1 billion for the quarter, and $7.5 billion was returned to shareholders through dividends.

(Source: Cisco Earnings Presentation)

Most encouragingly, the report showed that growth was present across all customer segments. Global economic supported enterprise demand, and product sales grew 7% (at $9.64 billion). This is important because the segment makes up 54% of Cisco’s total revenue. Services grew 3% (at $3.20 billion). The services segment accounts for 46% of the company’s total revenues, and the improved performances here were driven by its software and solutions services segment innovations. Recurring revenues increased 1% on an annualized basis (at roughly 32%), making up 56% of the total software figure, and deferred product revenues witnessed substantial gains of 23% (to $6.1 billion) during the reporting period.

(Source: Cisco Earnings Presentation)

Geographically, it is clear that Cisco Systems is exhibiting strong growth in its international markets. This is critical for the outlook, given that “aging” tech companies tend to have difficulties locating untapped growth drivers. This does not appear to be the case for Cisco, as international markets even outperformed the 5% revenue gains posted in North and South America.

Annualized revenue increased by 6% in the APJC region (Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China). Revenues increased by 8% in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). Total revenues isolated to the emerging markets showed gains of 12%, and revenue figures from the BRICS countries (including Mexico) surged by a massive 22%. The results here may have come as a result of better macro trends present throughout the global economy (rather than specific strategy decisions at Cisco). But the ultimate results here suggest that the company is well-positioned internationally and likely to continue capturing the benefits of a positive shift in global demand.

(Source: Cisco Earnings Presentation)

In terms of strategy, Cisco has been making significant changes which mark further positives for the outlook. The company has shifted its mix to focus more heavily on software and services. It has also embraced the cloud and invested more resources in growth areas like systems security. In other words, Cisco is in areas of the market where growth and demand continues to rise - and this should put to rest the idea that the company is an “outdated” conglomerate in the world of tech. Cisco’s security segment saw a quarterly increase of 12% (to $627 million), and this still represents only 4.9% of its total revenue figure for the period. If the strategic direction here continues, we could still see substantial segment growth in these areas in the coming year. This area looks particularly exciting in terms of the company's ability to support its longer-term growth outlook given the heightened security concerns seen by many commercial and retail consumers in recent years.

(Source: Author)

More specifically, it will be important to watch areas like web security, advanced threat solutions, network security, and unified threat protection. In this respect, Cisco has developed Talos, its artificial intelligence platform which has shown success in removing security threats from associated computer systems. This is a primary examples of Cisco’s innovative strategy approach and its efforts to implement machine learning applications and enhanced security techniques.

These are the areas the company will need to direct its focus in order to continue growing margins and expanding earnings in what was previously thought to be a mature market. Success here will enable Cisco to continue its strong history of returning capital to investors (even during relatively volatile market environments). Its stable cash flow still looks as though it can help the company maintain its secure dividend for long-term investors. With an annualized dividend allocation of $1.32 per share, the stock’s dividend payout ratio is an impressive 49.7%. This is well below the 60% threshold which typically signals concern for long-term income investors.

Guidance is another area for optimism, as Cisco currently expects results during the first quarter in fiscal year 2019 to beat previous expectations. The company’s latest forecasts suggest GAAP earnings per share will post at a $0.69-0.74 range, or $0.70-0.72 (non-GAAP). Cisco is now calling for 5-7% in revenue growth, and this suggests we could very easily see further runs higher in share prices (even at these higher levels).

Cisco’s 2.79% dividend yield offers income investors an excellent opportunity in this low-interest rate environment, and the strengthening growth outlook suggests that this technology heavyweight may still have its best days ahead. Those looking to build exposure to the sector should keep CSCO on the radar, given the much weaker 1.12% dividend yield average that is seen throughout the broader technology sector. Dips into the prior breakout zone of $46 will be viewed as new buying opportunities, as I expect the stock to be trading at higher levels by the end of this year.

