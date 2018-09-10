Smartsheet: Smart Business, Smart Investment?

Shares are currently far too expensive after a move higher, prompting me to remain very cautious, certainly as other regions of the technology sector are on sale currently.

In June I looked at Smartsheet (SMAR), which is another successful technology IPO which the market has welcomed in recent times. I noted the operational momentum which was awarded (no surprise) by lofty valuations in this environment.

I liked the combination of growth and narrowing losses, yet noted that a 12-13 times annualised forward billings ratio made that shares were trading at quite high valuations. The premium valuation and the fact that the company posts still sizeable losses, made that I preferred Atlassian (TEAM) instead.

Smartsheet, Smart Solutions?

Smartsheet offers collaboration software designed to allow teams to work together in terms of different functions across different locations. With teams growing in size, diversity, and across different locations, while interacting through more devices and means of communication, working together in teams is more difficult. At the same time, effective teamwork, division of labour and team communication are very important.

The software of the company is adopted by many corporations, as two-thirds of the Fortune 500 use its software. In fact, more than 4 million active users across the globe use the software of Smartsheet. That is an impressive number given that the company was founded as recently as 2005. To get a glimpse of how the software works, check out the video as posted on the company's website.

Expectations Balloon

Like most technology related high-fliers, Smartsheet has seen great momentum since its IPO late in April. Shares were priced at $15 per share and ever since have doubled, now trading hands at $29 per share.

With a diluted share count of little over 102 million shares, the equity valuation of Smartsheet now comes in just below the $3-billion mark, or closer to $2.75 billion if we account for the current net cash balances. In comparison, operating assets were valued at just $1.3 billion at the offer price, equivalent to just below 12 times sales reported in 2017.

The good news is that valuations come down rapidly, given the growth of the business and operating leverage. Sales rose by 66% in 2017 to $111 million as the company reported an operating loss of $49 million. In June, the company reported a 63% increase in sales to $36.3 million, with operating losses totalling $13.0 million.

Guiding for second-quarter sales of $39.0 million, plus or minus half a million dollars, it appears that Smartsheet has been too conservative. In fact, revenues came in at $42.4 million, a 59% increase on an annual basis. GAAP operating losses were stable at $13.0 million, that is stable in comparison to the first-quarter loss.

The stronger quarter prompted the company into hiking the full-year sales guidance from $159-162 million to $167-169 million. The guidance for billings was raised to $201-204 million, implying that operating assets are now valued at roughly 13.5 times billings guided for this year.

Momentum Continues

After guiding for percentage growth rates to come down, Smartsheet continues to deliver on >50% growth rates which are very compelling, yet this growth is resulting in continued higher sales multiples. In fact, operating assets trade at 13-14 times billings, although current growth rates can probably justify this multiple.

That is a very high multiple nonetheless, as it requires continued sales growth (at elevated percentages) to last for quite a while, as the company has to deliver on some leverage on the bottom line as well. The good news is that the management team seems to deliberately provide guidance in a conservative way, yet even those practices require continued compelling "beats" versus its own guidance.

Hence, I continue to reiterate my caution, yet at the same time recognise that I have not been aggressive enough when shares saw a pullback to $20 in late July. At that valuation, billing multiples have contracted to roughly 9 times. After shares have quickly recovered to $30 again, I am attracted to other regions in the technology/semiconductor sector which have sold off as of late/last week.

For now, all the credits to the early believers and management, which has delivered very strong results; yet for now, I am putting my money to work elsewhere. Shorting a name like this is very dangerous as continued growth has the potential to be a painful outcome for investors as a takeout by a larger technology name at a premium (given the growth, growth prospects, and manageable absolute valuation) always remains among the possibilities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.