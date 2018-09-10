Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Spectrum Positive, Xenon Expands, ViiV's Label Receives FDA Clearance

Stocks in News: SPPI, XENE

Spectrum Pharma's poziotinib continues to show positive action

Discussion: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) reported its plan to present updated data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of poziotinib in EGFR exon 20-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto on September 24. Objective response rate (ORR) in the preliminary data of 40 patients is 58%. This is the first time trial data of Exon 20 insertion mutations are being released by the company. This particular subgroup is expected in about 3-5% of all NSCLC. The company claims that currently available treatments result in poor clinical result in these patients.

The present data set shows a marked decline of 6% from the April data in 11 patients. The disease control rate (DCR) and median progression-free survival rate stand at 90% and 5.6 months respectively. Among the HER-2 positive subgroup with exon 20-mutant NSCLC patients, the ORR and DCR data stood at 50% and 83% respectively. Even if 45% patients needed a dose reduction during the trial, there were no major adverse events. Almost 50% of those adverse events included skin rash, diarrhea and paronychia.

Poziotinib is a quinazoline-based tyrosine kinase inhibitor. As a tyrosine-kinase inhibitor (TKI), it irreversibly blocks signaling through the HER family of tyrosine-kinase receptors, including HER1, HER2, and HER4. The compound was described in its 1988 publication as the “tyrosine phosphorylation inhibitor”. It also blocks epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and HER2 mutations. In particular, tyrosine kinase enzymes activate many proteins through phosphorylation, in which a phosphate group is added to the protein. TKIs typically blocks this process of addition of phosphate and further signal transduction cascades. The company claims that the drug’s kinase-inhibiting capacities lead to blocking of downstream signaling and inhibition of the proliferation of tumor cells.

The number of new NSCLC cases with exon 20 insertion mutations is estimated to be 5,400 in the U.S. annually. This number includes both EGFR and HER2 subgroups. Comparing the existing market rate of $66,000/year of a similar TKI used in NSCLC treatment called afatinib, the potential U.S. market of the candidate can be pegged at ~$250 million.

Apart from Poziotinib, the company has two candidates - Eflapegrastim and Apaziquone - in late-stage development. Spectrum and its subsidiaries have six FDA-approved oncology/hematology products. The products operate through the following brands: Folotyn, Zevalin, Marqibo, Beleodaq, and Evomela. The range of diseases covered by these drugs include relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma, relapsed or refractory, low-grade or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), Philadelphia chromosome-negative (Ph-) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Apart from Rolontis, the company has another late-stage development candidate called Qapzola (apaziquone). This candidate is being investigated as intravesical instillation in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. After failing to meet the primary endpoints to achieve statistically significant difference in the rate of tumor recurrence in a previous Phase 3 study, the company received a new SPA from the FDA for a new Phase 3 study incorporating learnings from the previous studies, as well as recommendations from the FDA.

The stock price of this $2.32 billion company had a dream run since September 27 last year. That spike was caused by the first positive data set of this trial. From its sub-$10 price then, it almost doubled by October 19, 2017. Since then, it had almost a steady northward movement with several corrections. Though there was a short-term slump in the share price in anticipation of the trial data, the stock has regained some lost ground to rise to $23.02 on September 6. It is still close to its 52-week high of $25.09. As such, it is quite a high valuation for the stock, but probably has the potential to move even further. The company has a steady revenue stream from the six FDA-approved drugs that accounted for its $128.36 million sales revenue in the last financial. Last-reported Q2 revenue was $24.2 million (lower than last year’s data), and its cash reserve at $270 million is considered by the company to be at a comfortable position. Shares of the company do not run the risk of imminent dilution.

Xenon expands ion channel neurology pipeline

Discussion: The ion channel product pipeline of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is widened further with XEN496 (active ingredient ezogabine). XEN496 is a Kv7 potassium channel modulator for the treatment of epilepsy. FDA feedback prompted the company to anticipate of initiating a single, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial enrolling 20 patients in mid-2019. The trial will evaluate XEN496’s efficacy as a precision medicine treatment of KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy (KCNQ2-EE), or EIEE7. The disease is a rare, severe, pediatric epilepsy.

Often the disease remains either undiagnosed or is wrongly diagnosed. This makes arriving at a true estimation of the number of recurrence and incidence rather difficult. Having said that, according to the existing statistics, KCNQ2-EE is a rare disease affecting ~10% of patients with epileptic encephalopathy with onset in the first three months of life. The incidence of KCNQ2-EE is estimated to be ~2.8/0.1 million live births. That number corresponds to approximately half the number of births of Dravet syndrome. Dravet syndrome is the most common genetic cause of early infantile epileptic encephalopathy. XEN496 has an existing Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of KCNQ2-EE.

In Other News:

FDA okays revised labeling for ViiV Healthcare HIV meds to include risk of birth defects

ViiV Healthcare's labelling of HIV meds TIVICAY (dolutegravir), TRIUMEQ (abacavir, dolutegravir and lamivudine) and JULUCA (dolutegravir, rilpivirine) will now include information on the risk of neural tube defects. These are defects of the brain, spine or spinal cord induced during birth. This cautionary label should now advice against the administration of the medication on pregnant women or women who plan to become pregnant. The new labelling has been signed off by the FDA.

NeuroVive receives positive FDA feedback on its NeuroSTAT TBI development plan

Positive feedback has been provided by the FDA in its pre-NDA meeting to NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s AB (OTCQX:NEVPF) NeuroSTAT clinical development plan for the treatment of moderate to severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

FDA action date for Roche's combo therapy for lung cancer extended three months

The FDA has extended its review period by three months for the combination of Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq + Avastin + carboplatin + paclitaxel for first-line non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The new PDUFA date is December 5.

CEL-SCI up 26% on NIH selection of arthritis vaccine for commercialization accelerator program

NIH has selected nano cap Cel-Sci Corp.’s (NYSEMKT:CVM) LEAPS rheumatoid vaccine candidate for inclusion in its Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer Commercialization Accelerator Program. The share price surged more 25%, and more than 5 times in volume following this announcement.

Checkpoint's CK-101 shows positive action in lung cancer study; investors unmoved, shares down 4%

In spite of positive preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Checkpoint Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CKPT) CK-101 indicated in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the share price of the company slid marginally down by 4%

RedHill Biopharma advances to second stage of Phase IIa study with YELIVA for cholangiocarcinoma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) announced achievement of pre-specified efficacy of its YELIVA (opaganib, ABC294640) in an ongoing single-arm Phase 2a study on advanced cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). These encouraging results will now move the study to continue to its second stage, enrolling the full cohort of 39 evaluable patients.

Arrowhead's HBV candidate shows positive action in early-stage study; shares up 16% premarket

Encouraging data from a Phase ½ clinical data of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ARWR) ARO-HBV pushed the share price up by 16%.

Cutera announces regulatory clearance of truSculpt iD in Canada

Health Canada has recently granted regulatory approval for Cutera’s (NASDAQ:CUTR) truSculpt iD system. The system was previously given a 510(k) clearance by the FDA for non-surgical fat-reduction and circumferential reduction procedures.

