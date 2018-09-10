EnerSys: The Shrinking Margins Should Start To Expand Again

EnerSys should be able to generate a free cash flow result of $200M in the current financial year, giving it a 6% free cash flow yield. Decent, but not overly exciting.

EnerSys' management thinks the margins could expand again soon, and this will have a positive impact on the free cash flows.

The revenue continues to increase, but the margins are shrinking, meaning the company is just treading water for the time being.

Introduction

It has been almost exactly three years since I published the first article on EnerSys (ENS), and my main reason to consider an investment in the company was pretty simple: EnerSys appeared to be undervalued based on a free cash flow basis. The company’s share price has now increased more than 60%, and I’m surprised by the lack of articles on Seeking Alpha. It has been almost 2.5 years since anyone discussed EnerSys, and perhaps this creates opportunities for investors that aren’t asleep at the wheel.

As a brief reminder, EnerSys is one of the world’s largest producer of industrial batteries and accessories. The company could be seen as a combination of two divisions: reserve power and motive power. The latter division is focusing on batteries - for instance, forklifts and starting system for diesel trains - and generates a slightly higher revenue than the reserve power unit, which mainly provides backup power storage for companies that require uninterrupted power for their operations (think about planes, military applications and pipelines).

FY 2018 wasn’t great, but EnerSys was able to limit the damage

EnerSys’ financial years end in March, which means the company’s financial year 2018 ended on March 31st. ENS was once again able to show a strong growth result at its top line as the revenue increased by 9% to 2.58B USD. Unfortunately, the COGS increased at a faster pace which resulted in a gross profit increase of just 2.5%.

That being said, the operating income increased sharply by approximately 15%. This wasn’t because the company suddenly performed much better, but because of the lack of non-recurring charges like it incurred in FY 2017 and 2018. The pre-tax income increased by in excess of 10% to $238M, but the net income decreased by roughly 25% to $120M. This resulted in an EPS of $2.81, which is a 24% decrease compared to the previous financial year, despite a 1.5% decrease in the share count.

The positive impact of the lack of non-recurring items was completely wiped out by the tax bill which more than doubled to $118.5M (which is more than the two previous financial years combined). This will, however, be a one-time event as it’s related to the tax plan of the Trump administration. EnerSys has accounted for a transition tax on its earnings since 1986, which was deferred from US income taxes under the previous system. EnerSys estimates the total tax bill to be $97.5M, payable over a period of 8 years. That’s clearly visible in the company’s notes to the financial statement where you can see the federal income tax is even higher than the taxable income in the USA:

So, that’s a huge one-time event (payable over 8 years), and this crushed the net income and EPS, which would have been substantially higher. This also means the company appears to be in a much better shape than what the income statement is showing us.

That being said, we can’t ignore the weaker margins in FY 2018. Despite the strong revenue increase, the pre-tax income remained stable when you adjust the FY 2017 results for the non-recurring items. This also had a negative impact on EnerSys’ ability to generate a positive free cash flow.

The reported operating cash flow was approximately $211M, but after taking the changes in the working capital position into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was just $179M. However, this includes a $94M ‘other liabilities,’ which is related to the transition tax. One could argue this is either a non-recurring item, or at least ‘spread’ it out over 8 years instead of taking this adjustment into account.

As such, I think it would make more sense to add the $94M in ‘other liabilities’ back to the adjusted operating cash flow, to allow us to compare apples with apples. Yes, the tax will obviously have to be paid, but this is a non-recurring thing caused by an external factor and does not provide a ‘clean’ overview of how EnerSys is doing.

If we add the $94M back to the equation, the adjusted operating cash flow in FY 2018 was approximately $273M, and after paying the $70M in capital expenditures, the adjusted free cash flow in FY 2018 came in at $203M. That’s a decrease of 14% compared to the $236M in adjusted free cash flow in FY 2017.

2018 seems to be shaping up to be a better year

As EnerSys’ financial year ends in March, the company has already published its Q1 financial results, and I was hoping to see an improvement in the operating margins (and free cash flow result).

Unfortunately, the margin pressure appears to be persistent. The revenue increased by almost 8% to $671M, but the gross profit increased by just 1.5% while the operating income and net income actually decreased. Even if you’d exclude the $1.74M in restructuring expenses, EnerSys’ first quarter would still be quite weak. The company’s continuing share buyback program (the share count decreased by 3% compared to the first quarter of last year) keeps the impact on the EPS limited: $1.09 in Q1 2018 compared to $1.11 in Q1 2019.

Before jumping to conclusions, I also wanted to see EnerSys’ cash flow statements. The reported operating cash flow in Q1 was $25.6M, but after adjusting this result for changes in the working capital position, the adjusted operating cash flow in Q1 FY 2019 was approximately $65.5M (compared to $67.1M in Q1 FY 2018). As the capex also increased from $13.1M to $15.5M, the free cash flow result in Q1 FY 2019 was approximately $51.6M.

EnerSys hasn’t repurchased any stock in the first quarter of this year, and the $100M share buyback authorization hasn’t been used yet. In the Q1 conference call, CFO Schmidtlein said he expected EnerSys to end the year with a share count of 42.75M shares (a 1.5% increase compared to the current share count).

As EnerSys will repatriate $250-400M this year, it will have more financial flexibility, so it will be interesting to see what EnerSys plans to do with the repatriated cash.

Investment thesis

The margin pressure is weighing on the bottom-line results, and EnerSys expects it will have to wait for FY 2020 before seeing an improvement and return to the 2017 margin levels. If that’s indeed the case, EnerSys’ free cash flow should increase pretty sharply as the 2.5% increase of the operating margin could easily increase the free cash flow result by 10-20%.

For now, EnerSys will very likely remain a ‘boring’ stock, but it should be able to generate $200M in free cash flow this year. And this makes the company a ‘hold’ given the fact this represents a free cash flow yield of just 6%. However, if EnerSys is indeed able to increase its margins again, and if it restarts a buyback program to decrease the share count to 41.5M shares by the end of FY 2020, the free cash flow result could increase to $5.50 per share.

I would only consider adding to my EnerSys position around the mid-$60 level. At $83/share, EnerSys is too expensive to add to my position, but not expensive enough to start selling.

