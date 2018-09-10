Join Perceptive Advisors And Buy VBI Vaccines At $2 Now

VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is developing a number of promising pipeline candidates in the field of vaccines, and it has a commercial-stage product to treat hepatitis B. It does not appear as if many retail investors know about this company, but some analysts and other very successful biotech and healthcare investors have taken interest in this firm, and that is one reason why I have decided to do more research and also invest in it. Let's take a closer look at the pipeline and a number of other reasons why I believe this stock has significant short-term and long-term upside potential.

The Pipeline

(Source: VBI Vaccines Investor Presentation, June 2018)

As shown above, the company expects top line Phase 3 data for Sci-B-Vac for hepatitis B in mid-2019. This should be a major catalyst for the stock, especially as we get closer to this data release. As one article points out, VBI Vaccines puts the market estimate for Sci-B-Vac at $600 million per year. It also says that Sci-B-Vac is the most advanced HBV (hepatitis B vaccine) candidate waiting for FDA approval. The likelihood of approval appears quite strong in 2019, and the article states:

"There is little reason for Sci-B-Vac not to be approved in the United States and Europe, as it is already approved in 15 countries and is in fact the standard-of-care HBV vaccine in Israel. Together with its other assets, including promising cytomegalovirus and GBM brain cancer vaccines and now with plenty of cash to get it through a registrational Phase III trial and FDA approval, its current valuation probably will not last much longer, especially given the reputation of Perceptive Advisors over the last two years in particular."

Given the fact that Sci-B-Vac is already approved in 15 countries and that it has generated very positive clinical data, this indicates that the pipeline for this company has been significantly de-risked. This could give this stock a very favorable risk-to-reward ratio. Furthermore, with a potential for $600 million in annual revenues for Sci-B-Vac alone, the upside potential for this firm with just over $100 million in market capitalization could lead to the type of gains that biotech investors love. In addition, it appears that Sci-B-Vac is superior to GlaxoSmithKine's (NYSE:GSK) Engerix B, and this article explains why, stating:

"While Engerix B is fine for 0-20 year olds and VBI does not intend to wrestle that market away from Glaxo, it is looking to make Sci-B-Vac the standard of care for health workers, as the advantages of and even the necessity for Sci-B-Vac for this group are clear.



A second market that Sci-B-Vac can take is in immunocompromised patients and other low or non-responders to 2nd generation vaccines like Engerix B. The reason that Sci-B-Vac is more effective in immunizing previous low or non-responders is that it is manufactured from mammalian cells as opposed to yeast cells, making it more recognizable to the human immune system. It also contains antigens against all three HBV surface proteins including the S-1 protein through which HBV injects itself into a liver cell in the first place."

I see VBI Vaccines as having a very strong chance of approval and commercial success with Sci-B-Vac, which greatly reduces potential downside risks. With a current market capitalization of just around $130 million, the potential approval of Sci-B-Vac does not appear to be anywhere close to being priced in, especially as it has estimates for about $600 million in annual revenues. As shown in the overview for Sci-B-Vac below, it is the only commercial HBV vaccine known to mimic all three viral surface antigens, and this induces key antibodies that block virus receptor binding.

(Source: VBI Vaccines Investor Presentation, June 2018)

In addition to having Sci-B-Vac as its lead pipeline candidate, VBI Vaccines has other earlier-stage candidates which gives it additional "shots on goal". With Sci-B-Vac having a strong chance for approval in the U.S. and Europe, this can put the company on a path to very significant revenues and profits while it continues to make clinical progress on the rest of the pipeline. For example, "VBI-1501" for Cytomegalovirus or "CMV" received positive safety data from a Phase 1 randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled study in May 2018. The final Phase 1 study results showed that VBI-1501 was safe and tolerated at all doses. The company is in discussions with regulatory bodies in order to plan the next stage of development for this treatment. CMV causes deafness, blindness and other developmental issues, and about 30,000 infants each year are born with a CMV infection. A highly rated analyst sees sales potential of about $2.2 billion for VBI-1501 (more on this below).

I think it's too early to get overly excited about VBI-1901 for Gliobastoma Multiforme, or "GBM," but this treatment for malignant brain tumors also has significant potential if it becomes approved in the future. It could also be an upside catalyst for the stock well before any approval, and I might be underestimating the potential, as one analyst sees a rapid clinical path for VBI-1901 and up to $1.5 billion in sales (more on this below). The potential for fast-tracking this treatment is probably due to the fact that there are not many options when it comes to treating brain tumors. On average, people diagnosed with GBM live for about 15 months, and this is even after going through surgery and chemotherapy, so a treatment could lead to major improvements for patients and their families.

Analyst Price Targets Suggest Significant Upside Potential

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity have put a Buy rating and set a $10 price target for this stock. On July 26, 2018, an analyst at BMO Capital named Do Kim reiterated a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines and set a $12 price target. This buy rating was covered by SmarterAnalyst.com, which pointed out that Mr. Kim has a strong track record with a 4-star rating and an average return of 19.6%. According to a Benzinga article, Mr. Kim views Sci-B-Vac as "largely de-risked" and at a commercial advantage to GlaxoSmithKline's Engerix B. He sees worldwide sales for Sci-B-Vac peaking at about $677 million, but also sees very significant (billion dollar) potential in VBI Vaccines other pipeline candidates. Benzinga details this potential, stating:

"VBI’s early stage pipeline could lend additional, unfactored upside, according to BMO. Kim projects “a rapid clinical path” for the VBI-1901 glioblastoma candidate to drive global peak sales of $1.5 billion, while expected efficacy improvement in the Phase I congenital cytomegalovirus vaccine, VBI-1501A, could yield $2.2 billion, the analyst said."

Potential Downside Risks Appear Limited

VBI Vaccines has a strong balance sheet, which reduces potential downside risks for investors. According to Yahoo Finance, this company has about $41.1 million in cash and only around $13.7 million in total debt. It reported a loss of $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $9 million for the same period in 2017. The increased expenses were primarily due to the Phase 3 program for Sci-B-Vac. Even at the higher cash burn rate, this company still appears to have enough cash to last into 2019, at which time it could very well be getting approval for Sci-B-Vac. As this potential approval date approaches, the stock could see a big move higher from current levels, and of course, the actual approval would be the best upside catalyst for these shares.

Most biotech stocks that are trading for just about $2 per share do not have strong balance sheets, nor do they typically have a pipeline candidate that is as advanced (Phase 3) and as likely to be approved as VBI Vaccines' Sci-B-Vac. I see the recent pullback in this stock as an exceptional opportunity to buy cheap and get an excellent risk-to-reward ratio that offers limited downside risks and major upside opportunity. At this time, the worst-case scenario is $2 worth of downside, and the best-case scenario could be even higher than the $12 price target that the analyst at BMO Capital recently put on the stock. Furthermore, the chances of the worst-case scenario occurring anytime soon appear very minimal and also to be much lower than the chances of a positive outcome for investors who buy at just about $2 per share.

Perceptive Advisors And Other "Smart Money" Are Invested In VBI Vaccines

Joseph Edelman has an amazing track record as the manager of Perceptive Advisors. One article states that the biotech fund has generated 42% in annual gains since 1999. That is enough to turn $10,000 into about $1.3 million in just around 15 years. Perceptive Advisors owned nearly 8% of the company, but late last year, when VBI Vaccines raised some capital, the fund stepped in with $23.6 million in a deal to buy more shares and provide credit line funding. Perceptive Advisors currently owns about 15% of VBI Vaccines. I believe this ownership stake is a sign that VBI Vaccines could have very significant long-term upside potential, because Perceptive Advisors clearly has a strong track record in identifying high-potential biotech stocks.

As the data provided by Yahoo Finance below shows, BVF, Inc. (Biotech Value Fund, Inc) as well as a number of other institutional investors also own significant stakes in VBI Vaccines:

Top Institutional Holders

Holder Shares Date Reported % Out Value Perceptive Advisors LLC 9,665,843 Dec 30, 2017 15.08% 41,369,810 BVF Inc. 3,100,000 Dec 30, 2017 4.84% 13,268,000 Clarus Ventures, LLC 2,691,042 Dec 30, 2017 4.20% 11,517,660 Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. 2,653,959 Dec 30, 2017 4.14% 11,358,945 Eventide Asset Management LLC 1,850,000 Dec 30, 2017 2.89% 7,918,000 Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Limited 1,639,344 Dec 30, 2017 2.56% 7,016,392 Blackrock Inc. 1,509,286 Dec 30, 2017 2.36% 6,459,744 Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. 1,422,499 Dec 30, 2017 2.22% 6,088,296

A Lack Of Major News Lately Has Led The Stock To Drift Down To Cheap Levels

VBI Vaccines stock was trading for about $3.20 per share in late June 2018. It has drifted lower on no major news and on light volume, which is shown in the trading volume data from Yahoo Finance. To me, the lack of volume in this sell-off also indicates a lack of conviction, meaning that this stock does not deserve to be trading at currently levels, and therefore, could be due for a rebound. I believe this stock could be poised for a strong snap-back rally in the short term and very significant gains in the mid- to longer term.

A Look At The Chart Shows A Potential Rebound Looming

As the chart above shows, this stock was trading for about $3 per share in June and then spiked up to nearly $4 per share. It has since drifted lower in the past few weeks, with no major news in that time span. The chart shows this stock appears to have spent the month of August putting in a strong base at about the $2 level, and more recently, there is a small, but noticeable, new trend that it is starting to move higher. It looks like this stock could now be poised to rebound from oversold conditions.

In the short term, I believe it could rebound to around the $2.50 per share level, which is right around the 50-day moving average of $2.36 per share, yet still well below the 200-day moving average of $3.43 per share. A short-term rebound back to the $2.50 level would offer gains of about 20% from current levels, which is a very compelling return for traders. However, I would not be compelled to sell at that level because the valuation is still too cheap based on the pipeline, and the long-term analyst price targets of $10-12 per share suggest far more significant upside potential.

In Summary

VBI Vaccines stock has drifted down to very cheap levels, and the high potential pipeline it offers appears to be significantly less risky due to the fact that Sci-B-Vac is already being used in 15 countries. With analyst price targets between $10 and $12 per share, the upside potential is significantly larger than the downside potential with the stock trading at just around $2 per share. This is a very favorable risk-to-reward ratio. The company's strong balance sheet with very minimal debt also reduces potential risks.

It also seems clear that Perceptive Advisors is seeing something special with significant upside potential for it to have taken a stake of about 15% in this small biotech company. With the track record that Perceptive Advisors has established, it makes sense to follow the fund's lead and get some exposure to this high-potential biotech stock, especially while it is trading this cheap at just over $2 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VBIV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.