Is It 2008 2.0? SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 09.07.18

Is this 2008 2.0?

Gold and silver are certainly acting a lot like they did that year. And there are some interesting parallels between the debt crises facing some emerging markets today and the subprime mortgage mess in '08. In this episode of the Friday Gold Wrap, host Mike Maharrey talks about it. He also touches on the latest jobs numbers and the possibility the rate hike cycle could be close to the end.

