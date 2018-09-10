Proofpoint: High Growth In A Red Ocean

It has been quite a year for cybersecurity stocks. Between corporate hacks, data protection laws, and all of the political focus, cybersecurity could be considered a “trending” industry. Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) has distanced itself from most of its peers in terms of revenue growth with a 5-year revenue CAGR of 37.12%. Similar to most companies in cybersecurity, it has continued to expand its offerings almost yearly, in an attempt to provide services in more aspects of the cybersecurity industry. Below, I will outline Proofpoint’s business model and perform a relative valuation with some of its peers. Throughout this analysis, I will add in risks and concerns, with the overarching theme that Proofpoint has an excellent business strategy in a red ocean market.

(Source: Proofpoint IR presentation)

Business Model

Proofpoint offers a Security as a Service platform, offering solutions in areas such as threat response, info protection and privacy, and email protection, with email being what the company is most known for. Similar to most enterprise software companies, Proofpoint is able to generate high gross margins, high levels of recurring revenue, and add-on product opportunities, such as selling a current customer another offering.

In its last earnings call, Proofpoint announced renewal rates exceeding 90%, which provides revenue and cash stability. Despite negative earnings, guidance for the rest of the year projects a 27% cash flow margin.

The interesting aspect of the company's business model comes from its revenue split. During the call, CFO Paul R. Auvil stated:

“And I will tell you, as is a typical of many quarters, this quarter, if you look at the total new and add-on business that we closed that drove growth quarter-to-quarter sequentially, about half of the business came from new and about half from add-on. And this is very typical.”

As mentioned earlier, software companies often expand product offerings to achieve add-on growth. Proofpoint has been very aggressive in adding more product offerings, which has led to 25% of its customers having 3 or more products with it. The company's success in add-ons acts as a solid growth driver in converting the other 75% of its customers to add more products. On the new customer side, Proofpoint’s wide portfolio allows it to target customers with one or two offerings, with the expectation that it can later sell add-ons during contract renewals or at a later date.

One negative about Proofpoint’s business model is the ease of implementation, with most of its products advertised as “plug-and-play” solutions. An analysis of the reviews from Gartner supports this. As customers, this is a positive. But enterprise software investors should prefer solutions that translate to wide moats, which would entail high switching costs. There are two aspects to switching costs: 1) Exiting a contract, which can be avoided by waiting until it expires, and 2) Implementation costs. If a software offering is easily replaced, it is hard to develop a moat in the industry. This is due to the fact that a new offering can come along offering a lower price or better features, and Proofpoint could have a hard time defending against it. However, Proofpoint is currently considered a “leader” by Gartner in enterprise information archiving, which validates its quality.

(Source: Proofpoint)

Added Competition

One can get a sense of the industry by seeing how many companies are in the above picture, which only represents one area of security. However, with the cybersecurity industry booming, large enterprises and small firms are all attempting to enter the market. Tech giants Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) are all expanding their offerings in security. Microsoft 365 Security is especially dangerous for Proofpoint, as the dominance of Outlook could cause customers to reevaluate the need for Proofpoint if Microsoft’s offering is adequate, especially with the possibility that a customer will choose one, as seen in its recommended steps.

(Source: Avanan)

Proofpoint is also facing competition from similar-sized firms with similar offerings. Barracuda Networks, CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), McAfee, Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) are a few of the companies that are direct competitors in either email security or other areas which Proofpoint is expanding to. For example, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and Proofpoint recently partnered to create an incident response partnership - an area that already has several offerings.

The company has also released new additions to expand its email security capabilities, as well as offer new integration capabilities with a customer's apps and Proofpoint Threat Response, which could establish Proofpoint as a more ingrained offering in a customer's ecosystem. More apps connected to Proofpoint Threat Response will lead to higher switching costs. However, as mentioned before, there are several established competitors in incident response already.

The industry itself is flooded with competitors, creating a red ocean industry with very few companies able to create wide moats. With this said, Proofpoint still has an advantage in email security as one of the largest vendors. However, this will mean that its ability to expand product offerings outside of email could be limited, as each expansion away from email would cause Proofpoint to compete with more companies.

Relative Valuation

Despite the industry dynamics, Proofpoint is still posting excellent growth numbers. Organic revenue growth hit 32% last quarter, so the company has been able to continue its expansion in a very crowded, but growing, industry. Below, I compare Proofpoint to competitors and peers Mimecast, Fortinet, CyberArk and Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV).

Company Market Cap P/S Revenue Growth P/S/G Gross Margin P/CF Proofpoint $6 billion 9.76 38.87% 0.25 70.23% 39.16 Mimecast $2.44 billion 8.64 38.81% 0.22 73.27% 45 Fortinet $14.38 billion 8.81 17.90% 0.49 72.10% 23.47 CyberArk $2.72 billion 9.23 24.95% 0.37 84.53% 25.04 Imperva $1.61 billion 4.68 17.79% 0.26 79.67% 21.13

(Source: Seeking Alpha, gathered by author)

With the exception of Imperva, all of the companies have similar P/S ratios, showing that the market tends to value most cyber stocks at the same multiple to sales. Although, when accounting for growth, Proofpoint and Mimecast come out ahead in terms of favorable valuations. However, if we take last quarter’s organic growth rate of 32%, this is no longer the case, though total growth is expected to be close to 40% based on guidance. Both Proofpoint and direct competitor Mimecast trade at elevated P/CF ratios, but this is likely attributed to their higher growth levels.

In terms of valuation, Proofpoint doesn’t appear to be overvalued in a relative valuation sense. However, a P/S ratio close to 10 for a company that is not profitable is still a sign of caution. Proofpoint’s valuation will likely be supported as long as revenue growth remains at current levels. If the company were to produce revenue growth below that, a correction to a P/S of 8.0 or a P/CF to the low 20s looks possible.

Proofpoint’s business model will need to be able to continue its add-ons and new customer growth to avoid a price correction. Although the company has been successful so far, this is still a very crowded industry, and reliance on add-ons will need to be based on innovations or on offerings that are similar to competitors, both of which provide added risk. It’s hard to find fault with Proofpoint’s success so far, but a reliance on continued product expansion will cause risk levels to continuously rise at the current valuation.

Investor Takeaway

The main message is not that Proofpoint cannot continue its high levels of growth. Rather, the industry itself has several competitors in every aspect of cybersecurity, and growth outside of email security will not be easy, as Proofpoint will compete against new competitors for each new area it plans to expand to.

With that said, the company has been successful competing in a red ocean so far, as it was able to become a leader in its niche - so expansion outside of it might be successful as well. Personally, I remain neutral on the stock, as the industry is very crowded and I am not sure if Proofpoint can continue relying on product add-ons to help boost revenues.

I cannot refute the bullish case for Proofpoint, as investors may choose to stick with the high-performing stock, as the company hasn’t shown any indication that the industry has slowed it down, nor that it can’t successfully create more add-ons. However, I think this may be the case where it might be better to invest in a cybersecurity ETF to take advantage of the growing industry rather than look for individual performers.

Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.