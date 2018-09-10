The 1-Minute Market Report - September 8, 2018

What happened last week. What we're watching for next week.

Chart 1. S&P periodic returns.

This Week

Last Week

Chart 2. Distance from Key Markers

This Week

Last Week

Charts 3-4-5 The bull market in 3 acts

This bull market is now in the history books as the longest on record by some measures. It's 9.5 years long so far, which is great, but how much oomph does it have left? That's a more relevant question to me than how long it's been going on.

So, I divided the 9.5 years into 3 parts, which I call Acts. You can clearly see the waning power and momentum as time has gone by. Food for thought.

As is usually the case with a new bull market, the first act is the most powerful. In this case, the market rocketed up 102% in the first 3 months. Many investors were so traumatized by the 2008 market crash that they didn't have the nerve to get back in during this first act. That was a costly misjudgment. Next, we look at Act 2.

As you can see, the second act was only half as powerful as the first. By this time, most of the traumatized investors mentioned above had gotten on board, but not all of them. Not by a long shot. Next, we look at Act 3.

We are now in Act 3, and you can clearly see the loss of momentum and power. The three acts have gone from gains of 102% to 49% to 36%. This shouldn't come as a surprise, because for one thing, it's a feature of the laws of compounding.

More importantly, perhaps, is the fact that there are fewer and fewer buyers coming into the market at this point. There are a few leftover trauma victims from 2008, plus new money coming into play, plus foreign money seeking safe haven in a strong dollar economy.

In any case, I think it's safe to say that this bull is looking tired in its old age. It can keep going up for longer than anyone expects, but I don't believe we will see a shift into a higher gear. In fact, I can hear the gears starting to grind just a little.

Chart 6. The Market Dashboard

Final Thoughts

This week, I'm watching the mini-meltdown in Emerging Markets for signs that it might spill over to the rest of the global economy. I'm especially interested in what's happening in Italy, which could conceivably go the way of Greece. If that were to happen, the ripple effect would be much worse than what happened when Greece nearly collapsed a few years ago.

I'm also watching the weakness in the tech sector for signs of a permanent loss of leadership from this group. So far it doesn't seem very bad, but that could change.

Bitcoin and its cohort continue to bring pain to investors. Where is the bottom? I know one thing for sure... it wouldn't be a good idea to step up and try to catch that falling knife. It's looking more attractive now price-wise, but I would like to see at least a bounce or two before I even think about taking a swing at it.