Why I'm Not Having Any Servings Of Gladstone Land's Fruits And Vegetables

Business Model

Image taken from finviz.com

As many previous articles on Gladstone Land (LAND) have pointed out, this company seeks to own high-quality, well-irrigated farmland and triple-net lease (when possible) it out to farmers. The company focuses on permanent crops that only have to be planted once and then yield produce for many years, such as fruits and nuts. Aversion to traditional crops like corn, wheat and soybeans is due to the fact that these crops face global pricing pressure and thus the profit margins are typically much smaller.

This is a relatively sound business model and with the positive trends in world population, food demand, and urban expansion, farmland will have no choice but to go up in value over the long run.

For my investing purposes, where LAND looks to have weaknesses is in its small size, external management and reliance on farmers’ abilities to make a decent profit.

Latest Earnings

For the most recent quarter ending June 30th, 2018, LAND had core FFO of 10.6 cents per share, down from 13.9 cents per share in Q1. Revenue growth came in at 23% from the prior quarter, totalling $11.4 million.

The management fee was up to ~$759,000, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but represents 30.5% of LAND’s operating income, or 6.6% of operating revenue. I’m not going to go into detail about internal versus external management issues and why the latter is objectively worse, but there’s a reason that Brad Thomas usually stays away from externally-managed companies (except this one of course).

A decent chunk of the quarter’s problems came from the death of a tenant which resulted in LAND having to operate the farm itself for the season. According to Mr. Gladstone, the strawberry crop was delayed and coincided with the west coast harvest, resulting in an oversupply situation. The farm operation lost $1.4 million due to this bad luck, and while this is not going to be a common recurring event, it does illustrate a problem.

Part of the strong bull thesis for this company is that their farmers are more insulated from market conditions due to the fact that their fresh and healthy produce stay domestic and are not as vulnerable to pricing pressures. This strawberry farm event, while uncommon, would have possibly bankrupted the former tenant and caused a loss of revenues instead of the massive loss on the operation without the lease. If some ill-timed rain can spell financial problems for their tenants, then this operation looks far-riskier than the “retail-apocalypse” analysts are always touting in the wake of e-commerce.

Okay, but aren’t the traditional, recurring aspects of the company strong enough to discount the fickle weather one-time event? Not exactly.

Image taken from company 10-Q issued 8/8/18

Yes, having more triple-net leases is a good thing, and profit-sharing (revenue-sharing?) components of a lease can help lessen the burden on your tenants, but having to work with your tenants on a case-by-case basis to prevent rent issues is not a good sign. This is exactly the type of thing that caused Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to tank a while back.

Also, if farmland is such a sure bet to increase in value over time, then why did they realize a loss on their farmland sale/swap? Either the farmland that they had originally purchased was a poor investment, conditions changed to make their original investment unpalatable, or land prices are more complex than we previously thought. In any case, these are not good signs.

Debt

I’m actually surprised by how reasonable LAND’s debt is, given their fast pace of growth. This is usually the section that I strengthen the bear case on a company, but I can’t find too much to complain about here. Weighted-average interest rate on the debt is 3.6%, which is pretty darn good by most standards. Despite total borrowings being down ~$8 million, however, total interest expense is up just shy of $700,000 per quarter. The variable rate debt that they do have is at 4.57% interest, but the vast majority of their debt is fixed-rate, which is nice to see.

Image taken from company 10-Q issued 8/8/18

Dividend

Mr. Gladstone is a champion of consistent and increasing dividends, as evidenced by the stress he places on them during conference calls for the various companies under his direction. I applaud his commitment and transparency on the matter, but I actually wish he’d show more restraint and put the money back into growing the business. The dividend was not covered by AFFO this quarter. The aforementioned operating issues were to blame, but this makes me uneasy.

Image created by author, with data taken from company earnings filings

It’s hard to sign up for a non-covered 4% yield from LAND when Realty Income (O) yields a super stable 4.5% yield. Bulls may point to LAND being both a growth and income play as opposed to just income, but growth has slowed as new capital is hard to come by (shares trade below NAV of 13.51) and in the past year, O has actually beaten LAND’s dividend growth 4.4% to 2.79%. If you really want to be in this stock, I suggest you wait until the yield is closer to 5%, so the risk-reward profile is more appropriate.

Summary

For the record, I like the business model of LAND and I believe that they will eventually get to the point where they can smooth out their earnings. Companies like STAG Industrial (STAG) mitigate single-tenant risk by owning such a large portfolio. LAND does not have that luxury, and problems with a single tenant can drag down the profits from the other 74 farms.

The company does have $19 million in dry powder, but most growth at this point is coming from share issuance below NAV and shareholder dilution. I believe that the recent run up from the low 12s to the mid-13s is unjustified in this market and interest rate environment. I suggest trimming positions here and staying on the sidelines until the price becomes more attractive under $12.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.