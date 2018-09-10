SQM: A Growing And Solid Play On Renewable Energy And EVs

All of the company's lines of business are growing rapidly, but the expansion of renewables could be the place where the company's future ultimately lies.

On Thursday, September 6, 2018, Chilean potash and lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) gave a presentation to its investors at the company's annual Investor Day event. In this presentation, SQM discussed its different lines of business as well as its forward growth strategy, much of which is focused around exploiting its tremendous lithium reserves. These lithium reserves are the thing that initially drew my attention to the company since the advent of things such as electric vehicles, smartphones, and other devices that use lithium batteries has resulted in rapidly growing demand for the compound.

The giant Chilean mining conglomerate has five primary product lines:

Line of Business % SQM Revenues % SQM Profits Specialty Plant Nutrition 34% 20% Potassium Chloride 14% 7% Iodine & Derivatives 12% 10% Solar Salts 6% 6% Lithium & Derivatives 30% 58%

As we can see here, while the company's lithium business is not currently its largest in terms of revenues, it is by far its most profitable. The lithium business accounted for well over half of the company's profits over the first half of the year. This business line is also growing at a much more rapid pace than any of SQM's other product lines. Overall, the worldwide demand for lithium in 2018 is expected to be 20% in 2018 and is expected to keep growing over the next several years as the market for electric cars and other things grows rapidly.

The company has been taking advantage of this growth by embarking on a massive project in the Salar del Carmen that is meant to boost its production. In 2018, the company will produce and sell approximately 50,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate. As a result of this growth project, this amount should be between 70,000 and 120,000 metric tons in 2019 and 120,000 to 180,000 metric tons by 2021. This should have the effect of generating relatively solid revenue and gross profit growth over the next few years, barring a sharp decline in lithium prices, which seems unlikely given the likelihood of strong demand.

There is indeed evidence that supports the idea of lithium demand continuing to increase at a high rate going forward. As we can note here, global demand for lithium has grown from 98,000 metric tons annually in 2010 to 212,000 metric tons annually in 2017.

Nearly all of this growth in demand has come from lithium's role in energy storage, including batteries. Also note that the demand for the metal in the production of EV batteries has increased at a 60.2% CAGR over the period, by far the most rapid increase that we see here. As we can see from the bullish arguments surrounding companies like Tesla (TSLA) and the fact that several of its competitors are in the process of introducing electric vehicles, this source of demand growth is certain to continue at a high rate going forward. We can see here that the lithium market is expected to grow at a 15-17% CAGR over the 2018-2025 period:

This project is actually based on relatively conservative assumptions as well. In particular, it assumes that the electric vehicle market will only grow from an approximate 3% market share today to 9-11% in 2025, which is far less than many industry bulls predict. However, this does show us that the company's lithium operation should be able to produce very strong growth over the coming decade or so.

SQM's second-largest line of business by profit is its specialty plant nutrition division. This unit accounted for 20% of the company's gross profit and 34% of its revenue in the first half of the year.

This line of business also offers some solid growth potential, primarily in the sub-market of water-soluble fertilizers. This particular business line is currently at 10% per year, which should ultimately boost the broader unit's revenues and profits as it sells into this growing market. Furthermore, SQM has something of a unique opportunity here. This is because, as I discussed in a recent article, the Chilean giant is perhaps the only nitrogen producer in the world that has the ability to increase its production quickly, which alone has caused it to increase production by 10% in this year alone in response to the growing market. It expects to continue to boost its production in 2019. The fact that SQM is the only producer that can easily boost its production should allow it to capture all or nearly all of the incremental demand growth and thus nearly all of the incremental revenues. This should prove quite beneficial to the company and its shareholders going forward.

The company also produces iodine and iodine derivatives, a line of business that accounts for 12% of its gross revenues and 10% of the company's gross profit in the first half of the year:

This market is also growing but nowhere near as quickly as either the lithium or nitrate product markets. The iodine market is only expected to grow 3% in 2018, which is certainly not horrible even if it is nowhere near as high as what the company's other product lines are promising. However, any growth is good growth so this is definitely not unwelcome.

One interesting and very underappreciated product line for SQM is its solar salts division. As the name implies, these chemicals are used in the construction of concentrated solar projects, which have become increasingly common over the past few years as energy companies and others have sought to increase their exposure to renewable energy. Currently, this line of business is rather small, accounting for only 6% of the company's gross profit and revenues in the first half of the year:

The growth here could be quite substantial as solar projects become more common. In 2017, SQM had total sales volumes of 100,000 metric tons. However, volumes are expected to surpass 200,000 metric tons by 2020 or more than double the 2017 amount in just three short years. Inevitably, this growth rate will taper off at some point but given the strong demand for new solar projects that we are likely to see over the next few decades, this seems like a pretty good product line for the company to have.

In conclusion, Sociedad Quimica y Minera looks to be well positioned for growth going forward. It also looks to be a very good way to play the Green Revolution, given its position as a supplier of the materials that can make the conversion to renewable power sources happen. This strong forward potential then makes this one a company worth watching.

