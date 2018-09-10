First Look At Upwork's IPO

It's been a quiet few months in the U.S. IPO markets, but several companies have stepped up to the plate and filed their IPOs in a final push to get a deal done by the end of the year, while markets are still ripe. Most IPOs this year have been incredibly strong performers, particularly in the enterprise technology space.

Upwork (UPWK) is not a new company. Having been founded in 1998, it has subsisted on private funding for nearly two decades. It's the result of a combination between two large talent marketplaces, Elance and oDesk, in 2014. Its current growth rate - in the high 20s - certainly isn't up to par with other Silicon Valley startups that are growing at 40% or 50%, but its low losses point to a company that may be able to break even relatively soon.

The company has raised both an impressive sum of money from VCs as well as attracted top-tier names to back it - most notably, Benchmark Capital. Cumulatively through its lifetime, Upwork has raised $169 million, as reported by Crunchbase:

Figure 1. Upwork funding timeline

Source: Crunchbase

There are pros and cons to this IPO. The most obvious pro is that Upwork is a clear leader in a very niche space, having achieved scale through its merger and having a decade head start relative to some of its contemporaries, like Fiverr. The A-list quality of its VCs will also lend credibility and appeal to Upwork's IPO. However, the company's lackluster growth - as well as the fact that there are many clones in a space that seems too tight for too many players - may cause some investors to back off. At the right price, however, Upwork's IPO could prove attractive.

Pricing and offering structure are still TBD, but here's what we know about the IPO so far.

The Upwork Platform

Upwork describes itself as the "largest online global marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled freelancers." Upwork's platform comprises of more than 5 categories of work, and in the trailing twelve months, the Upwork platform has powered 2.0 million projects across 375,000 freelancers.

Upwork's platform capitalizes on a growing trend toward the so-called "gig economy." This term is typically attached to the rise of, say, driving for Uber as a bona fide profession, but it can also be used to describe other forms of freelancing. For example, if we search for the term "editor" in Upwork's search engine, we get a list of potential freelancers we can hire:

Figure 2. Upwork search example

Source: Upwork.com

Upwork's capabilities on the hiring side extend far beyond individual needs. Upwork's primary target market is on the small business and enterprise side, where the company has helped Fortune 500 clients fill seasonal and freelance work needs. These work categories span from accounting, IT services, graphic design, web development, search engine optimization, and more. Clients receive a streamlined, managed process that minimizes the time to hire and removes the need for search agents or staffing firms. Upwork also manages the billing and invoicing between the freelancer and hiring party. The company notes that the number of clients that spent more than $100,000 on its platform hit 1,400. Upwork is also international, with operations spanning 180 countries.

The company generates revenue primarily from percentage fees charged to freelancers, as well as payment processing fees. Upwork's corporate clients can also pay for a subscription to Upwork Enterprise, with enhanced features.

Upwork's primary metric for managing its business is "GSV", or Gross Services Value; in other words, the dollar amount of the work performed on the Upwork platform. The company first surpassed the $1.0 billion GSV mark in 2014, and most recently hit $1.56 billion (on a trailing twelve month basis) as of June:

Figure 3. Upwork key metrics

Source: Upwork S-1 filing

GSV is growing at a ~30% rate in the first half of this year, slightly above revenue growth. Core clients, meanwhile (defined as clients that are spending more than $5,000 cumulatively through lifetime), grew 22% y/y to 95,700.

Financial overview

Here's a look at how Upwork's historical financials have trended:

Figure 4. Upwork financials

Source: Upwork S-1 filing

As previously noted, Upwork's growth is rather disappointing, at least in the context of high-growth Silicon Valley startups - although with the company having been founded nearly 20 years ago (Elance was founded in 1998, five years ahead of oDesk), we can't really expect it to be in its growth prime anymore. Revenues hit $202.5 million in FY17, up 23% y/y. As is typical for a company in an IPO year, Upwork managed to squeeze out some accelerated growth in the first half of FY18, growing revenues by 28% y/y to $121.9 million.

Due to the fact that Upwork derives the majority of its revenues from platform fees - which cost virtually nothing to produce an incremental sale - Upwork enjoys a fairly rich gross margin. In the first half of FY18, gross margins ticked up one point to 68%, indicating that the company possesses fairly strong unit economics.

Figure 5. Upwork gross margin

Source: Upwork S-1 filing

It's a pity Upwork isn't growing faster than it is - though perhaps it can use the publicity from its IPO, as well as the spare capital, to re-invest in marketing and growth after the deal closes. We have to give the company credit, however, for the fact that it's one of the few technology IPOs this year to show reasonable losses.

In FY17, Upwork's GAAP operating margin clocked in at -2% - virtually breakeven. It's funny to notice, however, that operating margins did deteriorate in the first half of 2018 to -6% (though it had previously been above breakeven in 1H17). Indeed, the company greatly accelerated sales and marketing spend in 1H18 to 30% of revenues, up five points from the year-ago quarter, reflecting a typical desire to produce accelerating revenue growth in an IPO year:

Figure 6. Upwork sales spending growth

Source: Upwork S-1 filing

Still, however, this is a company that is much closer to producing positive earnings than most of its IPO peers. Sales investments will normalize (Upwork will get a lot of "free" marketing from this IPO, after all), and it wouldn't be out of the question to expect it to hit GAAP profitability by FY19.

Key takeaways

My initial take on the Upwork IPO is that it's a lot less exciting than some other IPOs this year, chiefly as a function of its below-average growth. For better or for worse, IPOs are a speculative affair, and stocks that tend to do best are the hyper-growth names. Still, that's not to say that older, slower-growing companies are incapable of producing IPO gains - take Altair (ALTR) for example, the computer-aided engineering software company that went public last year and is up about 2x since. Upwork's proximity to breakeven profits certainly doesn't hurt it, either.

Keep a close eye on this IPO - more to come as the date draws nearer and more details become unveiled.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.