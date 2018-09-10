Buy Urban Outfitters On Weakness - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/7/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, September 7.

Bullish Calls

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN): The stock has doubled, but it's an incredibly well-run company. Buy more when it comes down.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL): It's a value stock, and Cramer thinks the dividend is safe after the last quarter.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT): The company had a surprisingly good quarter.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH): A lot of sellers are coming into the stock. Buy it when it hits $261-262.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS): It's okay and not great.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD): They do women's health therapies, but it's an okay spec.

Bearish Call

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI): "I don't think that they've been able to pivot effectively, frankly. I think that they're still like the old days. And you know with digitization, you've got to roll with the punches."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up