One of the biggest differences between a limited-service hotel and a full-service hotel is the limited-service hotel's lack of in-house drinking and dining options.

Last week I wrote on two of the high-end hotel REITs, Park Hotels (PK) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) - both are known for their high-quality hotels and premium RevPAR performance.

Also, last week Pebblebrook Hotels (PEB) won the bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) after Blackstone Group's (BX) agreement to buy LHO for more than three months. LHO terminated its merger agreement with BX and agreed to be acquired by PEB in a stock and cash deal valued at $5.2B, ending a sale process that started in March.

The combined company creates the largest owner of independent hotels and the third-largest lodging REIT by enterprise value. Under the PEB deal, each LaSalle share will be exchanged for either $37.80 in cash or 0.92 PEB common share, with a maximum of 30% of LHO shares to be exchanged for cash.

The deal represents a 48% premium to LHO's unaffected share price, says LHO’s President and CEO Michael D. Barnello. The companies expect annual corporate level G&A cost synergies of about $18M-$20M driven primarily from eliminating overlapping corporate functions.

As a shareholder in all three Lodging REITs (PK, BHR, and PEB), I am pleased to see the market’s sentiment relative to high-end premium hotels.

However, on the other side of the spectrum, my two limited service lodging REIT picks have been less impressive year-to-date:

As you can see, Chatham Lodging (CLDT) has returned -2.7% YTD and Apple Hospitality (APLE) returned -6.5%. I recently wrote on APLE (see my article HERE) and in my article today, I decided it was time to get a check-up on Chatham.

Chatham’s Business Model

First, as a refresher course, one of the biggest differences between a limited-service hotel and a full-service hotel is the limited-service hotel's lack of in-house drinking and dining options; full-service hotels often have at least one cocktail lounge and restaurant.

Full-service hotels also often offer facilities like spas and banquet rooms, dry cleaning and 24-hour valet service. There are three “pure play” limited-service Lodging REITs and Chatham Lodging has the highest RevPAR (of these three). The other two are Apple Hospitality and Summit Hotel Properties (INN).

Keep in mind that in a downturn (recession), limited service hotels typically perform better, because there is less income for travel, and the more expensive hotels suffer (the worst). Limited service hotels charge less for offering less, and business travelers are especially fond of hotels that provide guests with good value in which revenue optimization and cost control are essential.

However, over the years, the standards for facilities at limited-service hotels have gone up: Many hotels and motels that fall under the limited-service category now offer a business center, small gym, laundry facility and a swimming pool.

One of the reasons that I like Chatham is because of the company’s focus on limited service and more specifically, upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select service hotels. I like this category because the hotels have higher profit margins than full service with a higher growth profile as it relates to consumer demand.

In over seven years (the IPO was in April 2010), Chatham has grown in assets from around $222 million to more than $1.3 billion – the company now owns 40 hotels in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Chatham also owns a 10.3% non-controlling interest in a joint venture with Colony NorthStar (CLNS), which was formed in the second quarter of 2014 to acquire 47 hotels from a joint venture between Chatham and Cerberus Capital Management, comprising an aggregate of 6,097 rooms and held a 10.0% non-controlling interest in a separate joint venture with NorthStar, which was formed in the fourth quarter of 2014 to acquire 48 hotels from Inland American Real Estate Trust, Inc., comprising an aggregate of 6,401 rooms.

Chatham's wholly-owned hotels include upscale extended-stay hotels that operate under the Residence Inn by Marriott (NYSE:MAR) brand (fifteen hotels) and Homewood Suites by Hilton (NYSE:HLT) brand (nine hotels), as well as premium-branded select service hotels that operate under the Courtyard by Marriott brand (four hotels), the Hampton Inn or Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton brand (three hotels), the Hilton Garden Inn by Hilton brand (three hotels), the SpringHill Suites by Marriott brand (two hotels) and the Hyatt Place (NYSE:H) brand (two hotels).

As you can see below, Chatham's premium branded, select service hotels generate RevPAR higher than other select service brands and comparable to full-service brands.

Chatham primarily invests in upscale extended-stay hotels, such as Homewood Suites by Hilton and Residence Inn by Marriott. Chatham also invests in premium-branded select service hotels, such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn, Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn by Hilton and SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

Chatham has a coastal preference: 50% of the portfolio is located on the West Coast and 24% in the Northeast. It has the 2nd highest exposure to West Coast markets of all U.S. Lodging REITs.

Also, Chatham has NO exposure in Manhattan. In 2015, the company acquired four high-quality hotels in leading MSAs (San Diego, Boston, Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles). It benefits from strong market growth, multiple demand generators and high barriers to new supply in each of these markets.

The Balance Sheet

Chatham’s balance sheet is in great shape, as the company has the lowest leverage levels since 2010. Chatham’s net debt was $525 million at the end of Q2-18 and leverage ratio was 33.3%. Chatham is actively pursuing and executing opportunities to enhance its portfolio quality and generate value by accretively recycling capital. Key objectives include:

Selling hotels where Chatham believe value has been maximized.

Slower RevPAR growth, older, higher risk of new supply, potentially significant capital needs, attractive valuations/lower yields than other investment opportunities.

Sold Homewood Suites Carlsbad for $33 million in December 2017.

Acquiring hotels that we believe have significant upside.

Higher RevPAR growth, newer, limited capex requirements, attractive valuations/higher yields, accretive to portfolio quality, value and FFO/share.

$43.5 million acquisition of Hilton Garden Inn Portsmouth, NH in September 2017, $20.2 million acquisition of Courtyard Charleston Summerville, SC in November 2017; $68.0 million acquisition of Embassy Suites Springfield/Washington DC.

Summerville

Portsmouth

Chatham recently acquired the $20.8 million Residence Inn Charleston Summerville, SC.

$9 million 32-room expansion of Residence Inn Mt. View generated over 13% cash on cash return in the first full year of operation.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, Chatham’s RevPAR improved 0.08% versus the company’s guidance of flat to up 1.5%. Adjusted EBITDA of $37.6 million and adjusted FFO per share of $0.59 finished at the upper end of the guidance range, driven by improving performance at JVs.

Chatham’s RevPAR performance was right in line with the midpoint. This guidance factored in the impact from renovations at the Residence Inn Mountain View and Homewood Suites in Billerica.

In Q2018, Chatham reported net income of $13.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share compared to net income of $5.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share in Q2-17. Adjusted FFO for the quarter was $27.4 million, compared to $25.2 million in Q2-17, an increase of 8.7%. Adjusted FFO per share was $0.59 compared to $0.65 per share generated in Q2-17.

A Check-Up On Chatham

As you can see below, monthly-paying REIT, Chatham, delivered robust FFO per share growth of over 27% from 2011-2015:

Needless to say, the market sentiment for Chatham from 2011-2015 was solid:

So you can see that Chatham has delivered negative FFO per share growth since 2016:

How does that compare with the Lodging REIT peers?

As you can see, analyst estimates provide evidence that Chatham has muted growth ahead. However, keep in mind, 2018 is an “outlier” year in which Chatham’s FFO is expected to slide by 10%. 2019 appears to be less severe.

As I reflect on Chatham’s business model, I am reminded of the most recent LHO/PEB deal and I wonder which limited service - focused REIT could combine with Chatham. Let’s take a look at Chatham’s dividend yield:

As you can see, Chatham is yielding 6.2% and I consider INN and APLE merger prospects for CLDT. Now let’s take a look at Chatham’s P/FFO multiple compared with the peers:

In terms of valuation, I don’t find Chatham considerably cheap, nor do I find shares expensive. As the above chart indicates, Chatham trades at 9% above the company’s 4-year historical P/FFO valuation. In addition, Chatham trades at 10.7x today, compared with the average of 10.1x for the closest peers.

It’s true that many retail investors own Chatham shares because of the monthly dividend (now yielding 6.2%), but when you consider the broader macroeconomic tea leaves, Chatham is well-positioned for the next recession. The limited service model is better equipped for recession weather, and Chatham’s coastal focus offers more defensive attributes.

Needless to say, when the economy moves into a recession mode, all lodging REITs will likely experience pressure. In my view, we’re not anywhere close to a recession, and I am confident with my lodging exposure, and we maintain a BUY on Chatham. Note: For risk-averse investors, a TRIM could be in order for Chatham (shares +12% in 6 months). Personally, I like the limited service exposure and I believe M&A activity could escalate after the more recent LHO/PEB news.

