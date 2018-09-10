The Most Important Number Not Printed In The WSJ

We provide an estimate based on these assumptions which may strike US-centric investors who believe in mean-reversion as very high.

We are often asked for our estimate of the long-term return of the equity market. Our framework currently indicates 5.3% above inflation for global equities, which we know strikes many investors as high. This is understandable, given that the most available and frequently cited valuation ratio - the S&P 500's CAPE1 (SPY) (VTI) - currently stands at about 30, which is higher than it's been 96% of the time since 1900 and far above its average level of about 17.2

How do we arrive at our estimate of 5.3% real return? First, we need a simple and fundamentally sound predictor for each major regional equity market. One such measure is the Cyclically Adjusted Earnings Yield, i.e. 1/CAPE, as suggested 30 years ago in a seminal paper by Shiller and Campbell.3 While there isn't enough historical data to statistically derive a high level of confidence in this predictor, such evidence as there is combined with its fundamental economic rationale supports its use as a reasonable indicator.4 By way of anecdotal context, the Cyclically Adjusted Earnings Yield in 1968 was 4.6% for US equities, and the actual real return over that period has been 5.8% - not spot on, but not too bad either given all that's happened over those 50 years.5

Next, we need a good decomposition of the global equity market. The table below presents current data:

Region CAPE Earnings Yield (1/CAPE) Market Cap. Weights US 28.4 3.5% 37% x-US Developed 18.5 5.4% 31% Emerging Markets 13.9 7.2% 32% Global Earnings Yield 5.3%

Source: World Federation of Exchanges, Bloomberg, MSCI.6

As you can see, non-US equities (VXUS) (EFA) offer a much higher earnings yield than US equities. This has a major impact on our return estimate given non-US equities represent almost 2/3rds of the global equity market (ACWI) (VT) on the basis of pure market capitalization. There is good evidence that investors, and particularly US investors, tend to significantly over-weigh the US in their thinking about global equities. Even though the US represents less than 25% of global GDP and less than 5% of global population, many investors think of the US equity market as a proxy for the global market, which just isn't the case. The big index providers, MSCI and FTSE, are also partly to blame for this biased perception, as they assign a weight of over 50% to US equities as a result of adjustments they make for free-float and investability factors. They do this so that their indexes can be investable on a massive scale with minimal distortions, but at the cost of rendering their indexes less representative of the global market. Fortunately, investors who are not constrained to track MSCI or FTSE indexes can achieve a truer and more balanced representation of the global equity market, particularly on a forward-looking basis, by using un-adjusted market cap weights as presented in our table - so long as not everyone tries doing this at the same time.7

Another reason that our estimate may strike some investors as high is that we do not make an adjustment for the reversion of CAPE to its historical mean level. In a recent Bloomberg note, we explained why deviations from the mean for CAPE don't actually tell us much about expected market returns above and beyond what the absolute level of CAPE already tells us. Hence, including mean-reversion does not improve CAPE as an indicator of long-term return.8

We don't include market momentum in our estimate, as we are focused on long-term returns and the effects of momentum average out to zero over long time horizons. We also stopped short of making an adjustment for taxes, as this will vary according to personal circumstances.9 As a general matter, equity investing is among the most tax-efficient forms of long-term investing, given the ability to defer capital gains and the preferential treatment of dividends in many tax regimes.

The simple framework we've described in this note is not meant to have near-term predictive power. Instead, we hope it provides a useful starting point for thinking about the long-term return of equities, which is one of the most critical inputs into lifetime decisions about how to invest, save, and spend.

By Victor Haghani & James White

Victor is the Founder and CIO of Elm Partners, and James is Elm's CEO.

Past returns are not indicative of future performance.

