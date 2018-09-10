WTI Weekly 02-07Sep 2018: False Breakout From Prior Balance, Sell-Side Auction To 66.86s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

02-07 September 2018:

Last week’s auction saw a stopping point high develop, 70.50s, and balance development, 70.50s-69.53s, into the week’s close. As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, buy-side participation in the rally phase from 64.43s was weakening as the market auctioned into micro-supply. This confluence of structural events set the stage for this week’s false breakout and subsequent sell-side auction.

The market saw a buy-side breakout early week from prior balance, driving the price higher, achieving the stopping point high, 71.40s, in Tuesday’s auction. Buyers trapped as selling interest emerged there, halting the buy-side auction. The key area of selling, 71.25s-70.70s, drove price back into the prior balance, forming a sell excess. This was structural evidence of a halting of the prior buy-side auction. False breakouts from balance areas imply price discovery potential back through the balance and usually result in directional activity in the other direction.

Rotation lower did unfold back to the balance low, 69.53s. Selling interest emerged there, driving the price lower out of balance in a sell-side breakdown. Price discovery lower developed through mid-week (despite the larger than expected EIA inventory draw), achieving a stopping point, 67s, late in Thursday’s auction. Sellers in large size trapped there, halting the sell-side auction as short covering inventory adjustment developed to 68.08s. Selling resumed there early in Friday’s auction as the market traded lower to 66.86s, testing Thursday’s low. Again, sellers trapped amidst responsive buying interest, forming a buy excess, 66.86s-67.05s. This was structural evidence, like earlier in the week, of the halting of the sell-side auction. Price discovery higher then ensued into Friday’s close, settling at 67.75s.

As noted last week, the balance area, 69.53s-70.50s, was key given its location within prior micro-supply. The breakout above and subsequent failure of the buy-side there paved the way for sell-side price discovery lower. Price discovery lower developed to 67s-66.86s above the key demand, 65.75s-64.43s. The expectation would have been for price discovery into this demand cluster, but the order flow and market structure indicated at/near 67s that, at least for this week, the sell-side auction had been halted.

Looking ahead, supply has now developed, 70.50s-71.40s. The sell-side break of 69.50s did structural damage to the buy-side phase that had developed from 64.43s. With a near-term stopping point low in place (66.86s-67s), the focus into next week’s auction should center on response to the micro-supply cluster above, 68.40s-69.60s. Buy-side failure in that area to drive price higher would imply potential for resumption of the sell-side auction, likely to test key demand below, 65.50s-64.43s. Alternatively, sell-side failure within that supply would imply potential to trade back to key supply clusters overhead (70.50s-71.40s/72s-75s). Barring a buy-side breach of 69.60s, from a structural perspective, the sell-side path still seems likeliest in the near term.

It is worth noting that based on the Commitments of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) has increased slightly, implying the summer deleveraging within the WTI market has paused. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position which peaked in January 2018 at 495k contracts currently holds steady at 365k contracts. Most notably this week, MM short posture increased modestly near multi-year lows. Importantly, the MM short posture trend remains key. Should the long liquidation continue as the MM increases their short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the key supply overhead, 72s-75s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of WTI, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market generated data.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

