Drops Of Honeywell - The Idea Guide

Spin-off September continues with a look at an old favorite - Honeywell (HON). The industrial giant is preparing to spin off two different units, a move announced last October that is only coming to fruition in the last four months of this year. Recent history has shown that Honeywell has both managed its own business well and its spin-off approach. Will history repeat in these cases?

Garrett Motion (GTX)

Parent company - Honeywell (HON)

Source 10b filing - Garrett Motion (first amendment)

Source investor presentation - Garrett Motion

Expected timing - Oct. 1 initial trading date, Sept. 18 record date.

Garrett Motion is one of two Honeywell spin-offs coming to market this year, at least as of the latest filings. Honeywell was also the parent for the AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) spin mentioned above. I owned Honeywell shares from 2011-17, only selling because I was liquidating that portfolio, and missed out on AdvanSix because I was overfocused on quality at the time and missed a chance to buy at a low price. And as is the reality with spin-offs, I couldn't quite believe the market would leave such a bargain on the table, leading me to lower my buy range too far.

I bring that up to cite Honeywell's experience in spinning off companies, and GTX looks to fit in with the company's approach - spin off businesses that have different business profiles or cyclical exposure than their core businesses. Their core reason from the filing for spinning off GTX is the spinco's exposure to the automotive market, which is on a more up and down cycle than Honeywell's other businesses. Perhaps implicit in this is the sense that the auto cycle is on the downturn, and so we may be at a cyclical top. But Honeywell wouldn't say that themselves.

GTX's business focuses on selling turbochargers to cars, primarily in Europe and Asia (52% and 30% of their revenue, respectively, with all sales figures quoted for 2017, according to the filing above). 88% of its sales are directly to original equipment manufacturers, with the rest in the aftermarket. The turbochargers make diesel and gas engine cars more efficient, and the company has also developed technology to boost hybrid cars.

From a secular level, the filing quotes IHS as predicting a 6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for turbochargers through 2022, with penetration increasing to 59%. GTX calls itself a leader in the industry and estimates that its products are in 100 million cars. The company is less exposed to the US (10% of sales) and so less exposed to the vicissitudes of US climate policy. In theory, Europe and Asia are a favorable regulatory climate for improved emissions, the major secular tailwind. If the IHS's CAGR is accurate, that would seem to allow GTX to grow better than the auto industry as a whole.

The company had revenue of $3.1B in 2017, which accounts for 25% of estimated market share per IHS's estimates. "Our top ten customers accounted for approximately 65% of net sales and our largest customer represents approximately 14% of our net sales." (page 7). The company is going to be headquartered in Switzerland. It is a weak dollar play, as its revenue is much more exposed to foreign currencies than its payment obligations.

As is common with the Honeywell spin-offs I've looked at, the company is taking on debt to then send cash back to Honeywell, to the tune of $1.6B. They will have a $500M credit facility that is undrawn as of the spin. They also are on the hook for 90% of asbestos claims that Honeywell has to pay, or up to $175M a year as a maximum. GTX's exposure under this arrangement would have been $175M, $147.6M, and $144M respectively for the past three years, so it is not a theoretical obligation. They have $1.36B on the liabilities side of the balance sheet reserved for this, as payment obligations to Honeywell.

The company has a run rate of $300M in net income for 2018 (based on the pro forma numbers for the first half of 2018). Revenue CAGR in 2015-17 was 3%, and the company is up 15% year over year for the first half of 2018. About half of that is driven by foreign currency (see page 77), and volume drives the rest, as the company is taking mild price pressure. Run rate free cash flow is $465M (page F-40).

I like the industry leadership and the secular tailwind. I don't like the cyclical exposure to autos or the exposure to currency, and the limited growth in the years leading to the spin concerns me. This seems like a fine business, and worthy of a market multiple, but the asbestos liability is a concern. GTX should be small enough (compared to Honeywell's enterprise value of $116B) to be subject to classic spin-off dynamics, and the disfavor the market has for the auto cycle could offer an opportunity.

So conservatively, slapping a 15x multiple on the net income and free cash flow figures after applying 15% haircut on the numbers for some one-time things like currency, I get enterprise values of $3.8B and $6B, respectively, and a market cap of $2.4-$4.6B.

Honeywell announced a 1 share for every 10 HON shares spin-off ratio. So we can compute some initial values. Run rate net income is $4.04/share, and run rate free cash flow is $6.27/share. At the proposed values above, that's $32-51/share (keep in mind my proposed value factors in the net debt and is taking lower net income/free cash flow numbers to start out). That's a wide range for fair value, but I hope it gives some framework once GTX trading starts.

Key questions:

Where are we in cycle? Why has revenue growth been so stagnant the past few years? How much does currency matter? What is the deal with the asbestos exposure?

Resideo (RSDO)

Parent company - Honeywell

Source 10b filing - Resideo

Expected spin date - Q4 2018

I like the clarity in Honeywell's reason for spinning off these units. GTX is exposed to an overly cyclical market. Resideo (RSDO)* consists of two related businesses, one of which is Honeywell's only primarily consumer-facing business, and the other which is Honeywell's only distribution business. So they are odd fits in the portfolio. Of course, Honeywell could probably find a clear rationale to spin off any of their units, and this portfolio review may have been spurred by Dan Loeb of Third Point pushing for the company to spin its aerospace unit off, but at least to this point there is compelling rationale for the move.

*I am presuming this will be Resideo's ticker, but they don't mention a specific ticker in the filing.

Resideo is Honeywell's home management business. Air conditioning, smart homes, security sensors, that sort of thing. Honeywell provides hardware as far as I can tell, and the filing boasts that the company plays nicely with Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) home systems. I should note, by the way, that Resideo has a deal to continue to use Honeywell's name as a brand on their products.

The business is about 50/50 split between distribution of products and the products itself. The distribution business has slim margins - 5.6% vs. 19% for the product segment. The product segment is predominantly an Americas business with 68% of revenue from there. Despite the smart-home talk, the business is still predominantly 'non-connected' or traditional systems with 63% of 2017 revenue in the traditional category, though the filing does throw out some big growth numbers. The focus is on comfort & care (66%) over security and safety (34%) on the product side. On the distribution side, 81% of revenue is from the Americas and 70% of revenue is security related. ADI, the distribution arm, boasts leading market share per HIS.

The company claims to have 'recently launched Software as a Service ("SaaS") subscription services to consumers,' and to 'also provide Platform as a Service ("PaaS") offerings such as AlarmNet and Total Connect as fee-based services to the professional channel.' They even drop Data as a Service in the filing.

There are attractive aspects to the financial profile. It strikes me as less cyclical than GTX, and from 2015 to 2017 "our capital expenditures averaged 1.3% of our net sales." (page 14) The company expects to pay a dividend, and produced $238M in trailing twelve month EBITDA on $4.7B in revenue.

There is hair on this as well, though. As with GTX, the company is going to have debt put on it so it can send a dividend back Honeywell's way, and will have ~$1.15B in net debt. Also as with GTX, the company is spun with exposure to liabilities, specifically home tort liabilities. Similarly, they will owe 90% of these liabilities up to a max of $140M a year (and they would have paid the max in each of the last three years). It almost seems like this was a big effort for Honeywell to remove these liabilities from its own books. And unlike with GTX, the CEO here is new to the company.

Still, the pure business profile of RSDO looks fairly attractive. 9% revenue growth last year is solid, and the secular and cyclical tailwinds from connected homes and the homeownership cycle generally are promising. At 12x EV/EBITDA, we can back into a market cap of $1.7B. And if the stock trades anywhere near there, you again have that disconnect where large-cap holders of Honeywell shares are going to be prone to dump their newest small-cap.

I'd like to understand how to adjust for that liability exposure. I'm also curious what the relationship is with the Amazon/Apple/Google/Samsung quartet - do the software providers end up taking more of the surplus value, or can Resideo maintain it?

Both GTX and RSDO seem like solid businesses. I'm more intrigued by RSDO all things being equal. But we'll have to see how the market prices these two, as either could open up an ASIX-like opportunity. AdvanSix struck me as a well-run company with slim gross margins that was dependent on commodity pricing, which made it seem like it didn't have much value. As my colleague Mike Taylor pointed out to me, ASIX also had environmental-related liabilities due in the time after its spin-off.

The stock dropped as far as 15/share and then doubled within 6-12 months. Which is a classic spin-off sort of move.

***

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no specific plans to invest in any of these entities, though I will watch them as the respective spins approach and may open long positions if the price is reasonable.