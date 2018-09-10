FY19 Is Uncertain At Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) saw a nice pop in its stock after the company posted Q4’18 results last week. Although revenue declined slightly, FY18 marked a strong overall year for the company that validated its ability to grow internationally and solidified its position as a market leader in collectibles authentication.

Overall, though, I think Collectors could encounter some top line issues that weigh on share price performance in FY19. However, the new management team seems focused on superior cash and expense management, thus my fair value estimate of $23-28 remains unchanged. Let’s review the quarter and why I think Collectors could have revenue growth challenges ahead of itself in FY19.

Revenue Decelerating and Challenges Lie Ahead

Revenue growth was negative once again in Q4, falling 4.6% y/y to $17.1 million. For the full year, sales declined 2.4% y/y to $68.4 million, which is still $8 million higher than revenue recorded in FY16, albeit at a lower margin.

The US is driving significant weakness in the coin business. Total coin sales fell 15% y/y in Q4, driven by a 17% decrease in the US. The US business remains plagued by soft submissions, which is a function of a bad Silver Eagle product in 2017. However, the 17% decline in Q4 was slightly better than the 24% decline in Q3, and management noted that US vintage services rebounded to the same level of service as Q4’17.

China's modern coin revenue also declined in Q4, though total revenue from the country was up $1.1 million in FY18, an increase of 16%. Based on the 10-K report, I get the sense that management is not particularly confident about sustainability of revenue from China.

Collectors terminated its exclusivity with its Chinese banking partner in February 2018. This partner accounted for 53% of Chinese revenue and 6% of total revenue in FY18, and it will be interesting to see if the partner continues to help fuel growth or pulls back, as it appears it may have done in Q4.

Going forward, better modern coin minting in the US could help rectify some of the revenue pressure. However, China will be unpredictable. For FY 19, I am anticipating revenue of $63-67 million. Unfortunately, unpredictability is the case with Collectors and even more so for small firms in general.

$2 Million Cost Savings From Restructuring

The majority of investors would laugh at Collectors for its “Action Plan,” which includes a simple name and a simple target of $2 million in annual cost savings. However, $2 million in pretax savings would lead to ~$0.15 of EPS, which alone would grow earnings by over 20%. With its relatively small size and low levels of investor scrutiny, I am confident $2 million is an achievable figure. Importantly, I believe this foreshadows a larger focus across the company on expense management.

On the margin front, much of the gross margin inputs, unfortunately, are fixed costs. As a result, gross margin deleveraged by about 480 basis points in FY18, and it will take revenue growth to enable margin expansion in the future. Thus, FY19 could be another year in the mid-50% gross margin range.

G&A was down slightly at 29% of sales in FY19, driven mostly by a change in stock-based compensation paid to management. In contrast to gross margin, which might not improve much, G&A should decline as a percentage of sales in FY19 as Collectors laps a few one-time expenses, including a legal settlement, CEO recruitment, and the company’s move to new facilities. Management should be able to push slightly on this lever to offset some of the gross margin issues.

In contrast to G&A, sales & marketing spending was roughly $800K higher than a year ago at $10.1 million, up 150 basis points as a percentage of sales to 14.2%. Much of the increase is due to increased marketing spend in cards and autographs, where volumes increased, and the overseas business that remains a growth engine. I don’t have a strong view on marketing spending for Collectors, but I will trust that management is evaluating spending to make sure there is a return on investment.

Overall, FY19 Could be Tough

FY19 could be another year where Collectors struggles to grow its top line. I don’t think management has enough insight into the Chinese partner to determine if the Chinese business will perform well in FY19, and the US modern coin market has yet to demonstrate signs of stabilization. Revenue growth will likely be negative in H1’19, in my view, though there is the potential to lap soft quarters in Q3 and Q4 that could show some growth.

Still, net income should be at least flat, thanks to $2 million in cost savings that are being identified, and any surprise revenue growth will flow through to the bottom line. The business model itself remains robust, as Collectors remains one of the world’s premier brands for authentication. Shares look a bit underpriced, though I admit my fair value range of $23-28 may be tough to reach without an immediate catalyst on the horizon. Cash management has improved thanks to the dividend cut, and I think management will look for ways to return excess cash to shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLCT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.