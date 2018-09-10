Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/7/18

Includes: AMR, AVK, BLPH, SLB
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/7/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There has been a predictable leveling off of insider trades surrounding the Labor Day holiday week. Form 4 filing volumes will increase this week, however, and stay strong through September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Schlumberger Limited (SLB);
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH), and;
  • Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund (AVK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Alta Mesa Resources (AMR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tiffany (TIF);
  • Energy Transfer Equity (ETE);
  • Zuora (ZUO);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Triton International (TRTN);
  • Sysco (SYY);
  • Square (SQ), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Turning Point Brands (TPB);
  • Carter's (CRI);
  • Builders FirstSource (BLDR);
  • Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), and;
  • Allergan (AGN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Standard General

BO

Turning Point Brands

TPB

B

$5,296,534

2

Trapani Francesco

DIR

Tiffany

TIF

B

$4,970,140

3

Coughlin Christopher J

DIR

Allergan

AGN

B

$1,906,394

4

Levy Paul S

DIR

Builders FirstSource

BLDR

B

$1,598,000

5

Bayou City Energy Mgt

DIR,BO

Alta Mesa Resources

AMR

B

$1,472,536

6

Pulver David

DIR

Carter's

CRI

AB

$739,125

7

Marks Michael E

DIR

Schlumberger Limited

SLB

B

$482,480

8

Brannon Richard D

DIR

Energy Transfer Equity

ETE

B

$438,200

9

Seizert Gerald L

TT,DIR

Advent Claymore

AVK

B

$371,604

10

Venrock Assoc Iv

BO

Bellerophon Therapeutics

BLPH

B

$276,324

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Peltz Nelson

DIR

Sysco

SYY

S

$209,380,128

2

Warburg Pincus

DIR

Triton International

TRTN

S

$64,343,000

3

Walton Alice L

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$22,060,026

4

Walton Jim C

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$22,060,026

5

Walton S Robson

DIR,BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$22,060,026

6

Orbimed Advisors

BO

SteadyMed

STDY

S

$18,938,034

7

Dorsey Jack

CEO,CB,BO

Square

SQ

AS

$9,242,972

8

Sloat Tyler

CFO

Zuora

ZUO

AS

$8,878,997

9

Shaver Charles W

DIR

Axalta Coating Systems

AXTA

AS

$7,445,000

10

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$5,730,600

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

