High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio September Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. The goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio originally started with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. Sadly, the curator of the list at DRIP Investing, David Fish, recently passed away.

In the interim, a Seeking Alpha author, Justin Law, has decided to continue tracking and updating the list. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E and 3-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of August, "999" indicates a N/A value):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr Altria Group Inc. MO 5.47 15.24 8.3 PSB Holdings Inc. OTCPK:PSBQ 4.01 14.61 6.7 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 5.82 37.02 12.7 Franklin Resources BEN 2.9 9.95 18.6 Universal Corp. UVV 5.02 15.18 1.9 Consolidated Edison ED 3.62 3.57 3.1 AT&T Inc. T 6.26 17.26 2.1 Black Hills Corp. BKH 3.23 5.75 5.1 Target Corp. TGT 2.93 17.5 8.7 PepsiCo Inc. PEP 3.31 20.44 7.7 Illinois Tool Works ITW 2.88 18.72 16.1 Old Republic International ORI 3.52 10.87 1.4 People's United Financial PBCT 3.78 16.1 1.5 Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 4.09 22.78 4.3 Meredith Corp. MDP 4.22 999 6.3 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 3.35 18.55 5 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 3.46 23.48 5.6 Computer Services, Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.74 18.88 15.8 Realty Income Corp. O 4.51 50.49 5 National Retail Properties NNN 4.34 33.4 4.1 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.5 32.53 6.2 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 2.66 20.32 10.1 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.06 16.43 2.6 Community Trust Bancorp. CTBI 2.91 16.41 3.2 Procter & Gamble Co. PG 3.46 21.32 2.6

There is turnover in one position this month. Kimberly Clark was sold for a capital loss of .02% and original purchase date of 10/9/2017. The proceeds were used to purchase Universal. PSBQ was ranked second on the list; however, it was excluded because it is traded over-the-counter and has limited volume.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value BKH 516 60.18 8/8/2018 $31,052.88 $30,634.92 UVV 540 60.15 9/9/2018 $32,481.00 $32,481.00 ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $25,957.15 PEP 291 102.49 6/8/2018 $29,824.59 $32,807.34 TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $34,697.34 MO 504 58.24 1/7/2016 $29,352.96 $30,708.72 SKT 1400 21.11 5/7/2018 $29,554.00 $32,466.00 ED 385 75.31 3/8/2018 $28,994.35 $30,830.80 BEN 930 33.3 8/8/2018 $30,969.00 $28,030.20 T 928 36.4 3/7/2016 $33,779.20 $29,807.36 Cash Cash $14,405.82

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.