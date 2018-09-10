Getty Realty Is Pumping Premium Dividends

We are maintaining our SPEC BUY recommendation, with caution toward significant overweight allocations.

Industry profits are at record highs due to growth on in-store sales, led by strong demand for foodservice products.

GTY’s net lease portfolio of convenience stores and gas stations are located in both urban and infill growth markets.

Back in February I asked, “Are You Ready To Buy Shares In Getty?”

At the time of that article, shares in Getty Realty (GTY) were yielding 5.3% and I proceeded to initiate a SPEC BUY. I explained that “GTY has grown its dividend by around 12% over the last few years, and based on the 2018 AFFO Payout Ratio (77%), the company has room to grow.”

Julian Lin also weighed in on Getty and he was less bullish, suggesting that Getty had 30% downside. His bearish sentiment was rooted in Getty’s underlying assets, as he wrote, “I see no reason why Getty Realty should trade at equivalent valuations to Store Capital, National Retail Properties, or even Spirit Realty.”

Now, seven months since my article, Getty has delivered, shares have returned 18% and on track to deliver our targeted returns year to date:

As illustrated below, Getty has performed in line with the net lease REIT peers:

I’m not here to refute Lin’s article, and in fact, I think we are both in agreement that Getty is a sound stock and that the company’s business model is unique to the peer set.

Today, I want to take a closer look at Getty because I believe that the biggest catalyst, often ignored by many, is the same one that gets you to work, schools, malls, restaurants, and just about anywhere…

Photo Source

Let’s Get Started

Getty Realty was founded in 1955 with one gas station, and since that time the company has evolved into a leading REIT that specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties.

Today, GTY owns 932 properties located in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C. and are operated under a variety of brands, including 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Getty, Gulf, Mobil, Shell, Sunoco, and Valero.

GTY’s typical property is used as a convenience store and gasoline station, and is located on between one-half and three-quarters of an acre of land in a metropolitan area. In addition, many of the properties are located at highly trafficked urban intersections or conveniently close to highway entrances or exit ramps. The properties are concentrated in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

GTY’s portfolio consists of 918 properties leased to tenants under triple-net leases. The net lease properties are leased to regional and national fuel distributors under separate unitary or master triple-net leases.

These leases generally provide for an initial term of 15 to 20 years with options for successive renewal terms of up to 20 years and periodic rent escalations. The triple-net tenants are generally responsible for the payment of all taxes, maintenance, repairs, insurance and other operating expenses relating to the properties, and are also responsible for environmental contamination occurring during the terms of their leases and in certain cases also for environmental contamination that existed before their leases commenced.

Several of GTY’s leases provide for additional rent based on the aggregate volume of fuel sold. For the year ended December 31, 2016, additional rent based on the aggregate volume of fuel sold was not material to the financial results.

In addition, certain of GTY’s leases require the tenants to make capital expenditures at the properties, substantially all of which are related to the replacement of underground storage tanks (“UST” or “USTs”) that are owned by the tenants.

53.9% of GTY’s contractual annualized base rent have leases expiring in 2028 or beyond. The leases have annual rent escalations of 1.0% to 2.0% and rent coverage ratios of 1.5x –2.0x are typical. The majority of triple‐net leases have 15‐year initial terms (weighted average current lease term of approximately 11 years).

It’s critical to recognize that GTY’s business model is unique; the portfolio has been constructed with high-quality real estate in which the key attribute is traffic: 75% of properties have a convenience store, 10% of sites have branded QSRs (quick service restaurants) and 73% are located on corner sites.

The Balance Sheet

During Q2-18, GTY completed a $100 million 10-year private placement with Prudential, a long-time capital partner of the company, and MetLife, a new relationship for GTY.

With the completion of this debt transaction, GTY announced approximately 80% of its debt being fixed rate, the highest level in the history of the company and the company doesn’t have any debt maturities until 2021.

GTY ended the quarter with $450 million of borrowings, which includes $90 million under the credit agreement and $325 million of long-term fixed-rate debt. GTY’s weighted average borrowing cost was 5.1% and the weighted average maturity of debt is 5.7 years, with approximately 80% of debt being fixed rate.

GTY’s debt to total capitalization currently stands at 27%, total debt to total asset value is 37% and net debt to EBITDA was 4.6x. GTY used the ATM program during the quarter and issued $14.1 million of capital at an average price of $26.20 per share.

GTY’s environmental liability ended the quarter at $61.8 million, down $1.7 million so far this year. For the quarter, the company’s net environmental remediation spending was approximately $3 million.

The Latest Earnings Results

For Q2-18, GTY reported net income of $13.5 million, funds from operations of $17.6 million and adjusted funds from operation of $17.4 million, which grew by more than $2.5 million or more than 17% over prior year, up $0.43, increased by $0.01 per share or 2.4% over the prior quarter’s quarter.

GTY executed on both acquisition and redevelopment platforms during Q2-18: acquired 32 convenience and auto-related properties for $55 million in the quarter. Since 2006, GTY has acquired 416 properties for $833 million and 22 leasehold interests for $18 million.

2017 Acquisitions:

Empire Petroleum Partners, LLC:

Acquired fee simple interests in 49 convenience store and gasoline station properties in seven states for $123 million.

15-year unitary lease with annual rent escalations and multiple renewal options.

Provided funding to Empire, a regional fuel distributor and convenience store operator — Transaction closed on September 6, 2017.

Applegreen PLC:

Acquired fee simple interests in 38 properties in Columbia, SC, for $68 million.

33 convenience store and gasoline stations and five standalone Burger Kings.

15-year unitary lease with periodic rent escalations and multiple renewal options.

Provided funding to a sub. of Applegreen, a publicly traded company with 275 locations — Transaction closed on October 3, 2017.

GTY also reaffirmed its 2018 AFFO per share guidance of $1.68 to $1.74 per share, which includes the impact of 2018 acquisition activities year to date and the $100 million debt private placement. Here’s a snapshot of GTY’s dividend history:

Getty Is Pumping Premium Dividends

GTY’s net lease portfolio of convenience stores and gas stations are located in both urban and infill growth markets. The company has considerable value that can be unlocked within the existing portfolio. The company’s plan is to redevelop 5% to 10% of properties over 5 years and the targeted development yields are 10%+ unlevered.

Development is a catalyst… but so is the number of convenience stores. More than 154,000 properties (80% sell fuel). Sales and pre-tax profits for c-stores have grown at 3.8% and 7.5% CAGR since 2003, respectively. Industry profits are at record highs due to growth on in-store sales, led by strong demand for foodservice products.

As viewed below, GTY is forecasted to grow AFFO per share by 5-6%:

GTY also has strong dividend growth prospects:

Here’s a snapshot of GTY’s dividend yield, compared to the peers:

Now look at GTY’s P/FFO multiple, compared with the peers:

As you see, GTY trades at 16.8x P/FFO, higher than STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) (16.2x). Also, the chart illustrates that GTY trades at a 7% premium to its historical 4-year training P/AFFO.

Given these valuation metrics, we consider GTY a bit pricey, and we would encourage investors to consider a pullback before buying. We are maintaining our SPEC BUY recommendation, with caution toward significant overweight allocations.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: FAST Graph and GTY Investor Presentation.

Each week, Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news, including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, (7) the monthly newsletter, and (8) earnings results in Google Sheets. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers, and we also provide a "weekender" report and a "motivational Monday" report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.